The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool: Hole-by-hole guide to Hoylake

1st (Royal), 459 yards, par four

The tee shot has to be threaded between bunkers and the approach hit to a heavily contoured green which is 40 yards long and protected by a group of bunkers.

2nd (Stand), 453 yards, par four

A new tee was built for the 2014 Open which added 18 yards to the length of the hole. An accurate tee shot is required to give the best approach to another heavily-guarded green.

3rd (Course), 426 yards, par four

Usually a daunting opening hole for the members, with the clubhouse left and out-of-bounds all the way down the right-hand side of the fairway, which also comes into play on the second shot as the hole takes a 90-degree turn to the right.

4th (Road), 367 yards, par four

The shortest par four on the course presents a good birdie opportunity. The out-of-bounds to the back and left of the green is unlikely to come into play for players attacking the pin with a short iron.

5th (Long), 520 yards, par five

Another good birdie chance on the only par five on the front nine. A tee shot to the corner of the dog-leg will allow players to go for the green in two, although three bunkers lie in wait to the right of the fairway.

6th (New), 201 yards, par three

The first par three requires an accurate tee shot to a long and narrow green which slopes from back to front and is guarded by bunkers on both sides.

7th (Telegraph), 481 yards, par four

A new tee for the 2014 Open added 27 yards. The best tee shot is down the right of the fairway, but that also brings heavy rough and heather into play. Par will be a welcome score here.

8th (Briars), 436 yards, par four

Picking the line for the blind tee shot will be crucial, with the fairway protected by gorse on the left and a bunker on the right. The green is surrounded by four bunkers but is a large target.

9th (Dowie), 218 yards, par three

A second difficult par three on the front nine, even though the bunker on the right of the green has been reduced in size. There is no bail out on the left of the green either, with a gully waiting to catch errant tee shots and leaving a treacherous chip.