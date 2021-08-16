Sporting Life
Jonathan Caldwell
Jonathan Caldwell

Golf tips from Ben Coley produce fourteen outright winners including two at 150/1

By Sporting Life
13:01 · THU December 09, 2021

Daniel van Tonder's SA Open triumph made it 14 outright winners for golf tipster Ben Coley in 2021 – and a profit of almost 700 points.

Van Tonder birdied the final hole of his national open to secure one of the biggest wins of his career, and ensure that followers of Sporting Life's golf tips had plenty to celebrate with Christmas on the horizon.

Golf expert Coley put up 14 outright tournament winners in total, plus side-market selections at 28/1 and 50/1 which also contributed to his best year yet.

In total, 10 of the 12 months ended in profit, including a run of seven in succession from February, during which time our man unearthed a 150/1 winner on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Since March 2020, he's had three 150/1 winners and another at 250/1.

Details of our winning golf tips in 2021

After 20/1 and 45/1 winners in February, Justin Thomas took the Players Championship as the headline 20/1 tip the following month, and the disappointment of a poor Masters was short-lived as John Catlin won the Austrian Open at 66/1 in April.

May saw Coley secure 80/1 and 60/1 winners on the same day, as well as a 70/1 runner-up, June produced 150/1 skinner Jonathan Caldwell in the Scandinavian Mixed, and July saw 150/1 tip Cameron Davis win a play-off which featured another of our selections.

August started with near-misses in Prague and Memphis but ended with Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau battling it out for the BMW Championship, both having been selected on these pages.

After a quiet September, Adri Arnaus' play-off defeat in Spain denied followers a 60/1 winner and threatened to spell the beginning of a poor end to the year, until Hideki Matsuyama (14/1), J.B. Hansen (66/1) and Van Tonder (40/1) ensured otherwise.

Our man, who was over 300 points in front in 2020, will return for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the beginning of January and as ever, you can read his in-depth previews for free at sportinglife.com/golf.

Tournament winners in 2021

  • Ordered by date
  1. Brooks Koepka - 45/1
  2. Branden Grace - 20/1
  3. Justin Thomas - 20/1
  4. Daniel van Tonder - 45/1
  5. John Catlin - 66/1
  6. Smith/Leishman - 14/1
  7. Sam Burns - 80/1
  8. Dean Burmester - 60/1
  9. Jonathan Caldwell - 150/1
  10. Cameron Davis - 150/1
  11. Patrick Cantlay - 25/1
  12. Hideki Matsuyama - 14/1
  13. J.B. Hansen - 66/1
  14. Daniel van Tonder - 40/1

Other highlights and place returns

  • Robert MacIntyre low round of the day - 50/1
  • Phil Mickelson top former winner - 28/1
  • Sergio Garcia to hit first tee-shot - 6/1
  • Jon Rahm top European scorer - 7/2
  • Sam Burns runner-up - 80/1
  • Tapio Pulkannen runner-up - 66/1
  • Adri Arnaus runner-up - 60/1
  • Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez placed - 200/1
  • Hayden Buckley placed - 200/1
  • Ryan Fox placed - 150/1
  • Alejandro Canizares placed - 150/1
  • Tom Hoge placed - 125/1
  • Alex Bjork placed 125/1
  • Alex Bjork placed - 100/1
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout placed - 80/1
  • Zander Lombard placed - 80/1
  • Jamie Donaldson placed - 80/1
  • Keegan Bradley placed - 70/1
  • Marc Leishman placed - 66/1

Next preview: Monday January 3

Follow Ben on twitter @BenColeyGolf

MOST READ

Sporting Life
