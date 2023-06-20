Player-by-player guide to the field for the Open Championship including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Ben Coley profiles every player in the field for the 151st Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23.

Published during the Scottish Open, updates including final qualifiers via that event to follow on Sunday ANCER, Abraham For a while thought we might get away without an A in this A-Z guide, but Ancer snuck in via the Official World Golf Rankings the wily rascal. Wins so far have been in Nova Scotia, Australia and Saudi Arabia so game travels and was 11th at the Old Course. You'd think this would be more his thing but hasn't kicked on from February win in the Middle East and down the field in all three majors so far this year. ARNAUS, Adri Oh, there's another 'A'. Began last year in sparkling form and rewarded with an overdue breakthrough on home soil. Four top-10s since goes down as hugely disappointing and while not a million miles away at times, results aren't pretty. Some low rounds in the Dunhill Links but Open conditions will expose frailties. BALLESTER, Jose Luis (a) Or Jose Luis Ballester Barrio to give him his full name, winner of the European Amateur in Estonia. That event has thrown up three Silver Medal winners in the last four renewals of the Open, which can probably be filed away under 'meaningless statistics'.

BARKER, Kyle Handy Sunshine Tour player enjoying the best season of his career. Plays out of Serengeti which could help but some way below the required level. BARRON, Haydn Fourth at the Australian Open to earn his first crack at this but is barely inside the top 1000 in the world. BEZUIDENHOUT, Christiaan Straight-driving, hot-putting PGA Tour member who has to choose his moments. Without a top-10 finish this year and was in much better form prior to finishing 68th at St Andrews, though this is a better course for him. BJORK, Alex Enjoying the best season of his career without so far winning, although came mighty close in the Middle East. Won't be many shorter drivers in this field, nor many better putters, and will start turning heads if he can bring DP World Tour improvement to this stage. BLAND, Richard LIV Golf slowcoach and former tweeter who qualifies because of his 2022 Race to Dubai ranking. Awks! Now a quarter of a century since his Open debut but this is only his fourth attempt and can't hope for much more than his 2021 best of 67th. BRADBURY, Dan Captured the Joburg Open on just his third DP World Tour start having achieved plenty during a US college career. Hard to know where ceiling is but for now will be soaking it all up on major debut, backed no doubt by plenty of travelling fans from Wakefield. Expectations will depend on whether you're a realist or a romantic.

BRADLEY, Keegan Ended long wait for silverware in the ZOZO Championship last October and generally kept to high standard before putting improvement got him another win at the Travelers. Got better as the week progressed here in 2014 and halfway contender at Troon thereafter, but Open record generally modest and does hit the ball to the moon which can't be called ideal. Still has the look of someone who could've been crying O Captain! My Captain! at Robin Williams and has now firmly caught the eye of O Captain! Ryder Cup Captain! Zach Johnson. BURNS, Sam Five-time winner since the spring of 2021 but in Florida, Mississippi and Texas, while Korn Ferry Tour success came in Georgia. Deadly when comfortable but not so at major level as yet, with best of 20th in the PGA when that was played in Oklahoma. Has made both Open cuts, can do all things to an extremely high standard and signs game is coming around, but seems sensible that he's priced very differently here to any PGA Tour event: he's a very modern PGA Tour golfer. CAMPILLO, Jorge One-time nearly-man who made it a hat-trick of DP World Tour wins with an impressive display in Kenya. As had been the case for the other two was able to get by without being the longest but that's really his level and has missed all six major cuts so far. CANIZARES, Alejandro Veteran Spaniard who qualified thanks to a good performance in the Australian Open about eight months ago. Not totally sold on the merits of such pathways and following some fitness problems he's not been seen since playing some good stuff in March. WD candidate or is the carrot too big? CANTER, Laurie LIV reservist who has played to a solid level when called into action on that circuit. Best under different conditions to these given superb driving ability but did dominate his qualifier at Royal Porthcawl. CANTLAY, Patrick Still considered a major underachiever but currently on a run of five top-15s in a row (a sixth would be very welcome). Admittedly hasn't had a look at winning any of these but is very close and the same is true of his golf in 2023, which has been entirely positive except for the absence of a win. Finished 12th on Open debut at Carnoustie and eighth last year so no surprise if this all-rounder with excellent touch puts everything together. Inconsistencies on the green the only real complaint and deserves to be considered among best of the rest behind big three. Yes, I said three. CHRISTENSEN, Tiger (a) Oh, the Tiger jokes. Well done. Plays out of Arizona State after transferring from Oklahoma and clearly has talent, but some way down the WAGR and exceeded expectations by qualifying. CINK, Stewart Finished third on his Champions Tour debut recently and confirmed he's not far away with a second-round 64 at the Travelers to miss the cut by one. Big player for the old boys' equivalent. CLARK, Wyndham The most improved golfer in the sport over the past 18 months and rewards have been enormous, first with high-profile PGA Tour win and then when holding off Rory McIlroy to win the US Open. Said when qualifying for this event last year that he's loved links golf ever since taking part in the Amateur Championship at Portrush and certainly displayed touch required for it at LACC. Can flight it low and was 16th in last summer's Scottish Open. He couldn't, could he?

