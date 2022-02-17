Sometimes it takes a defeat to make you a believer. It isn’t quite John 3:16; rather Dan 18:3, signifying the date on which that belief is set to be tested, at Cheltenham on a Friday as opposed to Bethlehem on a Sunday.

Martin Pipe’s name sits within the title of the closing race on the final day of this blessed spring Festival but it’s the punting Gods rather than a training one that often need calling upon in the opening Triumph Hurdle, as warm favourites have sinned or come to grief in the last four editions.

As a devout backer of Goshen’s ability in one of those years, redemption certainly feels overdue. And it’s FIL DOR who can provide it. It just requires keeping the faith.

Following a solitary Flat start in his native land, Fil Dor started his jumps career in a strikingly similar fashion to how Zanahiyr had begun his the previous season, opening with three successive wins, including in two of the races taken by that year-older stable-companion.

The first post of call was Down Royal in October. The market couldn’t split Fil Dor and Sea Sessions, who’d already gone close in a Punchestown juvenile and was in receipt of 7lb, but there was a chasm between them in the race itself, as the hurdling newcomer powered into the lead before the third last and, propelled by some jumping that belied his lack of experience, opened right up from the next. The final margin was 16 lengths, testament to the dominance of this new face on the juvenile scene.

The Zanahiyr path followed, with Fairyhouse’s Bar One Juvenile the chosen one for Fil Dor’s next appearance. Granted, the winning distance wasn’t so vast, but it did undersell his superiority, Fil Dor overwhelming Lunar Power on the run-in after the runner-up had enjoyed the luxury of lead so soft that the final Timeform Timefigure was only 94.

And, if Fil Dor’s progress had come under question following Fairyhouse, a more decisive beating of Lunar Power - despite meeting that rival on 3lb worse terms - in the Knight Frank on St Stephen’s Day did plenty to ensure faith could be retained, the seven-and-a-half length winning margin double that Zanahiyr had managed in seeing off Busselton in the race in 2021.