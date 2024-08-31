Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2024.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes.
In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2024) is +5481.77pts
Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 1pt win The King of May in the 2.10 Worcester at 17/2 (Hills); 1pt win Hedera Park in the 5.10 Worcester at 8/1 (General). Result pending
Any other bets (Sep 1) - 1pt Nicolas Gonzalez to be carded in Juventus vs Roma (19:45) at 13/2 (bet365), 1pt Bradley Barcola to score anytime in Lille vs PSG (19:45) at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
Manchester United vs Liverpool (Sep 1) - 1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/2 (General), 0.5pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score 2+ goals at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Celtic vs Rangers (Sep 1) - 2pts Callum McGregor to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Callum McGregor first player carded at 20/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill). Result pending
Tom's Carnduff's Weekend Tips (Sep 1) - 2pts Over 10.5 corners in Heidenheim vs Augsburg at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Mark O'Haire's tips (Sep 1) - 2.5pts Stromsgodset +1.0 Asian Handicap vs Bodo/Glimt (16:00) at 4/5 (bet365). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Predictions (Sep 1) - 2pts Bruno Guimaraes to win 3+ fouls in Newcastle vs Tottenham (13:30) at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Anthony Gordon to win 3+ fouls in Newcastle vs Tottenham (13:30) at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Ryan Gravenberch to commit 2+ fouls in Man Utd vs Liverpool (16:00) at 7/5 (Unibet), 1pt Under 2.5 goals in Man Utd vs Liverpool (16:00) at 9/5 (Betfair, Boylesports). Result pending
Tour Championship final round (Sep 1) - 2pts Sahith Theegala to beat Xander Schauffele in two-ball at 9/4 (General); 1pt Tom Hoge to beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Chris Kirk to beat Billy Horschel in their two-balls at 3.73/1 (bet365, William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
British Masters final round (Sep 1) - 1pt double Smith and Schwab to win their three-balls at 6/1 (BoyleSports). Result pending
TOUR Championship (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 4pts Rory McIlroy to shoot the lowest 72-hole score at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Viktor Hovland to shoot the lowest 72-hole score at 20/1 (General). Result pending
British Masters (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 3pts e.w. Matt Wallace at 22/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 2pts e.w. Thriston Lawrence at 30/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Alex Fitzpatrick at 50/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joost Luiten at 66/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Richie Ramsay at 80/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). Result pending
British Masters specials (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 1pt e.w. Andy Sullivan to lead after round one at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 3pts Henrik Norlander to be the top Swedish player at 18/5 (Betfred, BetVictor); 1.5pts Marcus Kinhult to be the top Swedish player at 5/1 (Sky Bet, betway); 2pts Rikuya Hoshino to be the top Japanese player at 6/4 (General). Result pending
ENG v SL 2nd Test in-play (Sep 1) - 1pt Sri Lanka to score 275+ runs at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Sri Lanka to score 300+ runs at 7/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
US Open daily tips (Sep 1) - 1pt Alex Zverev to beat Brandon Nakshima & both players to win a set at 11/8 (BoyleSports); 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Nakasshima v Zverev at 11/4 (bet365); 2pts Alex Zverev (-5.5) to win the aces handicap at 5/6 (bet365); 1pt Emma Navarro to beat Coco Gauff at 19/10 (Betway). Result pending
US Open men's singles (Aug 26-Sep 8) - 2pts e.w. Alex Zverev at 9/1 (General); 1pt Sebastian Korda to win quarter two at 7/1 (Betfred); 1pt Frances Tiafoe to win quarter four at 8/1 (Betfred). Result pending
US Open women's singles (Aug 26-Sep 7) - 4pts Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at 11/4 (Betfred); 0.5pt Elina Avanesyan to win quarter two at 100/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt Yulia Putintseva to win quarter two at 28/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt Marta Kostyuk to win quarter three at 16/1 (General). Result pending
Vuelta a Espana (Aug 17-Sep 8) - 4pts Joao Almeida Podium Finish at 13/8 (General); 4pts Thymen Arensman Top 10 Finish General Classification at 7/5 (Unibet). Result pending
Italian Grand Prix (Aug 31) - 1pt Franco Colapinto to finish in the points at 11/1 (Livescorebet/Virginbet), 1pt Alex Albon to finish in the top six at 16/1 (William Hill). Result pending
