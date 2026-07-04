The Open Championship profiles: Player-by-player guide to the field at Birkdale including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

Ben Coley profiles every player in the field for the 154th Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19.

Profiles will be updated as necessary following the conclusion of the Scottish Open ABERG, Ludvig Whether 'best' or not would get my vote as the current non-major champion most likely to become one because, friends, he's dead good. I know, I know – there's talk about him being overrated and he's missed some chances and he does still have some improving to do, but this is a player ahead of the curve and his time will come. The caveat is that when you're essentially built in a lab to be textbook from takeaway to follow through, the wind and the randomness of the bounce aren't likely to help. Exposed in tough renewal at Troon, better in calmer second try, and for now may need an easy version of this. AYORA, Angel Oh my, I just realised that basically my two favourite young golfers are going to sit alongside each other in the A-Z for as long as they let me write these/for as long as both qualify/for as long as AKESSON, Bjorn doesn't. What a treat. And what's funny is I could easily say 'for Ayora, read Aberg', because while a step or two behind many of the same comments would apply. This young Spaniard is, as they say on YouTube, absolute filth; his swing to die for, his jaw borderline illegal, and the Seve garb he wears a lovely flourish. Lock up... well, everyone. And watch him fly (just not here, not now). BAIRSTOW, Sam Put course knowledge to use to top West Lancs qualifier and earn third crack at the Open, first two having finished MC-81. Runner-up in the Amateur Championship at nearby Lytham and has the game for links golf but been a bit of a struggle on the DP World Tour this year. BALDWIN, Matthew Birkdale member who would've been desperate to qualify and, now that he's done so, seems a shoo-in for the first group out. I have Padraig Harrington (winner here) pegged to feature alongside him but can't quite figure out the final leg. Matty Jordan? Lev Grinberg? Michael Kim for a social media/national open vibe? Hmmm, not sure. Anyway, Baldwin continues to be a good, accurate ball-striker and his DP World Tour win, by a million shots, was on a links course. Everyone will have a few quid on him to lead after round one which inevitably means he will not do that. BALLESTER, Jose Power-packed Spaniard who is coached by Sergio Garcia's father. Came through qualifying in nice fashion and stacks more to offer, but until he goes and achieves big things in the game will remain best known for taking a piss in Rae's Creek at Augusta. I'm still not sure we, as a society, have properly processed that. BERGER, Daniel Good coastal golfer who was eighth in 2021 and played well at Portrush after four years away, that absence explained by injuries and a loss of form. Ought to have won at least once since returning and both chances were in a breeze, while he has won at Pebble Beach, so there would be grounds for optimism but for the fact his once trusty short-game has been holding him back. One bad round when 27th here and could've been on the radar had he sustained the form he showed in March. BHATIA, Akshay This is all very convenient so far as it was Bhatia who stole the Arnold Palmer from Berger. Nice one, alphabet. Since then we've seen plenty of good and plenty of bad from a young left-hander who is fun to watch. Second of three wins came in breezy Texas Open and was a good 30th after a slow start at Portush last year, while 17th in the US Open came courtesy of some quality ball-striking at an exposed course where wind was a major factor. Probably too raw even now but still a viable option for those who like to live on the edge.

Akshay Bhatia

BRADLEY, Keegan Ended a run of five missed cuts in this when 30th at Portrush where relatively favourable conditions will have helped, as he's always been a high-ball hitter whose game is particularly well suited to playing on home soil. Doubt he'll do much better and could be the sort who looks vulnerable in the right three-ball. I'd stick him with fellow failed Ryder Cup captains Zach Don't Sir Me Johnson and Darren Clarkey Clarke but that's possible a shade on the cruel side for golf's oldest championship. BRIDGEMAN, Jacob Held off Rory McIlroy to win the Genesis Invitational during a golden spell at the beginning of the year. Quieter through spring and into early summer but some better signs since and remains a potential Presidents Cup candidate if he can do as he did back then: drive it well, dial in the irons, and showcase some of the best putting in the game. Unlikely even that rounded package can handle the transition to links golf just now. BROWN, Dan Camera-loving cigarette smoker with an everyman quality our friends in the USA have been somewhat exposed to during this rookie season on the PGA Tour. Can excuse him for having struggled but it does raise doubts as to the overall state of his game and not even that contending 10th place at Troon is enough to merit taking fancy prices. BUCHANAN, Jack (a) Not to be confused with Jackson Buchanan, the clue being that they have different names, but easily confused with Jack Buchanan, whose name is exactly the same. One is an Aussie playing on the DP World Tour, the other is a South African amateur. This one, the one I'm writing about, is the South African amateur. Oh please god don't say Jackson Buchanan is next on the alphabetical entry list... BURNS, Sam Phew! It's Sam Burns, whose mum says he won't be playing because his wife is due to give birth, and I gather in America they tend to do that by appointment a bit more than perhaps we do, and also if we can't trust Sam Burns' mum then who can we trust. As such: next. CANTER, Laurie Oh man, where to start. Laurie is really nice, I met him at the British Masters last year and he (and his caddie, Max) was kind enough to let me haul his bag down the first in the name of #content. I gave him a good club for his second but a bad read for his putt. Anyway, this was the culmination of my years-long obsession with an awesome ball-striker and it's a pity relations have soured since he cheated on me with LIV Golf. Jokes (well, he is on LIV Golf), friends are allowed to swear at each other on the internet. Not a links natural but has a couple of top-25s. CANTLAY, Patrick Clearly, if you've read any of the 30 betting previews in which I've sided with him, I thought this guy was going to win a major. I am now having doubts. That said you suspect he still feels it's in there and there have been hugely encouraging signs this year, as we all wait for a return to the devastating putting which saw him capture a couple of (utterly soulless) FedExCup titles, at least I think two but maybe one. Open debut 12th at Carnoustie yet to be bettered away from a rather unique test at St Andrews, where he was a non-threatening eighth.

