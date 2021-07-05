Sporting Life
Cam Davis with the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rocket Mortgage Classic: 150/1 tip Cam Davis wins in Detroit

By Sporting Life
07:16 · MON July 05, 2021

It was yet more success for followers of Ben Coley as 150/1 tip Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Leaderboard

-18 Davis, Merritt, Niemann

-17 Lebiodam, Noren

Final round report

Five extra holes were needed to split Troy Merritt and Cam Davis at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit with Davis emerging triumphant for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Australia’s Davis - tipped at 150/1 by Sporting Life's Ben Coley - mixed five birdies with two bogeys and an eagle on the par-five 17th to sit atop the leaderboard following the final round after carding a 67 to sit at 18-under overall.

Third-round leaders Merritt and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann - also a 28/1 each-way selection by Coley - each shot 68 to also be 18-under after four rounds, prompting the playoff at the Detroit Golf Club.

Niemann was forced to drop out of the three-way encounter after bogeying for the first time in the week on the first extra hole – the par-four 18th – while Davis and American Merritt continued to trade shots.

The pair matched each other par-for-par through four extra holes before Merritt missed a six-foot par putt on the fifth to hand the title to Davis.

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished tied for eighth with three other players three strokes off the pace at 15-under, with Tom Lewis of England another four shots back.

Scot Russell Knox ended up at eight-under and England’s Danny Willett carded a 74 to be five-under and 13 shots behind the leaders.