CLARKE, Darren Preparing to defend his Senior Open title but will likely do so after 36 holes of golf here. Lit up Portrush for an hour or two but five missed Open cuts in succession now. CONNERS, Corey Languid throwback whose last 14 major appearances have resulted either in a missed cut or a top 30. Looked like it would be so much more than that for a time at Oak Hill but for now best results have come at Augusta via three top-10s. Getting there in the Open having been 15th and 28th across the last two renewals and a touch of the Ernie Els about his swing, so could certainly contend for another major during what's been a golden year for Canadian golf. CROWE, Harrison (a) Aussie who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2022. Missed the cut in the Masters and hasn't made much of an impact in a couple of big UK amateur events this summer. DALY, John St Andrews hero a million years ago but 14 missed cuts in a row at this level since surprise top-20 in the 2012 PGA. Whatever price he is to win his three-ball, it's probably too short. DAY, Jason Came close to winning Claret Jug in 2015 and made eight cuts in a row to begin his Open career. MC-MC since can be explained by general malaise and has returned to relevance in 2023, capturing the Byron Nelson in game fashion. Would nevertheless say that St Andrews is by far the best Open course for him and as he's gone off the boil since winning in Texas, won't be on my shortlist. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Good signs at both the PGA and the US Open but remember both courses played to his strengths, which remain off the tee despite the fact he's lowered his bacon intake to the extent that Denmark has entered an economic recession. No coincidence whatsoever that sole Open effort of note came at St Andrews but even then was close to missing the cut. Indeed could've done so in all five appearances and lacks the subtlety required, a comment you could also apply to any one of his painstaking interviews. Dresses like Ben, acts like Hulk. DETRY, Thomas Big talent who came closest when unlucky in the Scottish Open two summers ago. Also played well in the Open although St Andrews might be a better fit than Hoylake. Disappointed on Sunday in the Soudal Open but it's otherwise been a good year spent largely on the PGA Tour where he's more than good enough to remain. ELS, Ernie In the mix all week here in 2006 and went on to win second Open at Lytham. Surprising that he's yet to win a senior major but will have more chances including in Wales. ELVIRA, Nacho Returned from a spell in the doldrums with play-off defeat in Denmark, where he was probably a bit unfortunate not to win. This his time of year it seems but more likely to miss the cut than make it. ENGLISH, Harris Enjoyed fine 2021 season which featured two wins before culminating in a Ryder Cup debut, and looks back on track now following injury issues. Never likely to be a model of consistency given wild driving never far away but that means we typically get big prices and as three top-10s in the last four US Opens show, can produce at the highest level. Record in this not too compelling but 15th in 2014 and has made five of seven cuts. FARR, Oliver Multiple winner at a lower level who returns for his second crack at the Open six years after missing the cut on his first. Took advantage of an unscheduled move in courses and home game in qualifying. FERGUSON, Ewen Won the Boys Amateur Championship at Hoylake 10 years ago so it's nice that he earned return with two-win 2022 season. Good vibes a good thing but it's form under tough, breezy conditions over the last couple of years that really offers hope of a good week. Roll of honour in Doha includes Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjorn, Paul Lawrie, Chris Wood and Branden Grace, so a case can be built at massive odds. FERNANDEZ DE OLIVEIRA, Mateo (a) Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship who hasn't threatened to make the cut in two major appearances since then. Can't be sure I've formatted his name correctly. FINAU, Tony Seemingly only able to do a curate's egg thing where he's either great at majors but can't win anything, or winning loads of things but not doing very well in majors. Wears his socks impressively and dance moves bring to mind my own exploits during those golden 2008-2012 years. Comparisons end there and he's more prolific in more ways than one as the size of his travelling crew reveals. Where was I? Very strong Open record shows five top-30s from five and hung tough for third place at Portrush albeit never troubling the winner. Quiet lately but maybe that helps?

FISCHER, Zack Sub-editor's nightmare who won the 2022 Visa Open de Argentina but has been a non-factor on the Korn Ferry Tour since. FITZPATRICK, Alex Holed a brilliant bunker shot on his way through qualifying to join his US Open-winning brother in the field. Surely wins a Challenge Tour event before the year is out and it might be a good idea to keep backing him do to so. In the meantime, may benefit from having played Walker Cup here in 2019. FITZPATRICK, Matt Last year's US Open hero has added to tally since and it came by the sea at the Heritage, another event which meant a lot to him and had done for a long time. No doubt the Open is next on the list and record in it encouraging enough, with 20th, 26th and 21st across his last three. Doesn't necessarily consider himself a natural links golfer but has played well in six of the last seven majors and simply must be considered here as one of several Englishmen who offer hope of a home champion.

10 years ago yesterday I qualified for The Open for the first time. Today my brother does the same exact thing!! Couldn’t be prouder and can’t wait to play a major championship with him! pic.twitter.com/eKLEt0Elzq — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) July 4, 2023

FLEETWOOD, Tommy Runner-up in 2019 and now on a run of five strong Open Championship performances, triggered by never-say-die second round at Birkdale in 2017. Back then arrived with high expectations for renewal played on doorstep, and first-round 76 serves as a cautionary tale now he returns close to home with game in tip-top shape. That said, is old enough and wise enough to manage this time and as a proven major and links performer should be high on any shortlist having done everything but win so far this year. FOWLER, Rickie Back at the top table now thanks to reunion with longtime coach Butch Harmon, who predicted at the beginning of the season that his man would win more than once. Halfway there after Detroit play-off heroics and before that was the 18, 36 and 54-hole leader following record-breaking 62 to begin the US Open, further evidence that all parts of his game have come back together. No surprise he faded on Sunday but that will have done him good (see: Koepka) as will subsequent triumph and has a strong Open pedigree, highlighted by a best of second place here at Hoylake. Well done if you're on at big prices. FOX, Ryan Longtime talent who has taken game to new heights since the beginning of 2022, winning twice and playing well virtually every time he tees it up on the DP World Tour. Has now made the PGA Tour switch and while results have dipped, plenty of evidence that he's playing to a similar standard in what are much deeper waters. Big disappointment in last year's Open when fancied but was running on fumes and hopefully has more to offer this time as a player who was proven under these conditions before capturing the Dunhill Links in October. GOOCH, Talor Makes the field after top-30 FedEx Cup finish in 2022, since which he's become a three-time LIV Golf champion. It's really competitive, guv. Mid-pack in both Open starts and doesn't mind the wind hailing from Oklahoma. Speaking of hot air, has become this year's Kevin Kisner, generating outrage that he's not really on the Ryder Cup radar despite there being at least a dozen superior golfers. All good fun and if I can be serious for a moment, it's taken a lot of very good play to win those three events in 15, a bit like how it took a lot of very good play to carve out his sole PGA Tour win in 122. GRACE, Branden At his best by the coast and/or under links-like conditions as proven in Qatar, the Dunhill Links, Fancourt, Harbour Town, Puerto Rico, Chambers Bay and Birkdale, where he carded the first round of 62 in major history. Hitting it well and contending regularly on the LIV Golf circuit so although it's been a while since he competed at this level, will have done enough to earn each-way support from many good judges having done OK here in 2014. The firmer the better. GRIFFIN, Ben Came to prominence when slowly but surely surrendering in Bermuda. Had taken a step back from golf for a while prior to 2022 and decision to return has paid off handsomely. Quiet lately and one to watch out for at events like the Wyndham or the RSM Classic rather than this. GRILLO, Emiliano Almost killed me/you/others when finding stream few knew existed on the 18th hole at Colonial with tournament was under his command. Thankfully went on to win that and earn a seventh Open start, previous six either resulting in a missed cut or a tie for 12th. No doubt his game has a metronomic quality better served by courses unalike this one and yet has always been enormously talented as a second-round 64 at Sandwich demonstrates.