Patrick Cantlay

CAULEY, Bud Extremely popular and worthy first-time PGA Tour winner at the Canadian Open, eight years after his career was almost ended by a serious car accident. Bags of ability and did finish 32nd in the Open on debut back in 2013. No surprise if he kicks on now albeit will seldom chip and putt as he well as he did in Toronto, where the stars really did align. CHACARRA, Eugenio Ditched LIV Golf to pursue path to PGA Tour along with major opportunities and secured both with a golden summer, winning Dutch Open and Italian Open back-to-back. Contrasting conditions helped showcase a rounded game of good, powerful driving, excellent approach play and an immensely watchable blend of craft and aggression, so going to be fun to see how high he can reach. One of the form players in Europe. CHRISTENSEN, Tiger Named partly after Tiger Woods, partly after a friend of his dad who was a boxer named Tiger. "I don't have any family connection to him," said Christensen, referring to Woods. Good to have that cleared up. CINK, Stewart Nothing better than 20th since winning Claret Jug in famously ageist fashion. Part of the surprise then was that he'd missed the cut here a year earlier, as he did in 2017, and won't be winning it again. Would be sort of funny if he looked like he was going to and some younger man came and beat him, though. The circle of life. CLARK, Wyndham Gutsy, villainous, slightly controversial but ultimately impressive winner of second US Open title at Shinnecock and not without hopes of adding this one, as he was something of the forgotten man last year having shot 76 to lie 128th after round one yet finished fourth. I make that example number 273 of why Joaquin Niemann defying a penalty to be 10th was not in fact the greatest major performance ever. Can be wild off the tee but knows how to flight it, knows how to score, and knows how to upset people. Basically 2010s-era Patrick Reed with a sports psychologist.

Wyndham Clark celebrates with the US Open trophy

CLARKE, Darren Not that you were thinking about it but MC-MC here. CONNERS, Corey This has been arguably his worst year on the PGA Tour as his trusty ball-striking is just a hair off and his at times terrible short-game can't compensate for that. Better at the US Open, has had a couple of half-chances to win this, and 10th last year came after 66-66 weekend. Clearly capable of picking up some place money when on-song and slower greens possibly help. COUVRA, Martin Young French stick who weighs about as much as a French stick, which is what people from certain parts of my wonderful country call a baguette. Models his swing on Rory McIlroy and has a bright future, but not at this level yet and if he looks like winning I promise to put on a Breton stripe and serenade him down the 72nd hole with a pitch-perfect rendition of Foux du Fafa. DAFFUE, MJ South African slugger who enjoyed some success on the PGA Tour but after a long period of struggle was down on the HotelPlanner Tour to begin this year, where he's shown his class. Says he loves links golf and was second after round one on his sole major start in the 2022 US Open. It stands for Matthys Johannes. DAY, Jason Days as a relevant force at the highest level are numbered if he can't sort out his ball-striking and it seems some health issues persist. Was at the very top of his game when almost winning this in 2015 and sort of threatened as recently as 2023 when enjoying a renaissance, but right now is a shadow of his former self. No idea how he's fourth in Presidents Cup points to be honest. DE CASTRO PIERA, Alejandro (a) "Aspiring to become one of this sport's greats," says the young Spaniard who is showing good signs at college and impressed in qualifying. Nothing like youthful ambition but this game will soon knock that out of him. DECHAMBEAU, Bryson Put in a deeply impressive recovery job to be 10th last year after an opening 78 but the problem is that opening 78 and why it happened. Game just lacks nuance, subtlety and a willingness to adapt, so for all his immense talents this major seems most likely to elude him. Bigger priority ought to be to avoid the ignominy of four missed cuts in four majors this year and before anyone of a LIV/Crushers/YouTube/protein persuasion starts, that is objectively abnormal for such a talent. McIlroy missed two cuts in a row once and that was in the year 2010. There are levels.

Started with a +7, finished with a -7! 😍



What a turnaround from Bryson DeChambeau at Royal Portrush 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3FYLr2g3sL — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2025

DOCHERTY, Alistair What are you doing here? And not in a bad way, we're happy to see him. It's just he qualified by winning the Argentina Open back in March. Wouldn't go as far as to say Crafty Ken would have a better chance but will surely find himself snookered. DUVAL, David Hasn't played since St Andrews and probably won't play, which means these are 18 words I won't get back. Wait, 19. Wait... ENGLISH, Harris Runner-up last year (despite caddie being barred entry into UK due to minor drugs charge from 30 years ago) as he had been at the PGA and when you throw in a trio of US Open top-10s and an improving Augusta record, you've a player who knows how to dance this dance. Hot-putting Sea Island pal Brian Harman won an Open around these parts and could never totally rule out this more truncal version from following suit. Course debut. FITZPATRICK, Alex Rapidly progressive this year and has left his brother's shadow at last, first by winning Indian Open then when adding Zurich Classic pairs title to earn PGA Tour card. OK, that did depend somewhat on Matt but the younger Fitzpatrick backed it up immediately in some of the strongest PGA Tour events and played nicely in the US Open too. Finished 17th at Hoylake on Open debut and three-from-three in major cuts made; short-game is among the best and could carry him a long way into this. FITZPATRICK, Matt Not just back to his best over the past 12 months, has hit a new level where he can genuinely be considered one of if not the best of the rest on the strength of three wins and a load of quality displays (couldn't just bloody win The Players though, could he). Iron play graduating from good to elite has been key but this will be a good test of it under different conditions to those under which he's thrived in the past. Maybe Dunhill Links win and Open fourth tells us he's done as many others have and gradually figured this type of golf out, in which case massive player. Note the Open website first listed him ahead of Alex for no good reason except to keep younger brother in check. Alex must've had a word. FLEETWOOD, Tommy Local connections run deep as this was the scene of his first Open as a childhood fan and would jump the fence to play a few holes at the course along with his dad, having grown up just down the road. Harmless. That all made him 'the face of the Open', as he put it, back in 2017 and did well to finish 23rd after an awful start given he'd never so much as made an Open cut. Still calls his second round that week one of the best of his life and should be far better equipped to deal with the expectation and the spotlight this time, as Rory McIlroy did at Portrush last year. Briefly looked a threat in US Open and should go well, but will the putter hold up under the gun?