Value Bet: Arc de Triomphe (Oct 6) - 1pt win Opera Singer in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Jimmy's Outright Punt (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 4pts Southampton to be relegated at 6/4 (BetVictor). Championship: 6pts Luton to finish in the top six at 6/5 (General), 2pts Hull to be relegated at 9/1 (General), 2pts e.w. Emmanuel Latte Lath top scorer at 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4). League One: 8pts Rotherham to finish in the top six at evens (Sky Bet), 1pt e.w. Sam Smith top scorer at 28/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pts e.w. Ronan Curtis top scorer at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Jake Osgathorpe's Outright Predictions (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 8pts Arsenal to win the title at 15/8 (General), 6pts Newcastle to finish in the top four at 9/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 2pts e.w. Alexander Isak top scorer at 18/1 (Betway 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Bruno Fernandes most assists at 14/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 6pts Leeds to win the title at 7/2 (General), 4pts Cardiff to be relegated at 9/2 (BetVictor). Multiples and BABs: 1pt Arsenal, Leeds and Birmingham all to win their leagues at 38/1 (bet365), 0.5pt Arsenal to finish top four, Leeds, Huddersfield and Rotherham to finish in top 6, Birmingham to finish in top 2 & Doncaster, MK Dons and Port Vale to finish in top 7 at 125/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Tom Carnduff's Outright tips (Aug 9-Jun 1) - Premier League: 1pt e.w. Christopher Nkunku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Jean-Philippe Mateta to be Premier League top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Championship: 2.5pts e.w. Mateo Joseph to be Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer at 14/1 (Ladbrokes 1/4 1,2,3,4), 2pts e.w. Middlesbrough (+13) Sky Bet Championship handicap winner at 18/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4) League One: 1pt e.w. Rhys Healey to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Sam Cosgrove to be Sky Bet League One top goalscorer at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
National League outright (Aug 9 - May 5) - National League: 3pts York to finish in the top seven at 15/8 (Betfred), 1.5pts e.w. Ollie Pearce to be top goalscorer at 16/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. York to win the the title at 18/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3), 0.5pt e.w. Dipo Akinyemi to be top goalscorer at 20/1 (bet365, William Hill 1/4 1,2,3,4), 0.5pt Rochdale to finish in the top seven at 9/4 (BetVictor). National League North: 1pt e.w. Scunthorpe to win the National League North at 15/2 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3). National League South: 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League South at 6/1 (Betfred, BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3). Result pending
Caribbean Premier League (Aug 30-Oct 7) - 3pts Guyana Amazon Warriors to win Caribbean Premier League at 9/2 (General). Result pending
WTA Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Coco Gauff to be year-end number one at 14/1 (bet365); 1pt Elina Svitolina to finish in the top eight at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Peyton Stearns to finish in the top 50 at 22/25 (Unibet, BetUK). Result pending
ATP Tour 2024 (Jan-Dec) - 1pt Jannik Sinner to be year-end world number one at 7/1 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Holger Rune to finish in the world’s top 10 at 4/6 (Unibet, BetUK); 3pts Arthur Fils to finish in the world’s top 35 at 7/10 (Unibet, BetUK); 2pts Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at 11/4 (bet365); 3pts Hubert Hurkacz to serve the most aces at 7/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). Result pending
Women's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 1pt e.w. Qinwen Zheng in the French Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Naomi Osaka in the US Open at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Men's Grand Slams 2024 (Jan-Sep) - 0.5pt e.w. Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/2 1,2); 1pt win Casper Ruud in the French Open at 30/1 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM); 1pt e.w. Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon at 33/1 (bet365, LiveScoreBet 1/2 1,2); 1pt e.w. Holger Rune in the US Open at 40/1 (General 1/2 1,2). Result pending
Formula One 2024 season (Mar-Nov) - 3pts e.w. Mercedes winning constructor (without Red Bull) at 5/2 (bet365 1/3 1,2); 2pts Carlos Sainz to beat Charles Leclerc in drivers' championship at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Yuki Tsunoda to beat Daniel Ricciardo in drivers' championship at 6/5 (General); 2pts Guanyu Zhou to beat Valtteri Bottas in drivers' championship at 11/4 (bet365); 1pt trixie Sainz (2/1), Tsunoda (6/5) and Zhou (13/5) (Paddy Power, Betfair); 5pt Charles Leclerc to win two or more races this season at 14/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 3pt Lance Stroll to beat Nico Hulkenberg in the championship at 7/4 (bet365); 3pts Alpine to beat Haas in the Constructors' Championship at 2/1 (bet365). Result pending