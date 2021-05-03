Valspar Championship report and leaderboard: Sam Burns secures maiden PGA Tour title in Florida

Sam Burns took his first win on the PGA Tour with victory at the Valspar Championship by three shots - an outcome which landed Ben Coley a winner at 80/1 just hours after Dean Burmester won the Tenerife Open at 60/1.

Burns was tied with American compatriot Keegan Bradley, also selected by Coley at 70/1 each-way, after 36 and 54 holes, but Bradley’s drive on the 13th found the water, allowing Burns to pull ahead in Florida.

The 24-year-old went on to pick up shots on the 14th and 16th and knew he had taken the title when he holed a bogey putt on the 18th.

His round of 68 saw him 17 under for the tournament, ahead of Bradley on 14 under and Viktor Hovland and Cameron Tringale finished tied for third a shot further back.

England’s Paul Casey also finished with a 68 to jump 26 places to equal 21st on five under, level with fellow Britons Ian Poulter and Russell Knox.