Home of British Open honors Tommy Fleetwood with massive mural https://t.co/NXQkQznNMT



📸 Contributed photo pic.twitter.com/wBrZyBTgox — Golfweek (@golfweek) June 30, 2026

FOWLER, Rickie Very capable links golfer as demonstrated by Scottish Open win and three top-10s in this, including not too far away at Hoylake. Finished a decent 22nd in 2017, 14th last year and 23rd back at Hoylake in 2023, so plenty of positives if he can find form in time. On that, four top-10s in the spring have been followed by a poor run since the PGA, though his ball-striking was good in two majors and putter might be warming up. FOX, Ryan Luckless runner-up in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin and a winner of the Dunhill Links, so undeniably has the skills for links golf despite being erratic off the tee. Good hands, quality iron play and fondness for working the ball high, low, left and right are the main positives but for a two-time PGA Tour winner a record of two top-20s and no top-10s in 28 majors isn't very good. Could still see him grinding out a good finish though. GERARD, Ryan Went globe-trotting to ensure access to majors at the end of last year and almost won a windy Mauritius Open in the process, one of a few bits of evidence that he could be an underrated American at big odds. The negative, and it is a potentially significant one, is that he's been largely poor around the green and that hurt him in the first two majors of the year. Better in US Open but under pressure would be a worry. GOTTERUP, Chris Blasted his way to the Scottish Open last year and backed it up at Portrush, a golden fortnight which could have but didn't earn him Ryder Cup selection. Two wins early this season underlined his progress, latterly against world-class opposition in Phoenix, and has made the cut in all three majors including 10th at Aronimink in the PGA. More to come and low ball-flight is a potential advantage, but another who has been worryingly poor when missing the green. Shortlist material if it looks calm. GREHAN, Stuart (a) Briefly tried his luck as a touring pro but returned to the amateur game with one goal in mind: this year's Walker Cup at Lahinch. Sealed his place there and some major starts too with dramatic win in the Amateur Championship and knows more about links golf than any of his rivals for the Silver Medal.

Stuart Grehan responds to the comments about his status as an ex-pro following his Amateur Championship victory.



Stuart pocketed just €13,000 across five years on the Challenge Tour before regaining his amateur status last spring. Since then, he has risen into the Top 20 in… pic.twitter.com/4ZB4sTOClO — Cookie Jar Golf (@cookiejargolf) July 2, 2026

GRIFFIN, Ben Aviator-wearing Maxfli man who was one of the breakout stars of 2025 with three wins and a Ryder Cup appearance plus some solid golf in majors. Quieter this year but has continued to do well at the highest level with two top-20s since a midfield Masters debut and having leaned on his putting for a while, his long-game looks to be improving. MC-MC-MC in this, though. GRINBERG, Lev (a) Hardened DP World Tour fans know the name as he's played in a few renewals of the Soudal Open. From Ukraine but has relocated to France, under whose flag he now plays, having completed naturalisation process. Name means both 'heart' and 'lion' he says which gives us something to work with when writing headlines, which he seemingly has the talent to make in time. HALL, Harry Cornish chap who wears his hat in tribute to Jim Barnes, who played out of the same seaside club and won this championship in 1925. Good 28th on first try came during an excellent run of form last summer but has missed the cut in all three majors this year and continues to struggle to get in the mix. In fact the only tournament he's had a chance to win since doing that two summers ago is the Sony Open, which has been axed from the PGA Tour schedule. Not ideal. Killer short-game can carry him to the weekend but on what we know won't be in the mix. HAM, Jeongwoo Korean debutant who qualified by winning the Singapore Open in April. Since then hasn't really contended but did fare well enough on a LIV Golf invite in May, when 21st. If you want to know more your best chance might be Matt Cooper's Open diary on these pages throughout the tournament. HARMAN, Brian Gritty left-hander who dominated the 2023 Open Championship with a sublime display capped by elite putting. Sixth the year before and 10th subsequently at Portrush represents some of the strongest Open form on offer and is on a run of 10 cuts made in majors, and five in this one. Bits to like at big prices but is without a top-10 finish anywhere since this tournament last summer and failed to fire at his beloved Travelers.

Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug

HARRINGTON, Padraig As enthusiastic as ever and showcased his still elite short-game when inside the top 20 in the PGA two months ago. On that you'd have to give him some sort of chance of at least flirting with the top 10, but best of 20th since winning his second Claret Jug here in 2008 says otherwise and was quickly in bother when I fell into the trap at the US Open. New rule: only back seniors in senior events or not at all. This ain't 2021 anymore as Mr Mickelson will tell you if you can get hold of him. HATTON, Tyrrell This is slightly ridiculous but because of the syllables in his name, whenever I read it I hear the children's song 'Atoms' by Adam Buxton/Messy in my head. You know the one: Hatton, Tyrrell Hatton

Hiding inside everything, much too small to see

Hatton, Tyrrell Hatton

Everything is made of them, including you and me Atoms in a carrot, and in your skin as well