Emiliano Grillo celebrates with the trophy

HAN, Seungsu Korean-born American who was once promising and played well enough on his sole major start to date in 2018. Defied difficult conditions to win the Korean Open earlier this year. HARMAN, Brian Good golfer when he's not slaughtering animals for sport and sixth place at St Andrews one of a number of good efforts by the sea, not that I recall seeing him hit a shot at any point that week. Needs more from his putter if he's to remain competitive. HARRINGTON, Padraig Undoubtedly playing some of his best golf in years lately and showed what he could do under favourable conditions with a top-five finish in the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Twice a winner of this and while both recent Open record and course form are off-putting, suspect he'll do himself justice as he has at both recent majors and focus is guaranteed having skipped seniors major to prepare in Scotland. Almost definitely won't be enough to win but massive chance to use this as a springboard to Senior Open glory, having played the Walker Cup at Royal Porthcawl many moons ago. HATTON, Tyrrell Thirteen missed cuts in 33 majors a poor return for a player who has won at all levels beneath the highest, but has made seven in a row now and might just have figured things out. T27 in the US Open about as good as I'd have expected having only been competitive in that event thanks to a big draw bias in 2018, and no doubt the Open is his best chance. Two top-sixes at proper links layouts preceded 11th at St Andrews and two-time Dunhill Links champion has everything needed to go close, even if I'd be slightly wary of the fact he's relied on his putter more than ever before of late. HENLEY, Russell Country music star who dabbles in golf and made it four wins when capturing the Mayakoba. Would need to join LIV Golf to defend that title now and it has no bearing on his chances here, but Honda Classic triumph might and he has a couple of decent Opens tucked away, while over the last three years has contended for the US Open and the Masters. Solid, unspectacular proposition who might hang around for a while. HERBERT, Lucas Gritty character with an exquisite short-game who has defied tough conditions more than once in the past, including by the sea for a PGA Tour win in Bermuda. Victorious again in Japan earlier this year and has played pretty well on all three previous Open starts, particularly at St Andrews last summer when 15th. Would have to be a little worried about wild driving and overall balance of form suggests he won't be a factor, but does have many of the qualities an Open champion requires, including self-belief. HIGA, Kazuki Beneficiary of new Japan-DPWT link-up and could easily have won an event in the spring, when he was 11th in Thailand and then fourth in India. Off the boil since and last of 76 who made the cut at Oak Hill in May despite having made electric start. Oppose in all markets. HILLIER, Daniel Strong youngster from New Zealand who went eagle-birdie-eagle late on to win the British Masters. Had contended on a couple of occasions prior to that and plenty more to come from Min Woo Lee's mate, who doesn't turn 25 until the week after the tournament. MC on sole Open start at RSG but has come a long way in two years.

Daniel Hillier

HIRATA, Kensei Won the Mizuno Open for his first Japan Tour title and is reportedly and understandably thrilled to be making his debut Open appearance. Weighs 70kg, is 170cm tall, blood type O. HODGES, Lee Tidy youngster with bits and pieces of good form in high-class events and under tough conditions. Has gone off the boil and fair to say he was a bit fortunate to qualify via 12th place at the Memorial, his second-best performance of a largely quiet 2023. HOGE, Tom Everyman sort who has two high-class pieces of form among plenty of average stuff this year. Did win by the coast at Pebble Beach in 2022 and main strength is quality approach play, so more a Wyndham than an Open champion if there is to be a big week coming this summer. HOJGAARD, Rasmus Moved further ahead of his twin brother Nicolai in total wins with latest smash-and-grab in Denmark, coming from six behind having already won other events from four and five back. Open debut probably something to learn from but a strong week and that Ryder Cup dream really will be back on having seemed set to drift away for now. HOMA, Max Huge disappointment in the US Open where he failed to build on solid start as the hometown favourite. That only adds to naff major return so far with one top-20 in 16 and Open efforts read the same, with 40th at St George's followed by a missed cut last year. Positives are that he's doubled in price, remains world-class, and loves links golf to the extent he played North Berwick at 4.30 in the afternoon last year – on the same day of his second round in the Scottish Open. My old man will back him on the basis that he's higher in the world rankings than the market says, a process which almost worked with Hovland at St Andrews. ALMOST, HEY DAD? HORSCHEL, Billy Almost permanent enthusiast who was still brought to his knees by this game with an opening 84 at the Memorial. Will have taken great heart from fine second round to make the cut at the US Open but this work on his swing isn't paying off and following last year's Presidents Cup debut, it seems the Ryder Cup will elude him once more. Record in Opens not held at St Andrews reads MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-53. HOSHINO, Rikuya Regular winner in Japan who has two top-10s on the DP World Tour already. This obviously tougher but quality short-game could be enough to better missed cuts in 2021 and 2022 now he's a bit more comfortable. HOVLAND, Viktor Penny has dropped for this immense ball-striker over the past year, with fourth place at St Andrews (54-hole co-leader) triggering run of top-notch form in majors. Said he didn't think much of LACC yet still spent all week in the top 25 there and having won the Memorial before that, it's been an excellent summer already despite ongoing short-game issues. They weren't a problem at the Old Course where he could reach for his putter and there's a slight question mark here at Hoylake, even if we acknowledge that he's been fine when chipping in majors of late. Metalcore fan nevertheless a definite contender in the land of Heavy Metal football.

