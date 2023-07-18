Open Championship betting tips: Expert Picks for major championship at Royal Liverpool

With Cink having jetted in from the US this week though and fourth favourite Richard Bland producing nothing of great note on the LIV Tour, links specialist Harrington, who was also 27th in last month's US Open, looks a cut above the rest.

His main rival in this market on paper is Phil Mickelson, however with Lefty’s form having tailed off over recent months it may be that the biggest challenge comes from 2009 champion Stewart Cink.

Six top-seven finishes, including a win, in nine starts on the Champions Tour this year is superb form, however what really catches the eye is how the 51-year-old has competed on the regular tour this season with a fourth place out in Abu Dhabi in January and a 10th on the PGA Tour in Texas among several strong efforts.

Two-time Open champion PADRAIG HARRINGTON has been undergoing something of a resurgence this year to the extent that his name is being seriously put forward as a contender for a Ryder Cup place.

Brian Harman to be the top left-hander

By Dave Tindall

Former Sky Sports Golf editor Dave Tindall is a regular contributor to betting.betfair.com and various other publications.

The first thing to notice in this market is that there are only three runners. That somehow seems a shame given the aesthetic pleasure in watching lefties play sport but it certainly helps us with a betting opportunity.

I'll start by ruling out Phil Mickelson. Yes, he was second at the Masters but not being any sort of factor in the other two suggests although he's still capable of supernova moments in majors, the norm these days is to see him struggle at this level.

His last seven major finishes show 62-MC-MC-MC-2-58-MC. He didn't make the top 20 at Hoylake in either 2006 or 2014.

That leaves BRIAN HARMAN and Robert MacIntyre. The Scot experienced a real thrill ride in his home Scottish Open last week when somehow pipped by Rory McIlroy but I wonder if that will have drained him.

If there is a weakness, the steady Harman has the credentials to get the better of him. The American was 26th at Hoylake in 2014, 19th and 6th in the last two Opens while 12th place at the Scottish Open added to form of 9-2 in his two most recent starts on US soil.

Adam Scott to be the top Australian

By Tom Jacobs

Tom Jacobs is the creator and host of golf podcast Lost Fore Words, which features interviews with coaches and players, plus weekly previews of the biggest events in golf. CLICK HERE for their Open preview show.

The obvious worry about backing ADAM SCOTT in the top Australian market is that Cameron Smith is the defending champion and in good form, but like many others, I have my doubts about his suitability to this course.

I feel the same about Min Woo Lee, and alongside Smith he is the biggest challenger to Scott in this market, so I am happy to take a chance on the veteran of the party.

Scott has been relatively disappointing by his own standards in the majors this year, but he's played well recently enough at the Memorial (T9) and the Travelers (T19) and he's one of only 11 players in this field who has played this course twice in an Open Championship.

Not only is Scott among the most experienced when it comes to this venue and indeed this event, but he also finished inside the top eight in both those starts at Royal Liverpool, and he notably overcame a difficult draw bias to finish fifth in 2014.

Jason Day has gone off the boil and has been surprisingly average in this event over the years, outside of St Andrews in 2015 – a very different venue. He finished just 58th here in 2014, in a season where he had won the WGC Match Play and shortly after he'd finished fourth at the US Open, so I am comfortable opposing him as well.

With Lucas Herbert the next biggest threat I'm happy to side with Scott, who I'm pretty confident would win this marker with another top 10, if Smith's driver behaves as it generally has so far this season.