Atoms are in everything, they're even in a smell



(Repeat chorus) And I genuinely didn't have to search for that. For the adults: three-time Dunhill Links winner with five top-20s in his last nine Opens, including three of the last four, but best so far still the 2016 renewal at Troon. Better form lately having won at Valderrama and been seventh at Shinnecock so must be considered a big player having improved as a major golfer in broader terms, with three-top-10s in last five. HENLEY, Russell Short, straight-hitting American who has featured among the game's best for a while now and has some nice wins to show for his efforts. Rise underlined by six top-10s in his last 15 majors versus none in his first 32 and two of them have come in the last two renewals of this, so one it's possible to make a sound case for despite poor US Open effort. Played OK here in 2017, too, and firm, fast renewal is best. HERBERT, Lucas Self-assured Aussie who bagged first LIV Golf win in May and didn't have to come through Final Qualifying to play in the Open this time. Record so far is rotten, the only decent effort coming at St Andrews. Makes sense he'd like it there as waywardness off the tee less problematic and dynamite short-game can earn cheap birdies. Not so here and likely to extend run of zero competitive major appearances in what will be his 18th crack. HIGA, Kazuki Solid Japan Tour player who hits it straight and fared pretty well when on the DP World Tour. Below form this year versus last. HILLIER, Daniel One of the most improved and impressive players on the DP World Tour where his driving is genuinely top-notch, his iron play can be, and his putting has become a strength. That ought to pave the way for a climb up to the PGA Tour, possibly with another win tucked away (the one criticism would be he's yet to double his tally at that level), but links golf not a great fit and can be exposed when missing greens. HOJGAARD, Nicolai Big talent enjoying the better of the twin brother battle at the moment, without looking ready to win a major. If and when that day does come debatable as to whether this would be the best fit as links form a bit limited, albeit 14th at Portrush was decent. Power helped more there than it might here. HOJGAARD, Rasmus Played some sumptuous golf in the autumn to earn Ryder Cup debut but this year never really got going before injury struck in May. Spotted playing Hillside at the end of June so seems on track for recovery but will need time. HOLLICK, Michael Sensational winner in Germany after a birdie-eagle finish. Had earned card only just via the Sunshine Tour so it's been a complete career transformation for the 39-year-old I feel sure I wrote about when he was a bright young thing back in 2011 or so. Scary. HORSCHEL, Billy If you're wondering how this sort of cult figure earned his Open invite, it's because he won the 2024 BMW PGA at Wentworth. Seems a bit odd that but here we are and who can begrudge him after contending at Troon and then having been forced to miss Portrush through injury. Qualified for the US Open before better performance in Canada and some good signs from his long-game. Really strange majors record having been fourth in the first and then a non-factor throughout his peak years before two top-10s in 2024. HOVLAND, Viktor Storming final round in Canada for his first meaningful effort of the year sent him into US Open with high hopes only to MC. Loads of good signs there though and only two issues: the putter in round one, and one bad drive in round two. No shock to see him return to Canada form in dramatic Travelers win and as he's contended for at least one major per year for a while now, maybe he can extend that run. Would still have issues with creativity and imagination and no coincidence best effort so far came at the Old Course, where long-range putting can cover some chipping woes. HOWARD, David (a) Arguably the most surprising qualifier given lowly amateur ranking but has enjoyed a good summer including second place in the Irish Men's Amateur Championship, where just ahead of Stuart Grehan. According to Brian Keogh of Irish Golf Desk, is a qualified mechanic and ambassador for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland having been diagnosed at the age of seven. We wish him well. HOWELL, Mason (a) Only just 18 when bagging US Amateur last year so was never any doubt he'd stay amateur and accept the rewards that brings. Eight starts in tour-level tournaments/majors. Eight missed cuts. Driver appears to be main weapon. IM, Sungjae Still smiling even though he's become legitimately one of the worst iron players on the PGA Tour. Why? How? These are not questions with simple answers. Maybe that slow-motion takeaway isn't helping. Maybe he just really likes the challenge of getting up and down. Either way it means a player who looked a surefire major contender of the future five or six years ago is currently a bit of a wasted talent. People could come to him and they could go, Sungjae, you’ve been on the PGA Tour seven years. Can you spare us a moment to tell us how to chip in from anywhere? How to keep your caddie task-orientated as well as happy. But they don’t. That’s the tragedy. JARVIS, Casey Shot-maker from South Africa who came of age in the spring with back-to-back victories on his home continent. Continues to strike the ball well but putting funk has stalled progress. Would be the second-youngest Open winner of the modern era behind Seve. Does have a touch of Seve about him actually but this is too much, too soon. JOHN, Cameron Two first names, one emerging talent having upped his game Down Under. Has amateur pedigree and could go on to establish himself on the DP World Tour when his membership kicks in next season. JORDAN, Matthew Extremely likeable player from nearby at Hoylake where he was 10th in the Open three years ago, before finishing 10th again at Troon. Hitting the ball well enough to do it again and no surprise he came through qualifying, but does have some putting issues which have kept him from fulfilling his potential. Hopefully fixes them and can become a multiple DP World Tour winner in time.

This is the magic of Final Qualifying.



Matthew Jordan delivers when it matters most to secure his place in The 154th Open. pic.twitter.com/VtGKJHS1Ha — The Open (@TheOpen) June 30, 2026

KANEKO, Kota Improving youngster from Japan who does things his own way, seemingly not looking at the golf ball when he hits it and somehow boasting incredible putting stats despite a terrifying putting technique. Won in Austria which was dead impressive for a rookie, even if there was a heart-in-mouth moment on the final hole, and could be the latest player from Japan to pass through Europe on his way to the US. KATAYOKA, Naoyuki Won a tough Japan Open last October and back to form with runner-up finish in good event in June. Trouble is he shot 84 on his Masters debut, eventually beating just two players, and all other performances bar those two mentioned say he's in for a very tough couple of days. KIM, Si Woo On strength of play over the past six, nine, even 12 months, nobody without a trophy during these periods would be more deserving of one. Makes him hard to weigh up having spurned some chances and that carefree youngster who waltzed his way to the Players aged just 21 now looks like he's just a bit lacking in belief. And a putting stroke. One top 10 in 37 majors and only notable Open was at St Andrews. Shame, because he is absolutely good enough to win one. KIM, Michael Gained due reward for winning battle with the driving yips when bagging Open de France last year and more recently was close to doubling PGA Tour tally in Texas. Still to better majors-best 17th place as an amateur at Merion back in 2013 and while decent at Carnoustie in 2018, one week after his John Deere Classic romp, has plenty to prove. That driver still gets him in bother and underlines a Pepperellian quality. KITAYAMA, Kurt Strong ball-striker with flashes of major form including 10th in May's PGA Championship. Not so successful in this one but is improving and back in his DP World Tour days showed an aptitude for playing in the wind, which was underscored when he won at Bay Hill. Modest chipper and bad putter doesn't feel like the right combo though and ever since I learned his nickname is 'The Problem' I'm having problems taking him seriously. KNAPP, Jake Injury has interrupted the best year in the career of this languid flusher who hits the ball miles and holes putts. For now stuck on one fairly low-grade PGA Tour win but has been borderline world-class lately and more success should follow. Would likely want this Open debut to be calm and soft and more likely is it's somewhat breezy and definitely firm. KOBORI, Kazuma Short, straight hitter from New Zealand who can be deadly on the greens. Has been playing well for most of the year so wasn't a surprise qualifier and while best form on parkland courses so far, should be lots more to come under a variety of conditions. Shame he's so short off the tee as may place a bit of a ceiling on his potential. KOEPKA, Brooks Five-time major champion has cut a determined figure since departing LIV Golf and returning to the PGA Tour, where his long-game has been purring for much of the season. Frustratingly, after signs of putting improvement he had to withdraw in Canada due to some hand issues and then missed the cut in the US Open. That raises two issues: is he fit (withdrew from Scottish Open pre-tournament, big red flag), and even if he is might he have needed a few more rounds of golf lately? Positives are that among four Open top-10s the pick was arguably here in 2017 when leading after round one.

