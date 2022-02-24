Arkle Trophy winners tend to fit into the category of superstar (Shishkin, Altior, Douvan, Un De Sceaux and Sprinter Sacre in the last 10 years) or solid but unspectacular, as we’ve had with the winners of the race in between these greats.

For my money this year, without Ferny Hollow and with no Nicky Henderson or Paul Nicholls-trained hotshot, I’d expect the winner to fall into the latter bracket.

I couldn’t really pick between the two who fought out the finish of the Irish Arkle, Blue Lord and Rivière D’Etel, or Edwardstone, whose form is difficult to criticise having won the Grade One Henry VIII at Sandown, followed by Grade Twos at Kempton and Warwick subsequently.

The trouble is all three are under 4/1 in the betting with Alan King’s horse 2/1 and I certainly don’t expect them all to finish in the front three in March.

When looking at the race over the last decade there have been nine horses rated 150 or under to have placed, four being sent off at 33/1 and a couple at 25/1 and last year’s runner up, Eldorado Allen, was sent off at 33s.

The Colin Tizzard-trained novice, who appeared to show his forte as a stayer at Newbury last-time out, was rated just 149 going into that contest, yet, having avoided the heat of the battle, stayed on strongly to claim second spot and the stable appear to have another similar type in WAR LORD.