Viktor Hovland has been contending for majors regularly over the past year

IM, Sungjae Won the Woori Financial Group Championship back home in South Korea thanks to a stunning bunker shot on the final hole. All well and good, but it came days before the PGA Championship and he opened with a round of 80 having stepped off the plane in time for that major championship. Took a while to recapture his form but has done so now and there are excuses for a poor Open record, notably a shocker on the greens at St Andrews. Showed at Royal Melbourne that he has all the shots and is a Honda Classic winner, which has always been a good pointer when it comes to seaside golf. Chance unless he decides to pop over to Seoul to catch up with mates on Monday. IWATA, Hiroshi Veteran who returns to play his fourth Open having missed the cut in 2008, 2014 and 2015. JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz Turned professional in 2010 and is 27 years old. Remarkable fact, that one, and so is the one about how he took time out of the game to try being a Buddhist monk for a bit. That plus change in coach sparked some of the best golf of his life a couple of years ago and is now an established DP World Tour player whose best form tends to come on tight, short courses. MC-MC-46 in this and flies in from Kentucky where he was a lot of shots over-par on day one. JOHNSON, Dustin Shot the round of the week here in 2014, a Friday 65 which hauled him into second place behind Rory McIlroy, then faded from third to 12th with a final-round 72. That's one of five occasions he's sat inside the top five at halfway in the Open, including each of the last two, and right back to 2010 he's looked a potential winner of the Claret Jug. Most encouraging though is the way he struck the ball at the US Open, which represented a massive step up on what we'd seen all year. More of the same and he'd be in the mix for this yet again. JOHNSON, Zach Ryder Cup skipper who is without a top-10 finish in more than two years now. How on earth did he finish eighth at Winged Foot? JORDAN, Matthew Produced the performance of his burgeoning career to qualify at West Lancs. Why so impressive? Because he's a longtime Royal Liverpool member who was desperate not to miss out on this opportunity. Plenty of links form as you'd expect and while yet to win on the DP World Tour, has bundles of talent and is getting closer. Unthinkable that he could do it here but will be a big liability for bookmakers based on local fivers alone, and may resonate beyond that. Go on Matty.

He’s done it! Huge congratulations to Matty Jordan on securing a spot at his home Open here at #RLGCHoylake in a couple of weeks’ time, courtesy of a fantastic performance in Final Qualifying at West Lancs today.



Matty, you’ve made the whole of Hoylake proud. pic.twitter.com/5M9MI8a3Cd — Royal Liverpool Golf Club (@RLGCHoylake) July 4, 2023

KANAYA, Takumi Formerly top-ranked amateur who already has four Japan Golf Tour wins plus another on the Asian Tour at the age of 25. This will be his fourth Open and he's yet to make the weekend but has a tidy short game and barely misses a fairway back home. KANG, Kyungnam Veteran who fared well when the DP World Tour visited Korea in the spring. Went on to earn a crack at the Open, 20 years on from turning pro. KHO, Taichi Hong Kong's finest after turning professional in February and winning not long after on the Asian Tour, earning a quick upgrade to major golf. Never mind all that, here's what his Notre Dame profile says: 'Loves watching films that are obscure in a sense that makes you think for a few days until you can fully grasp and embrace the visuals as an expression of emotion.' And there's a lot of truth in that. KIM, Bio Perhaps best known for three-year suspension (later reduced to one year) for making an obscene gesture. Wikipedia says he also had to pay a 10 million won fine but my calculator says that's only sixty quid. I don’t know, circuitry? KIM, Michael Made no secret of how much he enjoyed his sole Open start when securing his return this spring, calling it 'my favourite golf tournament in the world'. Played well at Carnoustie (35th) following John Deere Classic win and has returned to that level after serious issues with driver had threatened his career. Presumably among the first golfers to join Threads. KIM, Tom Finished 47th on his Open debut last year and has since become a superstar, winning twice on the PGA Tour and playing cheerleader for his Presidents Cup side, all while endearing himself to fans and fellow players. By this point if you're a PGA Tour player and you've not invited Thomas the Tank Engine round to let off some steam, what exactly are you playing at. Back to form with fantastic recovery job in the US Open and all-round game built on accuracy makes him a live each-way contender even if he did only turn 21 a few weeks ago and has largely played like he's still hungover since then. Big liability for layers on the island of Sodor. KIM, Si Woo Youngster who has been around an age and won four times on the PGA Tour, most famously at The PLAYERS in 2017. Still in search of a first major top 10 despite quality long-game and combination of poor putting and questionable temperament probably explain that. When it comes it'll probably be in the Masters and wouldn't draw too much encouragement from 15th at St Andrews. KIRK, Chris Gutsy winner of the Honda Classic for which he's not yet been forgiven. As for his chances here, the fact that he was 19th in 2014 and that the Honda is one of the better Open Championship pointers on the PGA Tour must both be noted. Bit more like it lately and top-30s in two majors already this year. That sort of level seems a good target. KITAYAMA, Kurt Proved his mettle with a shock win in the Arnold Palmer and is at his best under tough conditions, as he went on to show when fourth at Oak Hill. Runner-up in the Scottish Open one of several strong pieces of form by the coast but propensity for a big miss and a big number is something backers will have to accept as part of the deal. KOEPKA, Brooks Bagged his fifth major at the PGA Championship but no closer to the career grand slam with the Open and the Masters still on his wish list. Record in this one is strong, with four top-10 finishes in eight, and did bag four valuable rounds despite a modest finish here in 2014. Tenth at St Andrews, sixth at Birkdale, fourth at Portrush and sixth again at St George's since, there's no doubting credentials both in terms of links golf and majors in general, and still managed 17th place despite never featuring at LACC.

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship for a third time in May

LAMPRECHT, Christo (a) Giant of a man who captured the Amateur Championship not far from here at Hillside to cap a fine run of form throughout spring and summer. Limited tour-level experience but sure to be well schooled by some of his compatriots. In years to come him and big Aldi Potgieter will be dubbed the Braai bros and scare the life out of people. LANGASQUE, Romain Former winner of the Amateur Championship who is yet to double up as we approach three years since his win at Celtic Manor. Went close in the Scottish Open a year earlier and can do everything well, as we saw when contending for the Italian Open in May. Yet to properly fulfil potential as readers of my work will be all too aware. LARRAZABAL, Pablo Grittiest player on the DP World Tour whose sense of injustice has probably helped recapture his absolute best form. Has some notable scalps on his CV, the likes of McIlroy, Johnson, Mickelson, Stenson, Garcia and Montgomerie all victims down the years, but this his 20th major start without bettering 30th in this back in 2011. Missed cuts in 14 of the previous 19 give you a stats angle to pursue but I'd give him a decent chance of making this one. LAWRENCE, Thriston Prolific winner since gifted his breakthrough when the Joburg Open was abandoned at halfway, a real Sliding Doors moment as he'd definitely have succumbed to Zander Lombard. Definitely. Deffo. Former Lytham Trophy winner finished 42nd on major debut at St Andrews and will probably do himself justice following return to form in Germany. LEE, K.H. Karaoke king who seems to have grown in stature since the Presidents Cup for all he's not won a third PGA Tour title. Two top-30s in three majors this year enough to entitle him to respect but best form has come under very different conditions to these and it will be an enormous surprise if he's in the mix despite lofty world ranking and strong start to Scottish Open. LEE, Min Woo Cocksure Perth pounder (OK, I don't think this will or should catch on) who looks sure to be popular given links pedigree and compelling major form, with five top-30s in seven and a best of T5 at last month's US Open. Has the whole package as a long hitter who can flight it low and whose touch around the greens is phenomenal, as his putter can be. Iron play the occasional weakness but showed at LACC that he only needs to be better than most for the rest of his game to do the damage. Half the price he was then but the best is yet to come. LONG, Hurly Promising German in the middle of a sophomore slump which could end at Q-School or back on the Challenge Tour if he doesn't buck his ideas up. Major debut a nice distraction from more pressing matters. LOWRY, Shane Bit of a stop-start year for the Irishman after a surprise caddie change towards the start of it, but has remained a consistent force in majors with three top-20 finishes so far. After the most recent of them he talked about how all aspects of his game feel good and that he hopes they come together at the right time, by which he surely meant this week in July. First major top-10 came here and finishes of 12th and 21st since winning a first Claret Jug suggest he'll continue to threaten a second. Much depends on short-range putting.

