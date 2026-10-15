Bay City Roller bids for Champion Stakes glory at Ascot ahead of possible Breeders' Cup bid at Keeneland

The Victorious Racing-owned Bay City Roller has been one of the stories of the middle-distance division this season and trainer George Scott is bidding to sign off in style in Saturday's Qatar Racing Champion Stakes at Ascot before a trip to the Breeders' Cup.

The four-year-old has been a model of consistency throughout 2026, opening his campaign at Chester in the spring before finishing second in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and then producing the standout performance of his season with a 10-length romp in the Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom - a first domestic Group 1 for Scott. Bay City Roller went on to finish runner-up to dual Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz both in his Arc trial and in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe itself.

Scott said: “Bay City Roller has had two parts to his season. He started in the spring at Chester, giving Lambourn 5lb and I thought he ran very well. He has held his consistency through the year, finishing second in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, and then his romp in the Coronation Cup was definitely a season highlight for us. “We were delighted with his trial for the Arc behind Daryz, and as it turned out he finished second again behind him on the big day. He has just been a model of consistency, so reliable, and he seems very tactically and ground-versatile now. Still feel like he has got plenty of running left in him."

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