Sky Pirate gets the vote in the Grand Annual

Cheltenham Festival 2022 tips: Grand Annual

By David Ord
09:23 · THU March 03, 2022

Our Cheltenham Festival antepost series continues with this week's guest, David Ord, taking aim at the Grand Annual.

2022 Cheltenham Festival antepost tips

1pt win Sky Pirate in Grand Annual at 14/1 (bet365, Betfair & Paddy Power NRNB)

The temptation when the weights are unveiled for the Cheltenham handicaps is to start digging. Look for the dark ones, the plot horses, the runners that have sailed under the radar all season.

But the times they-are-a-changing. We have a favourite for the Boodles who hasn't jumped a hurdle in anger in public in Ireland or Britain so far. The handicappers are trying to give the older, seemingly more exposed horses, more of a chance by dropping them quicker than in the past when it's clear they're not as competitive as they once were.

Dan Skelton | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

The aim is to try and counter the rise and rise of the unexposed novice from Ireland.

SKY PIRATE held them at bay in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual last season - and he looks a cracking bet at 14/1 to do so again.

He's run in two small-field handicaps since, twice finishing behind Before Midnight, but meets that rival on 15lb better terms for a six-length beating at Cheltenham and seven for a four-length reverse at Ascot.

Crucially, the winner made all on both of those occasions and Sky Pirate is a different proposition given a big field and strong gallop scenario.

He'll get both here and races from only a 4lb higher mark than in 2021. Forget his run in a tactical Game Spirit last time, his whole season has seemingly been geared around this one race - he wasn't even entered in the Champion Chase this time around.

British winners at the Festival may still be a rarity for a year or two but here's one who might just go back there and defend his crown.

Preview posted at 0920 GMT on 03/03/2022

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

