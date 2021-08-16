Daniel van Tonder secured yet another big winner for Sporting Life golf tipster Ben Coley with a dramatic victory on home soil at the SA Open Championship.

Leaderboard -16 van Tonder

-15 Bekker

-12 du Plessis

-11 Burmester

Report Daniel van Tonder secured his eighth Sunshine Tour title with a dramatic victory on home soil at the SA Open Championship. Van Tonder - a 40/1 pre-tournament selection from our Ben Coley - posted a final-round 65 at Gary Player Country Club to snatch a one-shot win. The world No 151, without a worldwide top 10 since April going into the week, mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on the final day to finish on 16 under and a shot ahead of Oliver Bekker. Van Tonder rolled in a 10-footer at the first and bounced back from a bogey at the fourth to post three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the fifth and a chip-in from off the 10th green.

Lost another year off my life but how lovely to end the year with a 40/1 winner. Think I’ve only ever put up Van Tonder three times and the beautiful thing has won twice. Think that means a place from Finau or Reed tonight would guarantee +700pts for 2021. 🏆 — Ben Coley (@BenColeyGolf) December 5, 2021

The 30-year-old picked up another shot at the 11th and fired his tee shot at the par-three 16th to inside six feet to add another birdie, as Bekker birdied his final three holes to sign for a final-round 66 and move alongside Van Tonder on 15 under. A play-off looked a possibility when Van Tonder - needing a birdie at the par-five last for victory - left himself some 20 feet from the flag with his third shot, only for him to rattle in his putt to take home the trophy. Hennie du Plessis birdied his last three holes to finish four strokes back in third spot, with Dean Burmester jumping into fourth after back-to-back 66s and Christiaan Bezuidenhout ending his title defence in tied-sixth. Click here for Ben Coley's tipping record