Brooks Koepka in action at the Masters

LACROIX, Frederic Decent DP World Tour player from Paris who qualified when runner-up in the South African Open. LAGERGREN, Joakim Highly capable but erratic player who ran McIlroy close in the Irish Open last year. That was at a parkland course but arguably better by the sea having been a persistent threat in the Dunhill Links, been second under similar conditions in a Dutch Open, won in the wind in Sicily, and demonstrated the ability to flight his stock draw. Can be a deadly putter too and has enough links form to tempt those playing in 10 and 12 place markets. Might he also be a sneaky threat for top Swede or is Aberg simply too good? LAOPAKDEE, Fifa (a) College player who struggled in the Masters as you might expect and hasn't been in the best of form since. LAPORTA, Francesco Oakley-wearing Italian with a really solid long-game but serious lack of confidence in the putter. That's all that's kept him from winning on the DP World Tour, where his highlights have been inland. Did win the Challenge Tour's Grand Final in view of the sea but short-game isn't good enough to make him a realistic threat. LEE, Min Woo Enormous talent who has all the tools for this style of golf, as he demonstrated when winning the Scottish Open in 2021. Two more titles since include one on the PGA Tour but with 28th birthday looming has become just a little disappointing, though his commitment to taking a bit of speed off his wild driving and working to improve his approach play keeps fans like me engaged. Putter has gone missing lately though and form has been largely poor since decent 18th at Aronimink. Scottish Open will tell us a bit more but that a better fit than this anyway. LI, Haotong Court jester whose final-round 63 was enough for third place here in 2017. Finished fourth last year too, when playing in the final group alongside Scottie Scheffler, and deserves enormous credit for returning to that sort of level having been completely lost off the tee five years ago, hitting multiple shots per round beyond the boundaries of whichever course he was playing. PGA Tour form this year a bit better than it looks but no denying that it does look very poor and will be hard to flick the switch. LOWRY, Shane Dispensed with his caddie after missed cut in the US Open and seems to have fallen out of love with the game just a little bit lately. Perhaps that's a reflection of two golden opportunities he let slip at the beginning of the year, one on each tour, but where better to rekindle the magic than back playing golf the way he likes to? Struggled here in 2017 but since winning Claret Jug two years later has threatened twice more before closing with a 66 back at Portrush last year. Was always asking a lot to be competitive there given the magic of 2019 and with that behind him and fresh eyes alongside, could be a live one.

Shane Lowry

MACINTYRE, Robert Clear parallels with Lowry as 2026 has at times been a struggle, though for more joyous reasons as he became a parent. Given how much he likes being at home in Oban that must've added another layer of homesickness and despite this almost won the Players and the Texas Open in the spring. Just as back then he's found a bit of form coming into another major, his irons much better than they had been, and record of three top-10s and no missed cuts from six starts in this is excellent. Price has a lid on it as a result but hard to argue with that logic. MATSUYAMA, Hideki Best Asian men's player in history and by quite some distance, one for whom one major championship would seem at least one too few. Sixth on debut in this back in 2013 always hinted he might bag an Open but four top-20s since show only hints of promise given his talent. One of them came here mind you and he dazzled in round three to sit close enough to the leaders entering Sunday. Issue is he's a bit wayward off the tee and it's six months since he contended. Big price on ability but probably best not to be lured in. MCCARTY, Matt Lefty who can make every putt he looks at sometimes and has shown a bit of promise in two Masters starts, but his other six major starts outside of Augusta have all ended in missed cuts. Eye-catching Travelers effort but maybe more with something like a 3M Open in mind. MCDONALD, Jack Missed the cut narrowly when close to home in Troon two years ago, having been sent out in the very first group. Returns for another crack and has been playing a lot of links golf over the past year or so. That plus his experience alongside two former Open winners should help but still a big ask. MCILROY, Rory 'You're Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?' So went the words of caddie JP Fitzgerald here at Birkdale nine years ago and there are a couple of things funny about that: one is that so high are standards in Team McIlroy that this was on the way to a disappointing... fourth. The other is that while McIlroy credited his bagman's honesty at the time, Fitzgerald was sacked a couple of weeks later. In stepped Harry Diamond and the rest is history. Long, drawn-out history, which required eight more years of near-misses until cracking the code again. Anyway, we return here with McIlroy well-prepped again (he was spotted at Birkdale by Sir Nick Faldo in June) and having long proven himself a fine links golfer, with last year's seventh place his eighth top 10. Another of those would bring him to 9-9-9-9 across the four, slightly more than half of his total starts. This is his 71st. Remarkable stuff and without question another Claret Jug is top of the wish-list now. Big chance.

