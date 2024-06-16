Rory McIlroy makes three bogeys over closing four holes to lose US Open by one to Bryson DeChambeau

McIlroy moved two ahead after four birdies in five holes from the ninth, but bogeys at the 15th, 16th and 18th holes cost him his first major championship win since the summer of 2014.

DeChambeau, who had birdied the 14th hole and drawn level again before a bogey at the 15th saw him fall one behind, was back in front with pars at the following two holes and needed one final par to win his second US Open.

That looked less than likely when he went from under the branches of a tree to the left of the 18th fairway into a bunker well short of the green, before one of the great shots the final hole of this tournament has seen left him with four feet.

It was from that distance that McIlroy had missed twice, at holes 16 and 18, but DeChambeau made no mistake before the raucous celebrations began.

"Unfortunately my dad passed a couple of years ago, and this one's for him," said DeChambeau. "Also to Payne Stewart. He's the reason I went to SMU (Southern Methodist University).

"You guys have meant the world to me. You guys are the best fans in the world and I can't thank you enough. To my team, I can't thank you enough for being here. I would not be here without you guys."