Daniel van Tonder's SA Open triumph made it 14 outright winners for golf tipster Ben Coley in 2021 – and a profit of almost 700 points.
Van Tonder birdied the final hole of his national open to secure one of the biggest wins of his career, and ensure that followers of Sporting Life's golf tips had plenty to celebrate with Christmas on the horizon.
Golf expert Coley put up 14 outright tournament winners in total, plus side-market selections at 28/1 and 50/1 which also contributed to his best year yet.
In total, 10 of the 12 months ended in profit, including a run of seven in succession from February, during which time our man unearthed a 150/1 winner on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Since March 2020, he's had three 150/1 winners and another at 250/1.
After 20/1 and 45/1 winners in February, Justin Thomas took the Players Championship as the headline 20/1 tip the following month, and the disappointment of a poor Masters was short-lived as John Catlin won the Austrian Open at 66/1 in April.
May saw Coley secure 80/1 and 60/1 winners on the same day, as well as a 70/1 runner-up, June produced 150/1 skinner Jonathan Caldwell in the Scandinavian Mixed, and July saw 150/1 tip Cameron Davis win a play-off which featured another of our selections.
August started with near-misses in Prague and Memphis but ended with Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau battling it out for the BMW Championship, both having been selected on these pages.
After a quiet September, Adri Arnaus' play-off defeat in Spain denied followers a 60/1 winner and threatened to spell the beginning of a poor end to the year, until Hideki Matsuyama (14/1), J.B. Hansen (66/1) and Van Tonder (40/1) ensured otherwise.
Our man, who was over 300 points in front in 2020, will return for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the beginning of January and as ever, you can read his in-depth previews for free at sportinglife.com/golf.