Shane Lowry celebrates winning the Open at Royal Portrush

LUITEN, Joost Back to something like his best ball-striking in 2023 and might have been rewarded with a win on at least two occasions. Missed tiddler on 17th hole in final round of BMW International Open hard to watch as can be his chipping action but will probably pick up another win somewhere low-key in the coming years. This ain't it. MACINTYRE, Robert No longer defending a flawless majors return following a first missed cut at Oak Hill, but has been sixth, eighth and 34th in three Open starts and no doubt will fancy his chances. Threatened to win and probably should have in Denmark soon after backroom shake-up and another big week here would go a long way towards achieving Ryder Cup goal. Feels like he's been constantly under pressure for three years and he's coping well. MAGUIRE, Alex (a) Irish youngster who won the Open Amateur Series, based on performances in the St Andrews Links Trophy, Amateur Championship and European Amateur Championship. So strong were his performances in the first two (1st, 5th), he got away with sitting out the third. Judging by recent exploits under similar conditions might be able to upstage higher-ranked rivals for the Silver Medal, especially as he's been around Hoylake before. MATSUYAMA, Hideki A decade since he defied a slow-play penalty to finish sixth on debut at Muirfield and yet to better that result. Still, made a solid start here and was inside the top 20 in 2015 and 2017 while this will be just the second he plays as a major champion. Heads, shoulders, knees and toes both his fave kids' song and list of thing he's injured at some point and that's always the worry. Shows how good he is to keep producing decent finishes regardless and will always make a degree of appeal at these prices in the major where his loss of power over the past year might not be a problem. MCCARTHY, Denny One of the world's best putters and almost put that to use in the Memorial, closing with a bogey and then losing a play-off. That means he remains a maiden but one who has never been better and while expectations have to be set modestly on Open debut, will probably be underestimated because he's American. MCILROY, Rory Odds-on with 18 holes to play before galling final round last year and again went short in-running before settling for second place in the US Open. We could spend all day on the minutiae of these performances but the simple diagnosis is that, when he needed to, he couldn't make putts. Blame his head, his technique, his caddie, sheer bad luck or something else... that really is what it has come down to. Winner here in 2014 and trite though it sounds, if he keeps giving himself real chances, he'll win one again. The better question is how many more times can he carve out a winning opportunity? No way of knowing the answer and while links pedigree covers all manner of conditions, he was certainly favoured by how this course played eight years ago. More of a 2006 renewal would be against him slightly but playing so well.

The Prodigy



As has become common at Hoylake, another of the game’s greats triumphed in 2014, and Rory McIlroy is the most recent Royal Liverpool Champion.



Can the Holywood hero become the first player to win two Opens at Hoylake?



We’ll find out in just two weeks…



25/25 pic.twitter.com/k2rgEvazrM — The Open (@TheOpen) July 6, 2023

MCKINNEY, Connor Born and for a while raised in Scotland but plays under the Australian flag, calling himself a 'Scossie' which is elite use of the portmanteau. Came through regional and final qualifying and whatever happens at Hoylake, the sky is the limit. Meanwhile watch out for Hamish Brown and Hugo Townsend as other Scottish-sounding youngsters who play for Denmark and Sweden respectively. Lovely content. MERONK, Adrian Trend-setting Polish powerhouse who is probably the best DP World Tour regular and well on course for a PGA Tour card as a consequence. Three wins have come in three national opens under varying conditions including in Australia, but would have to wonder whether this is really his sterówka and while short-game is improved, it's not his main strength which is long driving and quality iron play. Would ideally want it Haydock soft. MICHELUZZI, David Promising type who has flourished over the past year but is now struggling to cash in on his opportunities outside of Australia. Might happen one day but for now can only be watched with the future in mind. MICKELSON, Phil Winner at Muirfield a decade ago and a clear second at Troon following that battle with Henrik Stenson. Generally quiet in majors since but with two notable exceptions: sensational 125/1 win at Kiawah Island, then second place in the Masters earlier this year. Perhaps he'll come alive again in this having played well in 2006 and 2014 at Hoylake but hard to weigh up having not yet threatened to win a LIV Golf event.

Phil Mickelson during a dazzling run into second place at Augusta

MIGLIOZZI, Guido The golfer of choice for One Direction fans who have come to appreciate the high-tee, low-launch trademark of their blue-eyed boy. Presumably put that shot to use when winning an amateur event at Royal St George's but didn't help him in the Open there two years ago and remains hard to fancy despite two good US Open efforts and the odd spark this summer. MOLINARI, Francesco Started this important year with a fine display in the Hero Cup and then threatened to win the Abu Dhabi Championship, all of which had the look of a Ryder Cup springboard with Rome his singular focus. Hasn't worked out like that and this his last throw of the dice: nothing short of being in the mix will do it, you'd think, unless he can repeat what his brother Edoardo did in 2010 and win right before selections are made. Open triumph in 2018 one of six top-15s and another of them came here in 2014, but recent form is poor. MOORE, Taylor All-rounder who captured the Valspar for his PGA Tour breakthrough in March and went on to perform nicely in the Masters. Bit quiet until Detroit improvement but nothing in his profile to suggest links will properly reawaken him. MORIKAWA, Collin Despises the colour green so will hope these fairways turn yellow and allow for a reprisal of 2021 when superb in winning this. Went on to capture the Race to Dubai from Billy Horschel (winks at camera) but has won nothing since and when not shooting himself in the foot is suffering ill fortune such as when back spasms forced withdrawal at Memorial and his putt to win the RMC stayed high (cries at camera). Putted the lights out for both major wins in one of golf's many gotchas but in the here and now hitting it well enough to be of interest. Feels strange that he skipped the Scottish Open this time given how much it helped him figure out two years ago.

Collin Morikawa with the Claret Jug

MULLINAX, Trey Powerful southern boy who finally delivered on potential to capture Barbasol last July then came to the Open and stayed on well for 21st. Some good stuff thereafter and in here because of a high-class top-10 at Bay Hill, but game has gone missing since. NAKAJIMA, Keita Took over from Kanaya as Japan's star amateur and beat his friend and rival to win his first title as a professional in June (had won as an amateur). MC in all three majors last year so a bit to prove for now but has shown himself to be effective under firm and fast conditions and has a bright future. NIEMANN, Joaquin Blessed with great hands and can scalp a centipede with his low bullets off the tee, so should have a bright future in the Open if he can keep qualifying for it. Record so far nothing to shout about but is improving and has made 11 of his last 12 major cuts including two good efforts this season. First top 10 can't be far away but fair to suggest it's more likely to arrive back in the US. NOREN, Alex Likely still harbouring Ryder Cup ambitions but timing is everything and his has been off, best golf coming in the black hole between renewals. Has finished inside the top 20 in half of his 10 Open starts and is a Scottish Open winner with the right tools if at his best, so has crept onto the radar with some improved displays lately and an eye-catching 36 holes at LACC. Sneaky one.

OLESEN, Thorbjorn Put a couple of years of self-inflicted misery behind him with wins at the British Masters and in Thailand. Was the DP World Tour's hot player when capturing the second of them in February and signs are he's in similar enough form despite being lightly-raced since. Two good Opens from eight and made the cut here in 2014 but despite Dunhill Links win wouldn't call him a natural fit. OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Dazzled from the front in 2010 and has twice held the 54-hole lead since then, losing a play-off in 2015 and then to Morikawa in 2021. Strong sense that in taking the LIV Golf money he accepted that he'll forever be remembered as the one-time major champ who subsequently completed a grand slam of runner-up finishes. Likes his mattresses how he likes his tractors: robust and personalised. OTAEGUI, Adrian Got the DPWT in a real tizz when bossing their Valderrama farewell at the height of the LIV Golf crisis and always liable to pop up and do some damage when course allows it. Winner at Fairmont St Andrews but not sure that really counts and has started to miss short putts with alarming frequency. PAUL, Yannik Another golfing twin who is outpacing Jez at the moment. Feels like he's won twice on the DP World Tour for some reason but remains on one which came when toughing it out in Spain last year. Iron play his main asset but lacks links experience, albeit strong start when under the microscope in Scottish Open offers encouragement. PENGE, Marco Challenge Tour youngster who was here as a kid watching the 2014 Open and returns now as one who has long been considered to have a bit of potential. His qualifier was the weakest of the four but emerged from it impressively and could yet develop into a really nice player. PEREZ, Victor Three-time DP World Tour winner and all of them under links or links-like conditions, including at St Andrews where he captured the Dunhill Links in 2019. Hard to say exactly what it is about this form of the game that so appeals and short-game can be an issue, but more of a worry right now is how he's played since a T12 finish at the US PGA. That looked to rubber-stamp Ryder Cup credentials but they're uncertain again.

Victor Perez celebrates after holing out on his way to victory in Abu Dhabi

PIETERS, Thomas Six-time DP World Tour winner who is yet to get off the mark on the LIV Golf circuit, which appealed to his family-first, golf-no-closer-than-third approach to the sport. Five cuts made in five Open starts is a bit of a surprise but did win by the sea at Yas Links. POSTON, JT The last remaining Postman with the other fella on strike. Old-fashioned golfer who hits it short and straight and relies on his wonderful putting, the sort who is always massively up against it in any major. Won the John Deere Classic around this time last summer. POWER, Seamus Two PGA Tour wins have come at a relatively low level and in low-scoring events, albeit the latest of them was by the sea in Bermuda. Missed the cut at St Andrews last year after some good efforts in the US and form has to be a bit of a concern with the Ryder Cup looming, his prospects appearing slimmer by the week until a step forward in weak company in the JDC. The big positive is that he can find it and run with it so hope isn't yet lost, but another missed cut here would hurt and withdrew with hip injury during first round of Scottish Open. PUTNAM, Andrew Short, straight hitter who does the rest well and showed up early at the US Open before lack of pop told. Made the cut on Open debut at Portrush and wouldn't be one I'd look to oppose having also bagged a Scottish Open top-five, without expecting much. RAHM, Jon Six underwhelming major performances in seven since the start of 2022, but the exception was a roaring success at the Masters and many believe he'll go on to complete the career grand slam. The Open could be his biggest stumbling block and one top-10 in six suggests this two-time Irish Open champion still has a little bit to learn about links golf when the going gets really tough, yet his short-game has improved massively since he finished T34 at St Andrews and of course he merits his place towards the top of the betting. Will stick around all week if starting better.

John Rahm celebrates victory at the 87th Masters

RAMSAY, Richie Links golf right up his street and showed as much at Hillside last year. No impact in majors really but 22nd down the coast at Birkdale on his last try in the Open and can be competitive if putter behaves after another heartbreaking near-miss under breezy conditions in Denmark recently. REED, Patrick Contrarian who is singlehandedly keeping makers of those surfer-dude necklaces in business despite having been no closer to a surfboard than I have a round of 79. Played heel role flawlessly when taking Rory the distance in Dubai, even nailing the frame-by-frame rules controversy, and went on to give fans and blue-tick buyers plenty to cheer at Augusta. Long-game no good lately though and record in the Open confirms him an unlikely champion, to the relief no doubt of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews who might go full MCC if he does win. RILEY, Davis Enjoyed a brilliant 2022 summer and has therefore been a bit of a disappointment this year, producing loads of good stuff but too much bad. Still, did win the pairs event in New Orleans and rounds of 63 and 64 at the Travelers followed by a closing 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and an opening 63 in Scotland mark him down as a player to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Will make too many sevens in this, though. ROBERTSON, Graeme The only one of 19 final qualifiers who had to go through a play-off, holing two monster putts to achieve a long-held dream. Next to no top-level experience and will almost certainly miss the cut, but frankly who cares. ROBINSON THOMPSON, Brandon Isle of White pro who has won a couple of Clutch events and will have plenty of opportunities during the remainder of the season, indeed has already taken one of them in Denmark. Very much the Katarina Johnson-Thompson of golf minus the hyphen and in many ways it's a great shame they're not currently due to wed.

