However, Diamond Necklace still managed to write her name in the history books by becoming only the fifth horse to win the Prix Marcel Boussac at two and both Classics at three, joining some illustrious names in Allez France, Divine Proportions, Zarkava and Blue Rose Cen.

The winning distances were a neck and two lengths and the time was just one hundredth of a second outside the race record set by Treve.

Moore and Diamond Necklace had to work to get out as Felicitas wandered off a true line and she took some time to pick up but pick up she did as she ran on resolutely, always holding the challenge of Pink Panthera whose attempt to pass the whole field came up just short.

She had Esna for company with Felicitas and Inis Mor racing together around two lengths behind. Oisin Murphy made a positive move with Inis Mor at the top of the straight, moving into second as Esna weakened and hitting the front two furlongs out as Moments Of Joy cried enough.

Ryan Moore settled Diamond Necklace in a share of fifth, racing on the outside of regular rival Green Spirit (who was eased right down in the closing stages as if something was amiss), with stablemate Moments Of Joy making the running under Wayne Lordan.

Unbeaten in three starts as a juvenile, Diamond Necklace returned to action with victory in the Pouliches [1000 Guineas] and took the step up to 10 furlongs in her stride, readily denying 50/1 outsider Pink Panthera and 20/1 shot Inis Mor.

Aidan O'Brien had won six of the eight Classics to have been run in England, France and Ireland this season and that is now seven from nine as Diamond Necklace justified the strong support that saw her sent off at 4/9.

Aidan O'Brien, as is his wont, ran through - and gave thanks to - the names of those involved in the making of Diamond Necklace before moving on to talk about the race and the filly herself.

"Wayne's filly stayed well and she was going to go an even gallop no matter what and I thought it was an evenly run race," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"Ryan had a lovely draw and he was going to take his time on her because she does quicken very well. She probably hadn't run on ground as quick as that but he said it was no problem and he was over the moon with her. He said she has a great racing brain.

"She's by St Mark's Basilica and she's the very same as her dad, he was like that. She is a medium sized filly the way he was, quickened very well. We never went any further than a mile and a quarter with him so maybe this filly will never have to go that far [12 furlongs].

"She was always so similar to St Mark, from the first day everything she did was very like him. When she was medium sized, you'd say she might not improve from two to three but she stepped up the same as he did. The sky's the limit for her. She's a great traveller and she's all class."

Moore added: "The only bit of worry was when the pacemaker dropped back on Felicitas and I had to move forward a little bit sooner than I wanted but she's got a great racing brain, put her head down and showed a great will to win.

"It's the first time she's been asked today but she's classy, she travelled through the race and she's beautiful; I couldn't have been happier with her."

Emotional in defeat

Inis Mor finished second of four in her group in the Guineas at Newmarket but that was only good enough for twelfth on the day. She then stepped up to win the Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood over today's trip and advanced her form again to the delight of her handler, David Menuisier.

"I am absolutely thrilled, a bit emotional because we always felt that she could and this is a massive performance," he said.

"Everything went her way. We were worried about the pace, we managed to get a super lead into the race and she really showed how good she was; I'm proud."

Rest of the action

Remmooz (11/4) showed his battling qualities to claim Group 3 honours in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil Longines for Callum Rodriguez and Owen Burrows.

Unraced at two, Remmooz quickly made up for lost time in 2025, winning four of his six starts including one at listed level. He returned to action at the same level at Ascot, finishing third to Jonquil, and went two spots better in beating Elastic by half a length with the even money favourite Sahlan last of the four runners.

Burrows said: "Very, very pleased; this horse is really growing up and I thought that was a real smart performance. A little bit messy early but Callum said he relaxed well, really went up through the gears and hit the line strong and he struggled to pull him up, he took him right to the end of the track.

"He's not short of speed but I think a mile is his trip. We've always liked him and I set him a couple of hard tasks in big handicaps last year but physically I feel he's done really well and I always thought he'd turn into a stakes horse.

"There's the Summer Mile, there's Goodwood. Group 2 next and then we can have a look at a Group 1 at some stage."

Sir Mark Prescott's Tiffany had earlier finished second in the listed Prix Pawneese Longines Presente Par RMC.

Ridden prominently by Luke Morris, Tiffany - three times the bridesmaid in Group 1 races in Germany last season - was reeled in close home by Rabbit's Foot (15/8 favourite) who scored by a neck for Mickael Barzalona and Francis Graffard.