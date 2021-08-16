Daniel van Tonder secured yet another big winner for Sporting Life golf tipster Ben Coley with a dramatic victory on home soil at the SA Open Championship.
Daniel van Tonder secured his eighth Sunshine Tour title with a dramatic victory on home soil at the SA Open Championship.
Van Tonder - a 40/1 pre-tournament selection from our Ben Coley - posted a final-round 65 at Gary Player Country Club to snatch a one-shot win.
The world No 151, without a worldwide top 10 since April going into the week, mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on the final day to finish on 16 under and a shot ahead of Oliver Bekker.
Van Tonder rolled in a 10-footer at the first and bounced back from a bogey at the fourth to post three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the fifth and a chip-in from off the 10th green.
The 30-year-old picked up another shot at the 11th and fired his tee shot at the par-three 16th to inside six feet to add another birdie, as Bekker birdied his final three holes to sign for a final-round 66 and move alongside Van Tonder on 15 under.
A play-off looked a possibility when Van Tonder - needing a birdie at the par-five last for victory - left himself some 20 feet from the flag with his third shot, only for him to rattle in his putt to take home the trophy.
Hennie du Plessis birdied his last three holes to finish four strokes back in third spot, with Dean Burmester jumping into fourth after back-to-back 66s and Christiaan Bezuidenhout ending his title defence in tied-sixth.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.