Brandon Robinson Thompson played at USC Aiken and turned pro 8 years ago. Played mini-tours, Latin American, then headed back to England. Played EuroPro and Clutch Tours. Farrrr off the beaten path of pro golf.

He just qualified for the Open Championship. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) July 4, 2023

ROHWER, Martin Had his sister on the bag and his mum playing spotter as he came through a stacked qualifier at Royal Cinque Ports, where the other four were all current or former members of the world's top 100. Probably destined for a good Sunshine Tour career rather than majors and stuff. ROSE, Justin Now a quarter of a century since top-five finish as an amateur and after years of underwhelming in this event subsequently, has been sixth and second among last six tries. Missed the 2022 edition having failed to qualify so will be eager to make the most of this return which was rubber-stamped with win at Pebble Beach, personal vindication for refusing the LIV Golf millions. Still be slightly worried that he's another high-ball hitter but has largely delivered this year and on course for a Ryder Cup return. Contending would just about seal that particular deal and did play well in 2014.

Here we go... my 10-year Open trends piece for @Betfair

And perhaps a surprise result!https://t.co/8U50nkxGpH — Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) July 12, 2023

ROZNER, Antoine Still in the mix for a Ryder Cup call after impressing in the Hero Cup soon after winning his third DP World Tour title in Mauritius, the second time he's triumphed in the wind. That's not to say he looks a proper links specialist especially as his short-game and putting can be problematic. Do well to better T59 at Royal St George's. SAMOOJA, Kalle Stormed through the field to win at the longest and toughest DP World Tour venue last summer and can cope with the wind at least. Carded an impressive 67 in round two of the US Open last year and the type who could exceed expectations and win a three-ball or two. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Very strong in the market for this last summer following Scottish Open win but spent the week on the fringes to make it five cuts made in five Opens. Best of the lot came when sent off a huge price in 2018 and finishing runner-up at a baked Carnoustie and since remained a model of consistency, which in turn makes him seem a bit frustrating. Undeniably disappointing that he was a fading 10th after a record-equalling 62 in LA and at 16/1 and under it's really quite simple: don't back him, don't take him on. At 20s and bigger things might become a little more complicated. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Probably the best majors golfer in the sport right now or else second to Koepka: 13 appearances since 2020, nine top-10s, one win, and a couple of near-misses put him quite a way clear of everyone else. The same has been true of his tee-to-green game this year, with Tiger-like numbers enough to have produced a batch of wins only for some deep-rooted putting woes to restrict him to two. Open record not quite as good as the other three but eighth and 21st from two goes is a very good start and those Texas winds have helped prepare many a golfer for this. Sets the benchmark and probably ought to be favourite.

Rory once called gaining 3 strokes per round "the Holy Grail."



"When you get to 3 strokes gained (per round), you're just in another league," he said.



This season, Scottie Scheffler is gaining 2.8 strokes per round with just his tee-to-green play (everything but putting). — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 6, 2023

SCHENK, Adam Journeyman pro who has taken his game up a notch this year, suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the Valspar, then losing a play-off at Colonial. Can't argue with the strength of his form but it's all in much shallower waters and on very different courses. SCHWARTZEL, Charl First winner of a LIV Golf event but long-game looking a little shoddy this year and hasn't threatened to follow up. Positives come from the fact that his sole Open top-10 came at Hoylake in 2014, with 22nd in 2006 also among his better efforts. Possibly cost a few shrewd punters a quid or two when T3 in qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports, scene of his Brabazon Trophy win yonks ago. SCOTT, Adam Now firmly in the veteran category and such players might consider that the Open is their best chance to add one more major, which has been Scott's singular focus for a decade now. Could yet happen based on some strong 2023 form and the return of his best driving, albeit his approach work has been far less reliable. This style of golf may help and after securing his first Open top-10 here in 2006, he was fifth in 2014, leading the field in GIR and ball-striking. Between the two should've won it at Lytham and looks a solid each-way candidate as well as being odds-on to have on-the-ground punters asking 'how can a man this beautiful dress so poorly?' as he strides round in beige, wide-leg slacks. SEMIKAWA, Taiga Completed a hat-trick of wins in Japan last summer, the last of which earned him this opportunity. Has shown promise on the PGA Tour as well as in Asia on the DP World Tour so not a massive surprise if this strong driver made the weekend. SHARMA, Shubhankar Largely poor in recent years but chooses his moments well: three top-10s since the beginning of 2022 have come in three of the most valuable DP World Tour events. The first two, bookending his season, earned him third go in the Open where Wikipedia informs me he is absolutely guaranteed to finish precisely 51st. SHINKWIN, Callum Should've won the 2017 Scottish Open and had to wait more than three years to remedy that in Cyprus. Since bagged follow-up win in Wales and always had the long-game to do damage, but not so good since taking second in the Dunhill Links. SIEM, Marcel Inventor of the man bun whose comeback story over the past couple of seasons following problems on and off the course has been great stuff. At his best when conditions are difficult and while he's only the second best German broom putter in the world, he might therefore be the second best broom putter in the world. First appearance at Hoylake but 15th on latest Open start in 2021 and keeps on defying expectations. Should be nowhere near the Ryder Cup side mind you and I think he probably knows that. SMITH, Cameron Broke many a heart with his antics last year, first when conjuring a final-round 64 to beat Rory and co and then by defecting to LIV Golf soon after. That said one of the rebels who hasn't poked the fire particularly and returns as a popular defending champion aiming to emulate Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods, countryman Peter Thompson and various others who wouldn't let go of the Claret Jug. Red-hot putter has helped him finish inside the top 10 in each of the last two majors and he'll be less disadvantaged by his driving in this one. Huge chance after second LIV win at a club that has a membership category called 'Senate', complete with tax relief as one of the many benefits. Grow that game!

