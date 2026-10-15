Andrew Balding admits he is reluctant to get carried away with Kalpana’s chances of completing a remarkable hat-trick in the Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The five-year-old returns to the scene of her previous triumphs just 13 days after finishing fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Balding hoping she can once again deliver on Champions Day as he pursues a first trainers’ championship. The trainer has followed the same preparation as last year, when Kalpana landed the Group 1 prize 13 days on from finishing seventh in the Arc, and has been encouraged by what he has seen from her at Kingsclere since her return from France. “I probably said the same thing last year but it’s quite a difficult read when you are this close, 13 days later,” he said. “We have followed exactly the same programme as we did last year. She went upsides on Wednesday, seemed fine, she’s eaten well and seems well in herself. “I’m slightly guessing, but she appears to have come out of France really well.” Kalpana has already established herself as one of the most cherished horses in Balding’s stable, and her place in his affections is clear when he compares her with another outstanding performer he has trained. “She’s probably my favourite. She has been such a joy to have in the yard for this long,” he said. “Alcohol Free won four Group 1s, she was extraordinary, but Kalpana, we are really proud of her achievements and we are really fond of her as a horse. She is everybody’s favourite.”

Colin Keane (left) all smiles alongside Kalpana at York

Kalpana’s bid for a third successive victory in the Fillies & Mares comes against the backdrop of a compelling battle for the trainers’ title, with Balding attempting to see off the challenge of Aidan O’Brien, who trails the British trainer by less than £100,000 going into the weekend. Balding has enjoyed a memorable campaign, with major victories including the King George and the Juddmonte International, while Blue Bolt's stunning season has provided another notable highlight. But he is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge posed by O’Brien, whose strength in depth continues to set the benchmark. “Aidan sets such an incredibly high standard,” Balding said. “He has a stronger hand than us and we are not expecting anything. “He is a trainer of the ages and has set an extraordinarily high bar. We are proud we have got as close as we have to him. “We’ve won an Italian Derby, King George, Juddmonte International and then Blue Bolt on top of that. It has been amazing.” Kalpana will have to overcome stall one if she is to add another Champions Day success to her record, although Balding is confident that jockey Colin Keane will adapt to the situation. “I’d rather be drawn out a little bit but Colin’s been absolutely faultless on her at Ascot in the past and I’m sure he will work it out,” he said. “We just hope that she can jump well and get a position.”

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