BMW Championship report and scores: Patrick Cantlay wins in play-off as Bryson DeChambeau stumbles

Report

Bryson DeChambeau missed four birdie putts to win the tournament as Patrick Cantlay snatched the BMW Championship in an epic six-hole play-off on Sunday.

In an at-times testy finale between the two playing partners, DeChambeau missed a 12-foot putt for birdie at the 72nd hole as Cantlay made his birdie from 20 feet, ensuring the play-off as both men shot six-under 66s to finish 27-under for the tournament.

Both men parred the first four holes of the playoff and made birdie twos at the next, but it was Cantlay who was playing the steadier golf. DeChambeau had to scramble to make par after finding water on the fourth extra hole, then missed from inside 10 feet on the sixth playoff hole while Cantlay coolly putted from 18 feet for the win.

The result provided Sporting Life readers with plenty of profit - golf expert Ben Coley put up Cantlay at 25/1 and DeChambeau at 28/1 with both as each-way selections.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy claimed fourth place with a five-under 67 leaving him five shots off the pace, one behind third-placed Im Sungjae of South Korea, who also shot a 67.

World No 6 DeChambeau appeared to have the tournament sewn up when he birdied the par-five 16th for a one-shot lead and watched 10th-ranked Cantlay hit into the water on the 17th.

But Cantlay recovered with a 100-yard wedge shot to within eight-feet to make bogey. DeChambeau also bogeyed after two-putting from 12 feet, and their birdie-par results on the 18th forced the play-off.

The two American Ryder Cup team-mates had moments of tension. DeChambeau rolled his eyes repeatedly as Cantlay marked and studied two-foot putts on the front nine. Cantlay was walking up the 14th fairway as DeChambeau prepared to hit his approach shot, ultimately backing out and asking Cantlay to stop walking.

Victory gave Cantlay a tour-leading third win of the season and sealed the sixth and final Ryder Cup slot.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry hit a seven-under 65 to climb into a share of 26th place at 13-under, England’s Lee Westwood shot a 69 to share 34th, and countryman Paul Casey’s even 72 left him equal 38th.