Cameron Smith with the Claret Jug

SMITH, Jordan Absolutely flushes the living daylights out of his golf ball but may benefit from almost any other person in the UK hitting the putts right now. SMYTH, Travis In good nick on the Asian Tour over the past six months and runner-up on his last visit to England, too. Major debut probably too big but always had talent. SOUTHGATE, Matthew Carnoustie member and St Andrews Links Trophy winner who has a couple of strong Open results to his name. Qualified in Wales thanks to birdie-birdie finish having spoken of how eager he was to avoid being confined to the commentary box as he was in 2022, when losing his absolute shit like the rest of us. Some story when he does win but while that'll come elsewhere, hitting it well enough right now to be considered at enormous odds.

An iconic moment on The Open Radio 📻 Matthew Southgate relives the moment he called Rory McIlroy's incredible hole-out on Saturday at #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/OMgEgCe8Y1 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2022

SPIETH, Jordan Missed cut on the number at the US Open aside it's been a solid year with six top-six finishes demonstrating how close he's been to winning again. Still hasn't lit up the greens in the way he used to for quite a while (almost two years since his last top-five putting week) and wrist injury must still have been bothering to not play the Travelers you would think. As far as Open credentials go there aren't many better: nine appearances, one win, four more top-20s, and a run of top-30s dating back to a near-miss in 2015. Made a big third-round move here a year earlier, did nothing wrong when runner-up in 2021, and must be a big chance if healthy. STALLINGS, Scott Hard to remember now but came alive last summer to sneak into the TOUR Championship and earn this invite among others. MC-MC in the Open so far and only made four of 13 major cuts. Not playing well, either, and one for the autograph hunters to look out for at the local PureGym as the Claret Jug battle heats up over the weekend. STENSON, Henrik Troon winner thanks to inspired Sunday performance and wouldn't be a massive shock if he rolled back the years to figure in some capacity at a course where he's played pretty well in the past. Two top-10s in last three LIV Golf starts suggest game is in good shape and has outperformed plenty on that circuit since sacrificing Ryder Cup captaincy.

STEWART, Michael One of the last to earn a status upgrade via the EuroPro Tour Order of Merit and that rather emphasises the long road he's taken to finally begin to fulfil amateur promise. First Open start is a handsome reward and it came after battling nasty conditions at Dundonald. STRAKA, Sepp Back on the Ryder Cup radar after storming through the field to win the John Deere Classic. OWGR suggests he's bound to play but I hope Europe ask for more from a player prone to wild swings in form, who didn't do much in the Hero Cup, hasn't made the effort to go to Rome for any of the three Italian Opens held at the course, and shot 81-72 in the Open last year. Honda Classic win suggests he might crack this style of golf but wouldn't bet on it. STRYDOM, Ockie Veteran South African who captured the Alfred Dunhill Championship, toughing things out impressively at Leopard Creek. Went on to add the Singapore Classic with a pocket-picking 63 but golden run now over. SYME, Connor Once a very good amateur who gave Scheffler a game in the Walker Cup and now a very good pro who does everything quite well but nothing spectacularly. Best form so far around tricky, parkland courses and can win an event around one of them. TAYLOR, Nick Ended lengthy wait for a home winner of the Canadian Open and it's been the best year of his career with several other strong displays previously. Always had pedigree and suspect he's the type to really enjoy this first go at an Open, whatever the outcome. Making the cut would be a result and if doing so could scare top Cannuck favourite Conners. THEEGALA, Sahith Popular youngster whose rookie season saw him spurn great chances to win in Phoenix and at the Travellers. Second try has gone well and he makes cuts for fun, but still work to do if he's to squeeze into the Ryder Cup reckoning. Major performances will help and is on a fun of four top-40s, the pick of them a debut top 10 at Augusta. Magic hands and loves to shape it so could take to this, especially if avoiding the sort of student accommodation laid on for the lower-ranked players last year, which flared up his scoliosis. Surely too important for that sort of caper now. THOMAS, Justin So dedicated to following in the footsteps of his Close Personal Friend, Jordan Spieth, that he's decided to completely lose the plot since winning the PGA Championship, which is what Spieth did following his win in this event in 2017. Subsequent major results read 37-53-MC-65-MC and has often been poor in less intense surroundings, too. Unlikely much will change behind the scenes given he has a highly regarded caddie and that his coach is his dad, and nor should he after recent top-10 in Travelers. Flying in practise.

Justin Thomas with the PGA Championship trophy

TODD, Brendon Fought back from the driving yips to win twice in 2019 and now returns to the scene of his Open debut, a respectable tie for 39th in 2014. Conditions were pretty soft then and as a short hitter he may prefer something firmer. Just three top-10s this year but one came very recently. VALIMAKI, Sami Robust Finn who has been threatening a second DP World Tour victory. First came amid the sea breeze of Oman and can be deadly with the putter but yet to suggest he's up to this level. Can only imagine the opposition quickly surrendered when they bumped into him on military service back in 2018. WALLACE, Matt Caddie bone collector who won in the Dominican Republic for a PGA Tour breakthrough earlier this year. Because golf, that's triggered a run of form so poor that it was a bit of a surprise to see him top his qualifier. So far more effective in the other three majors and just bits and pieces of low-level links form which means he can be left alone given serious driving issues.

Matt Wallace is all smiles after winning his maiden PGA Tour title

WARREN, Marc Unpredictable but highly capable as he showed when hanging around for fourth place in Denmark. Had been one or two good signs prior to that and was ninth at halfway here in 2014, then fourth at the same stage a year later. From just four Open starts that's a nice enough return but four rounds at this level surely out of the question. Probably worse round-one leader darts at enormous odds but hopefully I talk myself out of that idea. WIEBE, Gunner Son of two-time PGA Tour winner Mark Wiebe, who won the Senior Open Championship nearby at Birkdale. Qualified with an out-of-the-blue and off the pace runner-up finish at the Belfry. WILLETT, Danny Question: is there another city which is represented here by two major winners (no, Jupiter, FL doesn't count)? Not sure, but Sheffield's ex-finest isn't totally without hope of adding to the Steel City's tally as he's a former Dunhill Links champion with two top-sixes in this. Hasn't missed the cut in an Open since Hoylake in 2014 but then again hasn't done anything since throwing away the Fortinet Championship in September. WILSON, Oliver Loves these conditions as a former Dunhill Links and Made in HimmerLand champion. Bagged a top-25 in the Open at Turnberry and capable of something approaching that level if his long-game holds up which it did at the Belfry, but largely hasn't of late.

It's starting to sink in that I actually won the Dunhill Links yesterday! Keep believing people, anything is possible! — Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) October 6, 2014