Rory McIlroy on his way to a second Masters win

MCKIBBIN, Tom Started well at Portrush last year but it's been an underwhelming 2026 for this big talent. Putter largely to blame but like his mentor McIlroy, may take a while to figure out how to adapt his modern, powerful game to the demands of links golf, even if he played much of it growing up. MCNEALY, Maverick Former top amateur has kicked on as a pro over the last two years but still seeks second win, first having come by the sea in shootout for the RSM Classic. Has since become a persistent fringe player in the majors and has made his last seven cuts, never finishing worse than 33rd but never finishing better than 18th. Does say he likes this style of golf and blend of killer short-game and improved iron play means a tidier-than-usual week off the tee would make him a potential threat. That's the problem, though: way down the accuracy stats which will likely find him out. MOLINARI, Francesco Back in Europe and back with old coach Denis Pugh which has helped produce some signs of promise this year, at least until a most underwhelming display at his home course a couple of weeks ago. Remains plagued by putting issues and both recent Open form and 2017 effort suggest a repeat of Carnoustie heroics is a virtual impossibility. MORIKAWA, Collin Debut winner in 2021 when it seemed almost inevitable he'd go on to win many more majors. None in five years since but back to something like his best now, scoring at Pebble Beach and threatening more recently at the Travelers. Given back issues in between these two there's loads to be positive about more generally, but something a big strange about that victory at Sandwich and has gone MC-MC-16-MC in this since. Given his streak if 19 successive cuts made in the US majors that's a poor return and remember it took an all-world putting display to win Claret Jug.

Collin Morikawa lifts the Claret Jug

NAGANO, Ryutano Longstanding Japan Tour maiden who holds the distinction of a top-20 major finish courtesy of exactly 20th in the US Open at Torrey Pines. Playing about as well as ever but if he breaks his duck in this we have golf's biggest ever shock. NAKAJIMA, Keita Turned pro with a big reputation and showed what he could do on the DP World Tour, winning Indian Open in 2024 then graduating to the PGA Tour after a superb 2025 campaign. Some injury issues in spring curtailed progress but has started to catch the eye, and on his eighth major start will be trying to make his first major cut. Will happen eventually, probably this week, but no links pedigree and up against it. NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus Better lately after tricky introduction to life on the PGA Tour and remains a player of immense potential. Comfortable in the wind as he showed when second in Qatar and going well in the Dunhill Links, while Aussie Open win was gutsy and came at the expense of an Open champion. Would have to worry about his putter and its ability to keep him from ruinous numbers but expect a bold showing in this one day. One of the better debutants. NICHOLAS, James New York native awarded the honour of hitting the first shot of the US Open last month, where he did OK and made the cut. Korn Ferry Tour winner this year and has worked very hard to keep his head above water without yet looking up to the highest class. Certainly is with the putter, mind you, and on TikTok, where he apparently has 400k followers. Good for him. NIEMANN, Joaquin Contrary to some reports his top 10 at the US Open after a penalty (the indirect consequence of lots of bad shots) for breaking the new code of conduct in round one was not, repeat not, the best ever top 10 in a major. However it was gutsy and admirable and reflects his determination to silence critics with big major performances. Now has two top-10s in two years (US PGA, US Open) and has a good game for an Open given he likes shaping the ball and keeping it low; no doubt learned a bit from one-time mentor Sergio Garcia down the years. Seven tries in this without so much as a top 50, though, and short-game leaves him vulnerable. NOREN, Alex Known to be one of the game's hardest workers and having just turned 44 has plenty left to offer. Former Scottish Open champ has also won multiple times across England and Wales and boasts a fine record in this, including a best of sixth here in 2017. More recently has been 23rd and 12th across the last two and has two major top-30s this year, so at his best would look an each-way player. Unfortunately appears to have suffered a dip in form at the wrong time and iron play has fallen off a cliff. NORRIS, Shaun Fired a third-round 65 here on Saturday morning nine years ago but predictably faded on Sunday. Ropey short-game and short fuse both concerns despite plenty of good performances lately. NOVAK, Andrew Imagine you're at the world's best pub quiz and they go 'name two golfers with PGA Tour wins to their name without ever being the low individual in a PGA Tour event' and you go 'Nick Hardy. Andrew Novak. Next.' Life wouldn't get sweeter, would it? And it hasn't got any sweeter for Novak either since that Zurich Classic effort which saw his partner go on to bigger and better things. The other bloke from Wham! was called Andrew something, wasn't he? OOSTHUIZEN, Louis Lodewicus Theodorus "Louis" Oosthuizen, born 1982. Open champion 2010. Runner-up in all four majors thereafter. Likes tractors. Doesn't much like playing competitive golf. Swing from a textbook. Has been known to travel with his own mattress. Used to prefer a visor. And a flan. Not a trick, is it, knowledge? PARRY, John It's a cliche to call a man down to earth because he's from Yorkshire but Parry is from Harrogate where not everyone is down to earth and he really is down to earth. Fabulous story to have crashed down to earth when forced to drop all the way down to the now defunct EuroPro Tour only to make his way back to the DP World Tour and then earn a PGA Tour card, where he's been the down to earth straight man opposite Dan Brown's class clown. Plenty of good golf two and after 16th in this last year then 11th in the US Open, who's to say he can't go well?

“I’m not having absinthe … I need to practice tomorrow.” 😅



British rookies Dan Brown and John Parry explore the streets of New Orleans ahead of their debut @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/WHMACLrIdQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 23, 2026

PENGE, Marco Stop-start PGA Tour campaign has been more stop than start but after taking a break to deal with some health issues made a pleasing return in Germany. MC-MC-MC in this and game is based around raw power (albeit has become far more rounded). Neither the right place nor the right time. PLUNKETT, Marcus Well-travelled American currently enjoying some success on the Asian Tour. Is a former US Army service member who toured in Afghanistan so nothing to fear from this silly little game. No relation to former secretary of state for education, David Blunkett. Or ITV Racing broadcaster, Alice Plunkett. I should've thought of her first. POSTON, JT Came out best in a head-bobber for the Memorial Tournament before producing a short-game masterclass for fourth in the US Open. Also fifth in the PGA last year so this tidy operator has started to show world-class form but big question mark over links ability as he's missed the cut three times in four (the other was T41). Could see him leaving that behind as he'll be in the fairway plenty and has many of the tools. PULCINI, Mateo (a) MC-MC in the two majors he's played so far this year and spin in St Andrews Links Trophy left more questions than answers. Could be close to last. RAHM, Jon Two-time major champion has always looked a potential Open winner having captured the Irish version on a couple of links courses and generally played well in this. That includes a decent Birkdale debut just months after first pro win and more recently second at Hoylake, third at Sandwich, and seventh at Troon. Remains the clear best LIV player but major form is a mixed bag and has one top-five in 10 since making the switch there prior to the 2024 season. Given he had two wins and two further top-fives from his previous 10 it's been a noted downturn which hit a low point at the US Open, where he was fifth after round one but missed the cut. Will bounce back.

