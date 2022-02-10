Our Cheltenham antepost series continues with resident tipster David Massey happy to take on Honeysuckle in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

2022 Cheltenham Festival antepost tips 1pt e.w Adagio in the Champion Hurdle at 25/1 (General, NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It seems fairly widely accepted that Honeysuckle only needs turn up with a leg in each corner to keep her Champion Hurdle crown, and I’m finding that difficult to argue with after her victories in the Hatton’s Grace and then the Irish Champion Hurdle at the weekend. She’s going to be beaten at some point in the future, but it’s hard to find a reason why that would be in March. That doesn’t mean that it’s not a market worth looking at, however, and similarly one or two firms are now going up with “without Honeysuckle” markets, and they may offer some value too. For all the positive talk of Supreme winner Appreciate It from certain quarters, there’s been more sightings of the Loch Ness Monster since last March and at this late stage, that’s got to be of some concern. If any trainer can pull a rabbit out of a hat then Willie can, but he makes no appeal as an ante-post bet. Epatante has been well placed to win the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle, but even her most ardent supporters will have realised that her form this season leaves her short of what’s required. In the back of my mind, I could see her in the County as an alternative - if only JP had a back-up for the Champion. The admirable Tommy’s Oscar deserves at least a mention, and fully deserves to take his chance. He’s tough, genuine and progressive, all of which are positives, but there’s a question mark over the track, with all his wins coming on flat tracks to date.

