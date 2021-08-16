Leaderboard

-23 JB Hansen

-22 Laporta, Wiesberger

-20 Rozner, Lee, Sullivan, Janewattananond

Report

Ben Coley's 66/1 pre-tournament selection JB Hansen held his nerve to secure a second European Tour title in the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Hansen carded a closing 68 on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish 23 under par, a shot ahead of Italy’s Francesco Laporta and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.

Hansen and Laporta shared the lead heading into the final round and Hansen made the ideal start with a birdie on the first before both players picked up a shot on the par-five seventh.

A birdie on the 10th saw Hansen briefly double his lead, only for Laporta to respond immediately with a birdie on the par-three 11th.

Both players also birdied the par-five 13th as they looked to pull away from the chasing pack, but Laporta crucially missed from 10 feet on the 16th and came agonisingly close to holing from three times the distance on the last.

That meant Hansen had the luxury of two-putting from close range for par to add to the Joburg Open title he won a year ago at Randpark.