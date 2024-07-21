Olympics betting tips: Preview and best bets for Paris 2024 including surfing and rugby sevens

We’re just days away from the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics with the world’s best athletes battling it out over the next couple of weeks or so. We’ll be looking at two of the main sports, swimming and athletics, later on but here are some bets in some less familiar disciplines.

As is always worth noting, each-way betting is very much a rarity. There may be the odd ‘to place’ market but I’m afraid it’s largely win only which carries the risk of severe seconditis.

One special note for these Paris Games is the presence of crowds which were missing at Tokyo 2020 three years ago. This can only enhance the spectacle and should give an advantage to the home team.

Without further ado, let’s look at some bets...

FRANCE are the defending champions in men’s volleyball and completed victory in the Nations League last month.

The bookmakers have priced Poland up as the favourites but that appears to be based largely on their world number one ranking. However, France beat them 3-2 in the semi-finals of the Nations League – whose finals were held in the Polish city of Łódź – before defeating Japan 3-1 in the final.

Brazil are also vying for favouritism but, with an almost identical squad to the one selected for Paris, went out to Poland in the quarter-finals after winning just six out of 12 round-robin matches.

Throw in home advantage and France really should be favourites to retain their crown. That makes the 15/2 with Sky Bet far too big.

Environmentalists may not have been too chuffed when Tahiti was announced as the venue for surfing at Paris 2024, but the athletes were delighted. In marked contrast to the calm waters which greeted the surfers on the sport’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, Teahupo’o is the most spectacular and fearsome wave in competitive surfing.

As a result, it is very much a horses-for-courses venue. As far as I can tell, only four of the men’s field have ever reached the final in the annual World Surf League (WSL) round at Teahupo’o and, sure enough, they fill the top four spots in the betting.

Gabriel Medina is a rightful favourite having won twice and been runner-up four times in the last nine editions. He also reached the semi-finals earlier this year when his fellow Brazilian Italo Ferreira, who failed to make the team and will not retain his Olympic title, took victory.

This year’s runner-up was USA’s John John Florence who also made the final back in 2016. Local surfer Kauli Vaast was second in 2022 with Australia’s Jack Robinson victorious in 2023. If I had to pick one out of the four, Medina would be it at a general 3/1 in places, but there is a tempter at a far bigger price.

Morocco’s RAMZI BOUKHIAM competed at Tokyo 2020 and won silver at the ISA Surfing Games in March to book his second Olympic appearance.

He missed the whole of last year’s WSL through injury and, while he hasn’t set the world alight this year, did achieve an excellent third in his first competition at Teahupo’o including a 9.8 score (which arguably should have been a perfect 10) to beat the great Kelly Slater in the quarter-finals.