Viktor Hovland can prove the pick of the continental Europeans in the Open Championship according to Ben Coley.

Golf betting tips: Open Championship specials 2pts Viktor Hovland top continental European at 7/2 (General) 2pts Tom Kim top Korean at 5/2 (BetVictor - 12/5 general) 1pt double Hovland and Kim at 16/1 (BoyleSports, BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Top continental European Since VIKTOR HOVLAND truly emerged as a major force in last summer's Open Championship, the top continental European market has been a lockout which now sits as a stalemate, the score between him and Jon Rahm 2-2. Rahm of course holds the upper hand overall owing to his exploits in previous years, but right now there might not be as much between them as the market suggests, one firm making Rahm less than 2/1 while all of them make Hovland more than 3/1. Despite reservations as to how well his short-game will hold up if and when it comes to the crunch, I do think Hovland will enjoy another good week having been a persistent threat throughout a year's worth of majors now. All the rain that has fallen and continues to fall is in his favour, too. CLICK HERE to back Hovland with Sky Bet Rahm is entitled to enormous respect of course and an Open will probably come his way at some stage. Still, he's been off since the Travelers and while he prepared playing links golf in Ireland I prefer Hovland's choice of the Scottish Open. There he produced second-round fireworks after a shaky start and then was never really in the tournament, an ideal way to ready himself for the main prize. I find the pair hard to split and therefore at the prices, given his potentially superior preparation and Rahm's good but unspectacular Open record, it's Hovland for me. There might also be scope for an each-way play with enough wind and rain in the forecast to sort these out, and my vote would go to Victor Perez for those so inclined. With the Hojgaard twins still wet behind the ears, Perez's 12th place at the PGA Championship stands out as potentially the biggest clue on offer. He's links proven, too, capturing the Dunhill Links and winning at Yas Links, with the Dutch Open Bernardus in-between, all of them potentially relevant. Although the form of Perez isn't obviously strong, his approach play has come back to where he needs it over the last few weeks and a mid-pack finish in the Scottish Open was fine. He rates the best value ahead of Alex Noren, with Marcel Siem the other appealing option if you can get 66/1 or bigger, but it'll be very difficult for anyone to finish ahead of both Rahm and Hovland.

Top Korean TOM KIM has taken a walk in the outright market, on the exchanges at least, but he can prove best of the seven Korean players in the field. Sungjae Im's form has been pretty miserable since he returned home to win on the eve of the PGA Championship and as yet he's shown nothing in the Open. It's still early and he has the tools, but he's simply not been anywhere near his best lately. CLICK HERE to back Tom Kim with Sky Bet While Im has gone off the boil, Kim has started to motor, buoyed by an excellent performance at the US Open. Top Korean in that, he was tied with Im at Augusta in April but their games have gone in opposite directions since then. Ben An might be a bigger threat than Si Woo Kim and is respected but Tom Kim, who played in the final group in Scotland last week and would've won this market had he not three-putted from close range on 18, is fancied to build on an encouraging Open debut last summer. That might do and at bigger than 2/1 with several firms he's cracking value.

The jeopardy of Little Eye.



Beware the 136-yard 17th. pic.twitter.com/swFDdP4PER — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2023

Top American Though not a market I'm inclined to play in, there are two points to make. One is that if you think Scottie Scheffler is a bet to nothing outright, then 4/1 with your money back for a place in this market must be considered. It's a simple formula which would've returned something in his last seven starts. The other thing I must mention is that Paddy Power and Betfair make Jordan Spieth a 25/1 chance. The same firms offer the same price in the outright betting, albeit with bumper place terms, but it's pretty clear Spieth shouldn't be the price he is without the non-Americans. Top amateur Recent history points towards winners of the European Amateur but I'd be more inclined to value British seaside form, making Christo Lamprecht and Alex Maguire the pair to focus on. Maguire's form under links conditions has been superb, earning him a place in this field. The bonus is he also has played Hoylake before, complete with stands, having come here just prior to Rory McIlroy's Open win after his dad took his chances by ringing the pro shop. He says he doesn't remember much of it but also notes his strong links pedigree and the fact that he thrives in front of big crowds. Having gone deep in the last two renewals of the Amateur Championship, he deserves close attention. Lamprecht, who won the Amateur Championship earlier this summer, is the one to beat. He's the third-ranked amateur in the world and to my eye there looks to be a very strong chance that it's either him or Maguire winning the Silver Medal. At best prices you can dutch the two at 13/10 and that looks a really good option. Unfortunately with only a select few firms having priced up this market, I'll have to leave it out of the staking plan.