Jon Rahm

RAI, Aaron Fended off Rahm, Aberg, McIlroy and all others to capture PGA Championship in ridiculously impressive fashion to become a major champion. Unsurprisingly has continued to hit the ball well since then and 11th in US Open bodes well, but while a former Scottish Open winner (in horrible, wet weather) has a generally modest record when playing links golf. May lack a bit of creativity and imagination and short-game can sometimes suffer. REED, Patrick In contrast to Rai is not at all lacking in creativity and short-game a real strength, one which perhaps ought to have contributed to something more than his distant 10th at Portrush in 2019, to date his best Open finish. Did win the Junior Open at Heswall which is just an hour down the road and has played some wonderful golf this year including finishes of 12th and 10th in the first two majors. Cooled a bit since. REITAN, Kristoffer One of a raft of big-price winners of Signature Events when he took down the Truist Championship to become a rookie champion on the PGA Tour. Some effort given that 18 months earlier he'd been to the Challenge Tour Grand Final needing to win to earn a DP World Tour card, which he managed before winning again on that circuit and graduating via the Race to Dubai. Good 30th at Portrush but his length off the tee helped under last year's conditions and probably has a bit to prove now it's set to be much firmer, especially as chipping is a weakness. ROSE, Justin The absolute people's champ who desperately wants that second major his career undoubtedly deserves. This would be a fitting spot for it as it was here at Birkdale that he pitched in on the 18th for fourth place as an amateur way back in 1998, a performance it took fully two decades to better. Second at both Carnoustie (2018) and Troon (2024) shows that he's figured out how to play this version of the game now and good top 20 last year has been followed by no worse than 12th in the majors since. Surprised he's not playing Scotland first but never to be discounted.

Some stories are still being written.



Chasing Forever premieres Monday on The R&A YouTube channel.

…

R&A Films in partnership with @ROLEX pic.twitter.com/GVu8E895kS — The Open (@TheOpen) July 3, 2026

ROZNER, Antoine Not one to underestimate as he's proven in the wind and has made all three cuts in the Open, which isn't to say he'll be going one better than Thomas Levet and winning the thing, just that he won't mind the test at hand. Likeable operator who will contend again on the DP World Tour before the season is out. RUITER, Nevill (a) A fine advert for making hot form count having followed second place in the European Amateur with a game fourth place in Final Qualifying at Dundonald. Plays out of the delightful Kennemer in the Netherlands. SADDIER, Adrien Predictably tough rookie season on the PGA Tour where his accuracy hasn't counted for nearly enough and the rest of his game has been below average. Running out of time to salvage status there so expect him back in Europe next year, where he's developed into a solid player whose game is about precision. Limited links form and confidence was much higher when making the weekend on debut 12 months ago. SCHAUFFELE, Xander Classy winner in 2024 when the result seldom seemed in doubt once he'd hit the front. That was two months after his major breakthrough and has long been a top-notch major operator, his run of top-30 finishes now standing at a ridiculous 18. Given that he has seven of those in eight Open appearances and was 41st in the other, really is as solid as it comes and was 20th on debut here for good measure. Not quite at his best the last couple of months, largely because of the putter, but somehow finds a version of it every time one of these comes along. SCHEFFLER, Scottie Brilliant winner in 2025 when he emulated Schauffele in adding this to the PGA he'd won two months earlier. One year on there's no doubt he's been just a fraction below that level, his short irons and an occasional flare to the right off the tee the apparent issues, yet had two play-off defeats gone the other way things would look very different. Yet to defend a major but 10th, fourth and 14th represent three good stabs and he was in the final group again at the US Open last month where his grand slam bid came up short. No reason pursuit of a second Claret Jug should be as challenging as that and every indication therefore that he'll be bang in the mix granted luck of the draw.

Scottie Scheffler with the Claret Jug

SCOTT, Adam Should've won this at Lytham in 2012 when bogeying final four holes. Have always felt his subsequent Masters win is underrated in the pantheon of gutsy victories but hasn't been able to add to it despite a handful of chances, including at St Andrews in 2015. Solid form here at Birkdale and three good rounds for 10th at Troon two years ago before complete blowout at Portrush. Bit wobbly under the gun these days. SKOGEN, Baard Nicknamed 'Shakespeare' and enjoyed a midsummer night's dream when topping his qualifier to earn this major debut. Been a tough second season on HotelPlanner Tour but a bit better in France following that effort and plenty more to come. SLOMAN, Tom Three-time winner of the King Hamad Trophy don't you know, but so far has jumped around between satellite tours without quite finding his feet. Came through qualifying in tough weather. Hoping he's put in a three-ball with Cantlay and <insert other chronically slow golfer> for the fun of it. SMALLEY, Alex Surprise contender at the PGA Championship where his reportedly overbearing mum generated just as many headlines. Second there was a career-best and confirmed his Open debut, and on his 10th in the Scottish Open might cope OK. Form has dipped, though, and remains winless. SMITH, Jordan Fairways and greens merchant who has done well in rookie PGA Tour campaign and is in a good position to reach the FedExCup Playoffs. Five Open starts without a top-40 finish and never looked a links natural, which makes sense as his game is obviously suited to more controlled conditions. Will likely continue to hit it nicely without challenging. SMITH, Cameron Switched coaches in the spring in renewed bid to be relevant and it worked with a top-10 finish in the PGA plus several good efforts on LIV circuit. Big disappointment in the US Open and hasn't played since but some will give the 2022 champion another chance at a course where he missed the cut on his Open debut.

