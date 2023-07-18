Open Championship diary day two: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Liverpool

This week I remain on-trend by camping at Hoylake RFC. They’re fully aware of my plans, by the way. I haven’t just randomly pitched my tent on the 22 and hoped no-one noticed. Nonetheless, there is very much the sense that Talbot Rothwell, the Carry On franchise’s finest writer, has scripted another farce.

It’s entirely typical that the nearest her son has ever come to undertaking such a religious crusade was during the 2021 Open when I walked nine miles from Royal St George’s to my digs via the town of Deal, my place of pilgrimage being the one-time home of the hapless Carry On actor Charles Hawtrey.

Earlier this summer my mother completed the latter stages of the Camino de Santiago, the pilgrimage that treks across Europe to the north-western Spanish city of Santiago de Compestela and the shrine of St James the Great.

First night down in the tent with @NickRodger1 on the rugby club pitch. Pure Sid and Bernie. pic.twitter.com/X3LD72ujMU

I’m sharing the tent with fellow journalist Nick Rodger, and after a night in the pub spent chatting to the St Andrews-based golf historian Roger McStravick and friends, we were dismayed to find Nick’s car firmly locked behind padlocked gates.

Attempts to ascend the eight-foot spike-topped barrier would have imperilled more than was worth losing but Nick’s mattress and sleeping bag were beyond so we ventured along an unlit route via the Second XI pitch, a stream and a small bridge. With every stumble, pratfall and half-witted guffaw I could hear the Carry On theme tune playing (and, indeed, I was still humming it this morning in the shower).

The fun wasn’t yet over. The sight of an electric pump uncurling and inflating the mattresses in eerie fashion at the clubhouse prompted me to gush: “Look! It’s like I’m bringing corpses back to life.” Unfortunately I was not gushing this to Nick, as I supposed, but to a terrified woman whose night-time toothbrushing I had disturbed.

Sanity was restored this morning and it does feel a little as if the tent is going to be a weather gauge for the week. For the most part, Tuesday was wet. Around the course folk were wondering to what extent it would make already-green fairways and greens more receptive and just how much more difficult the rough would become when drenched.

Meanwhile, I was fretting that our accommodation was facing a test every bit as gruelling as the new par-three 17th (click here for yesterday’s diary which dealt with that and other course issues).

The amateurs

In the last couple of years I’ve attended the most significant amateur tournaments on the schedule and I’m pretty keen to take on this week’s favourite in the top amateur market.

That man is South Africa’s Christo Lamprecht who won last month’s Amateur Championship at Hillside. Extremely tall and lean, he thrashes at the ball in a manner somewhat reminiscent of a hammer thrower and, at Hillside, he took aim at the green on every par-four below 430-yards.

He did finish up within 25 yards of all of them in the final three rounds but even his team noted that he has a boom or bust strategy, one I suspect will find more trouble in the wet rough, and more especially the bunkers of Royal Liverpool, than it did at a relatively benign Hillside.

So, who to take him on with? I spent a good part of Tuesday digging in the damp dirt.

First up was the 19-year-old Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester. Known as Josele, I knew that he hails from Castellon (like Sergio Garcia), plays at Arizona State (like Jon Rahm) and has a surname very like Seve. I also know that he earned his spot with victory in the European Amateur Championship and he did so when coping with high wind better than the rest of the field at Parnu Bay on the Baltic Sea in Estonia.

Last year he carded a 66 at Royal St George’s in the European Amateur Team Championship and he topped the strokeplay scoring in the same event last week at Royal Waterloo in Belgium.

Utilising my GCSE Spanish I headed off to speak to the Spanish press and they promptly told me to speak English. They then explained that Ballester is coached by Garcia’s father, considers Sergio to be a mentor, that he had played a practice round with Phil Mickelson, uses Joaquin Niemann’s mental coach and has just had his putting, in his words, “transformed” by a new coach in Florida.

He also has significant sporting heritage: his parents won gold in the Olympics (for hockey and swimming).