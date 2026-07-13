Open Championship betting tips: Best specials and prop bets for Birkdale including 7/1 double

Viktor Hovland can prove the pick of the Scandinavians in the Open Championship, while the top senior betting may be underestimating one past champion.

Golf betting tips: Open Championship specials 2pts Viktor Hovland to be the top Scandinavian at 3/1 (bet365, betway) 1pt Hovland top Scandinavian & Jon Rahm top Spaniard at 7/1 (bet365) 2pts Stewart Cink to be the top senior at 21/10 (Unibet - 2/1 betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Top Scandinavian The closer we get to the Open Championship, the more inclined I am to take a positive view of VIKTOR HOVLAND's chances – and this market looks the best way to side with him. Hovland has a world-class record when it comes to contending for majors, for all that he lacks the consistency of some other members of the elite. Having turned pro in 2019, he's had genuine chances to win a major from 2022 onwards and that ability to adapt to various conditions, to arrive at the first tee ready to go, makes him among the most likely first-time major champions for the years ahead. He's also in form, winning the Travelers and then closing with a round of 64 in Scotland, and while I'd still hold some concerns around his short-game, there's no denying the numbers look better. He's certainly back in a good place both mentally and technically and that's why he made his way onto my shortlist. Really the decisive factor against him in the end was that links golf probably isn't a natural fit but that's true of Ludvig Aberg, who has been poor since the US Open, plus the Hojgaard twins, one of whom is just back from injury. Nicolai meanwhile was disappointing at a course he loves in the Scottish Open, where driver counts for plenty. Here, it may seldom see the light of day and that works against Kristoffer Reitan, too. That leaves antepost selections Alex Noren and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen as potentially bigger issues but neither arrives in the form I'd hoped and at 3/1, Hovland looks a bet. Beating Aberg and maybe Noren might just do it and the fact that Aberg's driver snapped in transit ahead of the Scottish Open is another small factor in favour of the form pick.

The Open preview: Royal Birkdale, key stats, history, conditions, preparation, contenders and more

Top Spaniard Not every bookmaker will take multiples across top nationalities markets but bet365, betway and the Flutter firms do where there's no crossover. The former go 7/1 and change about Hovland and JON RAHM, as they make him odds-against to be the pick of the Spaniards. I've laid out the case for Rahm in the outright preview, which essentially revolves around his pedigree and the fact I feel he's being underestimated as fifth or even sixth favourite. Here in the top Spaniard betting, the parallel case is as much about who exactly is going to beat him if he plays to a reasonable standard. The trio of Angel Ayora, David Puig and Jose Ballester all have promising futures, but for now their games are based on overpowering courses. Alejandro de Castro Piera is an amateur who will do well to make the weekend and is priced accordingly. That leaves Eugenio Chacarra as the key threat and his KLM Open win bodes well, but he missed the cut on his other two major debuts and will do well to avoid a similar fate here. Rahm is a long way ahead of this lot for now and 11/10 looks to be the wrong side of even-money.