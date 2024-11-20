BHA still backs Whip Review Committee over Cesarewitch ruling

The BHA will now consider if there is any case for an amendment of the rules.

However, the independent panel took the view that the 10th use of the whip by Powell made insufficient contact with his mount to count as a strike. Therefore, as nine strikes does not mean disqualification, Alphonse Le Grande was reinstated.

The winning ride of Irish apprentice jockey Jamie Powell was referred by the stewards at Newmarket to the WRC the following Tuesday, who adjudged Powell to have used his whip 10 times, which led to his disqualification, with the race being awarded to Manxman, who finished a nose behind.

A spokesperson said: “Having received the Panel’s written reasons following last week’s appeal hearing, the BHA remains disappointed by this outcome and firmly of the opinion that the Whip Review Committee’s original ruling was correct.

“In reviewing more than 1,200 referrals since the introduction of the rules, and more than 1,500 including the bedding-in period, the highly skilled and experienced individuals who sit on the Whip Review Committee have demonstrated tremendous consistency in their rulings. This has provided a clarity for jockeys that has aided in bringing the rate of offending down since the rules were implemented.

“The BHA will now consider what, if any, implications there are for the Rules as presently constituted as a result of this decision.”

