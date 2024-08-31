Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2024.

Points system explained We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on. Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. We advise at prices available with major bookmakers at the time of publication and where the general price is considered acceptable. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org. Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action. Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2024) is +5481.77pts September fixed odds total = +0pts

Racing: Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - 1pt win The King of May in the 2.10 Worcester at 17/2 (Hills); 1pt win Hedera Park in the 5.10 Worcester at 8/1 (General).

Football: Any other bets (Sep 1) - 1pt Nicolas Gonzalez to be carded in Juventus vs Roma (19:45) at 13/2 (bet365), 1pt Bradley Barcola to score anytime in Lille vs PSG (19:45) at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Manchester United vs Liverpool (Sep 1) - 1pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime at 11/2 (General), 0.5pt Dominik Szoboszlai to score 2+ goals at 66/1 (Sky Bet). Celtic vs Rangers (Sep 1) - 2pts Callum McGregor to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Callum McGregor first player carded at 20/1 (Sky Bet, William Hill). Tom's Carnduff's Weekend Tips (Sep 1) - 2pts Over 10.5 corners in Heidenheim vs Augsburg at 11/8 (Sky Bet). Mark O'Haire's tips (Sep 1) - 2.5pts Stromsgodset +1.0 Asian Handicap vs Bodo/Glimt (16:00) at 4/5 (bet365). Jake Osgathorpe's Predictions (Sep 1) - 2pts Bruno Guimaraes to win 3+ fouls in Newcastle vs Tottenham (13:30) at evens (Betfair, Paddy Power), 1pt Anthony Gordon to win 3+ fouls in Newcastle vs Tottenham (13:30) at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 1.5pts Ryan Gravenberch to commit 2+ fouls in Man Utd vs Liverpool (16:00) at 7/5 (Unibet), 1pt Under 2.5 goals in Man Utd vs Liverpool (16:00) at 9/5 (Betfair, Boylesports).

Golf: Tour Championship final round (Sep 1) - 2pts Sahith Theegala to beat Xander Schauffele in two-ball at 9/4 (General); 1pt Tom Hoge to beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Chris Kirk to beat Billy Horschel in their two-balls at 3.73/1 (bet365, William Hill, Betfred). British Masters final round (Sep 1) - 1pt double Smith and Schwab to win their three-balls at 6/1 (BoyleSports). TOUR Championship (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 4pts Rory McIlroy to shoot the lowest 72-hole score at 14/1 (Sky Bet); 3pts Viktor Hovland to shoot the lowest 72-hole score at 20/1 (General). British Masters (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 3pts e.w. Matt Wallace at 22/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10); 2pts e.w. Thriston Lawrence at 30/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Alex Fitzpatrick at 50/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joost Luiten at 66/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Richie Ramsay at 80/1 (BoyleSports 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). British Masters specials (Aug 29-Sep 1) - 1pt e.w. Andy Sullivan to lead after round one at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 3pts Henrik Norlander to be the top Swedish player at 18/5 (Betfred, BetVictor); 1.5pts Marcus Kinhult to be the top Swedish player at 5/1 (Sky Bet, betway); 2pts Rikuya Hoshino to be the top Japanese player at 6/4 (General).

Cricket: ENG v SL 2nd Test in-play (Sep 1) - 1pt Sri Lanka to score 275+ runs at 9/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Sri Lanka to score 300+ runs at 7/2 (Sky Bet).

Tennis: US Open daily tips (Sep 1) - 1pt Alex Zverev to beat Brandon Nakshima & both players to win a set at 11/8 (BoyleSports); 1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Nakasshima v Zverev at 11/4 (bet365); 2pts Alex Zverev (-5.5) to win the aces handicap at 5/6 (bet365); 1pt Emma Navarro to beat Coco Gauff at 19/10 (Betway). US Open men's singles (Aug 26-Sep 8) - 2pts e.w. Alex Zverev at 9/1 (General); 1pt Sebastian Korda to win quarter two at 7/1 (Betfred); 1pt Frances Tiafoe to win quarter four at 8/1 (Betfred). US Open women's singles (Aug 26-Sep 7) - 4pts Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at 11/4 (Betfred); 0.5pt Elina Avanesyan to win quarter two at 100/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt Yulia Putintseva to win quarter two at 28/1 (Betfred); 0.5pt Marta Kostyuk to win quarter three at 16/1 (General).

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana (Aug 17-Sep 8) - 4pts Joao Almeida Podium Finish at 13/8 (General); 4pts Thymen Arensman Top 10 Finish General Classification at 7/5 (Unibet).

Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix (Aug 31) - 1pt Franco Colapinto to finish in the points at 11/1 (Livescorebet/Virginbet), 1pt Alex Albon to finish in the top six at 16/1 (William Hill).