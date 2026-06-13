Best bets from Timeform analysts at Chester, Leicester, Sandown and York

We round up the best Saturday bets from the Timeform analysts at Chester, Leicester, Sandown and York.

MIRACULOUS - 13.35 Chester (David Johnson)

Miraculous has the makings of a Chester course specialist. He was a winner and good second in two starts here last year for Roger Varian and shaped well on his second outing for current stable when fifth over C&D at the May meeting, running into all sorts of trouble behind the all-the-way winner Rosenpur. Lesser efforts at Newmarket and York on straight tracks can be forgiven, particularly the latter in a big field and he's well treated if a return to these tight left-handed turns bring out the best in him.

IMPARTIALITY – Chester 15.23 (Pat Jupp)

Impartiality really caught the eye at Thirsk last time, not given at all a hard time in a race that didn’t pan out well for him, but has still been dropped a couple of pounds on the back of that and is now lower in the weights than when placed in competitive events at Goodwood and Ayr last year. With plenty of pace angles in this field he looks highly likely to get a set-up that suits his strong travelling style, whilst his plum draw and track record are further positives, the easiest win of his career coming on sole previous visit to this quirky track. The Makin yard have been among the winners of late and everything looks in place for a big run.

FIRST LEGION - 15.35 York (Kieran Clark)

Low draws have largely been at an advantage in York sprints for a while now and First Legion could well outrun odds of as big as 20/1 in a deep-looking race. A C&D winner on debut, he still held every chance 1f out in a competitive race over 7f here at the Dante meeting before making the frame in a race that's already working out well last time. That Leicester event provided the winner of this last year and, with the third having franked the form on Wednesday, he looks set to run well.

PYLEATES - 17.07 Sandown (Simon Walker)

Double Meaning and Personal best are solid ones towards the top of the market in this but neither has the potential for improvement that Pyleates does. She’s clearly not going to be in the same league as her half-brother/former stable-companion Pyledriver, but after only 4 starts it seems unlikely that we’ve seen the best of her yet. She didn’t shape at all badly on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, the race hardly deep but coming from further back than the pair that beat her in a steadily-run affair and leaving the impression there’s better to come yet. This race should provide much more of an emphasis on stamina, too, and given her pedigree it’s reasonable to assume that Pyleates will be at least as effective faced with more of a test, especially given the way she’s been shaping.

ELECTRIC DREAMS - 19.00 Leicester (James Davies)

Electric Dreams failed to build on the promise of his Kempton debut at Newbury last time, but that’s already beginning to look a strong piece of form having produced 3 next-time-out winners. He looks well worth another chance in a notably weaker maiden back at 1m, especially with his yard firmly amongst the winners. Lucky Camino had no obvious excuses last time and it’s unlikely this stiffer track will aid his cause, while El Nay is starting to look exposed and his iffy head carriage is hardly an appealing characteristic. All in all, it’s surprising Electric Dreams is the biggest priced of the trio considering he has the strongest form on offer.