Cameron Smith with the Claret Jug

SMYTH, Travis Two-time winner in the spring and the Aussie has always had talent, so no surprise to see him back it up with a good effort at LIV Korea. Missed the cut in the PGA though, as he did on sole Open start back in 2023. SOUTHGATE, Matthew Went a year without a top-10 finish and career looked to be fading away before he rocked up at the Swiss Challenge, loved what he saw, and went out and won in devastating fashion with final-round 62. Back to missing cuts afterwards but then found comfort again in Open qualifying, to nobody's surprise: he's come through it six times now. Shot 67-65 over the weekend to be sixth here in 2017, had been 12th at Troon and has gone close in Irish Open and Dunhill Links, so knows what to do now he's able to put down the radio microphone and compete. SPAUN, JJ Surprise US Open winner last summer but has kicked on, played OK in a Ryder Cup, and won a third pro title in this year's Texas Open. Similar in style to Jordan Smith and therefore not a natural links fit, though was 23rd on debut last year. MC-MC-MC in this year's majors is a worry but is regularly playing well at one level lower and you'll be getting big odds about a recent winner and recent major champion. SPIETH, Jordan Mesmerising winner here in 2017 when following that wild drive with that second shot, that birdie, that eagle, and that point. Incredible to think he was a 23-year-old on the verge of a career grand slam and returns nine years later as a 32-year-old who hasn't won since 2022. Continues to flirt with us, showing flashes of form, but zero top-10 finishes all season and you do wonder when something will change. Putter? Caddie? Coach? All three? Who can say, but one thing we know: it would be great to have him back in the mix and having made 12 cuts in 12 Open appearances this is as good a place as any.

The magic of Royal Birkdale.



Relive the unforgettable shots that won Jordan Spieth the Claret Jug. pic.twitter.com/8VqDz70A5P — The Open (@TheOpen) December 6, 2025

STENSON, Henrik Beat a ne'er-do-well to win the Open at Troon 12 years ago and competitive in this as recently as 2023. However, after departing LIV Golf at the end of last year took an extended break and while better in US Senior Open, much more is needed. STRAKA, Sepp Two-time Ryder Cup player but place on European side is under threat given the way he's played over the last few months. Runner-up at Hoylake and 22nd at Troon so does have some Open form and blend of accurate driving and crisp iron play is a nice one when firing. It's just he isn't firing. SUBER, Jackson Quiet progress became louder when he led the Canadian Open soon after a top-five finish in the CJ Cup. Missed the cut by one in the US Open subsequently (further sign of his good form having come through 36-hole qualifier) and then did OK in a Signature Event, so the type we should have in mind for a Wyndham Championship. SURRATT, Caleb Young LIV powerhouse who made his major debut at the US Open and then qualified for a go at this. Does have a bit of links experience having played a Walker Cup at St Andrews but nothing he's done so far this year suggests he'll be a factor. SVENSSON, Jesper Reasonably late bloomer blessed with immense power and used it to good effect when 16th at Portrush. Earned another go with big performance in Canada, his third top 10 this year versus zero last. That was all down to the putter and with improvements there we can expect more if he can balance a cross-tour schedule from a lowly category. 3M Open here we come. TAYLOR, Nick Short-course specialist who finally showed something in a major at Aronimink but faded on Sunday. Excellent short-game always gives him a fighting chance and will be desperate to do enough to earn the Presidents Cup debut he so merits. Iffy long-game lately means he's under pressure though and yet to make a cut in this, but very probably has good music taste so there's that. THOMAS, Justin Personally quite impressed with his return from surgery (suppose I would be) and it's featured a run at the PGA Championship (suppose that's just what he does). 67-80 to miss the cut here in 2017 and has been inside the top 10 four times after round one, but zero times after round four. Seems that while his approach play and short-game skills ought to suit, his wayward driving and inconsistent putting leave him exposed. But... but... he's a class act who may be a big price on ability and form. TRUSLOW, Austen See the below tweet.

Austen Truslow turned pro 11 years ago. Battled the chipping yips before changing to one-handed technique.



In 2020 he had KFT status, and was playing really well, had a runner-up and three total top-fives in 17 events.



Then he slammed his finger in a door and it started a… — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) June 30, 2026

UIHLEIN, Peter Arrived on the DP World Tour with his pal Brooks Koepka a lifetime ago but never quite established himself on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, where he's enjoyed plenty of success. Only played a dozen majors and not this one since 2018 but was at least 44th at Birkdale a year earlier. Power-packed game not an ideal fit. VINCENT, Scott LIV regular whose form on that circuit and the Asian Tour suggests he's never been better. Putter is his strength and no shock if it carries him to a first cut made on his third major start. WIEDEMEYER, Tim (a) German amateur who plays his college golf in Texas and recently won the European Amateur in Finland, so perhaps he's comfortable in the wind. Bright future. WOODLAND, Gary Former US Open champ arguably eclipsed that achievement with victory in Houston, which came after brain surgery and the severe mental trauma which followed. Plenty of good golf since but while sixth after 36 holes here in 2017, that's the only one of 42 Open rounds he's ended inside the top 10. There's being able to hit it low, and there's having the full suite of shots and short-game skills that proper links golf demands. YANG, Jiho Now, I was going to put some more lyrics here, those to that 'Jai Ho' song which I think is by the Pussycat Dolls, but to be frank they're just too bawdy. Korean Open win had a freakish quality as it's his only top-10 finish in a year and saw him cling on despite a final-round 76. More rounds like that to come, Don't Cha think? (Apparently that's how it's written when it definitely shouldn't be because the cha replaces the 't as well as the 'you' but whatever, we're nearly there now...) YONEZAWA, Ren Good young Japanese player who may well end up on the DP World Tour soon and appears capable of making a mark there. 2027's Kota Kaneko? You heard it here first. YOUNG, Cameron Habitual major contender who was in front in the Masters with a dozen holes to go but has cooled a little since a golden spring which saw him capture the Players-Doral double. My hottest hot take from the US Open was that I think he might just back lacking something when it comes to being at the absolute highest level and that something is probably consistency, with driver the only club he can fully rely on. Still, can't crab his efforts across all four majors including this one, where he was second on debut and flushed his way to eighth down the coast at Hoylake, and has generally avoided Scottish Open (wide MC in 2022, absent since) which makes it hard to crab his preparation. Why have I suddenly started using the word crab, I hate crabs.