The Open Championship: Tee times for the first two rounds at Royal Liverpool

McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug the last time the Open was staged at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and won the US PGA Championship a month later, but has not tasted victory in any major since.

The 34-year-old comes into the week on the back of victory in the Genesis Scottish Open and will get his bid for a fifth major under way at 2.59pm on Thursday alongside Masters champion Rahm and former US Open winner Rose.

Australia’s Cameron Smith, who overhauled McIlroy at St Andrews last year, begins his title defence at 9.58am alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.

Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Australia’s Adam Scott tee off 11 minutes earlier, while brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick start at 9.03am and 11.36am respectively.

Hoylake member Matthew Jordan had already been announced as hitting the first tee shot at 6.35am and will have Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and South Africa’s Branden Grace for company.

The final group of Hurly Long, Seungsu Han and Marco Penge have to wait until 4.16pm to get their championship started.

Open Championship tee times

All start times listed are BST; (a) denotes amateur

Round one

6.35am: Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

6.46am: Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

6.57am: Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

7.08am: Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

7.19am: Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

7.30am: Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Bario (a)

7.41am: Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

7.52am: Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht

8.03am: Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

8.14am: Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

8.25am: Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.36am: Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

8.47am: Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

9.03am: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9.14am: Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

9.25am: KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

9.36am: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9.47am: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9.58am: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10.09am: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

10.20am: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

10.31am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

10.42am: Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

10.53am: Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

11.04am: Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

11.15am: Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter

11.36am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

11.47am: Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

11.58am: Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

12.09pm: Zack Fisher, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

12.20pm: Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

12.31pm: Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

12.42pm: Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

12.53pm: Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

1.04pm: Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

1.15pm: Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

1.26pm: Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

1.37pm: Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (a)

1.48pm: Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

2.04pm: John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

2.15pm: David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

2.26pm: Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Taichi Kho

2.37pm: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

2.48pm: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2.59pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

3.10pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

3.21pm: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

3.32pm: Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

3.43pm: Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

3.54pm: Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

4.05pm: Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

4.16pm: Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

Round two

6.35am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

6.46am: Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

6.57am: Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

7.08am: Zack Fisher, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

7.19am: Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

7.30am: Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

7.41am: Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (a)

7.52am: Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

8.03am: Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8.14am: Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

8.25am: Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8.36am: Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (a)

8.47am: Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9.03am: John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

9.14am: David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

9.25am: Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Taichi Kho

9.36am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

9.47am: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9.58am: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10.09am: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10.20am: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

10.31am: Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

10.42am: Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney

10.53am: Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

11.04am: Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

11.15am: Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

11.36am: Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

11.47am: Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

11.58am: Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

12.09pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire (a)

12.20om: Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

12.31pm: Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Bario (a)

12.42pm: Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

12.53pm: Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht

1.04pm: Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

1.15pm: Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

1.26pm: Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

1.37pm: Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

1.48pm: Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

2.04pm: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

2.15pm: Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

2.26pm: KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

2.37pm: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

2.48pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

2.59pm: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

3.10pm: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

3.21pm: Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

3.32pm: Nicola Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

3.43pm: Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

3.54pm: Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (a)

4.05pm: Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

4.16pm: Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter