Sky Bet World Cup Sign Up Offer: Mexico vs South Africa

Mexico vs South Africa - World Cup Hosts Look to Make Fast Start in Tournament Opener

Date: Thursday 11th June

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Kick-off: 20:00

Offer: Sky Bet – 60/1 on Mexico to Win or Draw (new customers)

The wait is finally over. After months of anticipation, the World Cup gets underway with hosts Mexico taking centre stage against South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

Opening games can often be unpredictable. Nerves, expectation and the weight of an entire nation can affect even the strongest teams. But one thing is certain: Mexico will be desperate to avoid a losing start in front of their home supporters.

That makes Sky Bet's enhanced 60/1 offer on Mexico to win or draw particularly eye-catching. You're backing the hosts to avoid defeat in a fixture where motivation, atmosphere and occasion could all be working in their favour.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 Mexico to win or draw CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Why Opening Matches Are Different

The first game of a World Cup carries unique pressure.

Key factors include:

Huge global audience

Tournament nerves

Importance of avoiding an early setback

Increased focus on defensive organisation

Historically, teams often prioritise not losing rather than taking unnecessary risks.

Home Advantage Could Be Significant

Few occasions generate an atmosphere quite like a World Cup opener involving the host nation.

Reasons this could benefit Mexico:

Familiar surroundings

Home crowd support

Reduced travel demands

Emotional boost from the occasion

The energy inside the stadium could help drive Mexico through difficult moments.

South Africa Looking to Spoil the Party

South Africa arrive with no intention of simply making up the numbers.

Potential strengths:

Organised defensive structure

Counter-attacking threat

Physical presence

Freedom from expectation

That underdog status can often make teams dangerous in tournament football.

Could Caution Dominate Early On?

Opening fixtures are often tense affairs.

Possible match patterns:

Slow opening exchanges

Midfield battles becoming crucial

Limited risk-taking

Greater emphasis on avoiding mistakes

Those dynamics naturally increase the chances of Mexico securing at least a point.

Why The Sky Bet Offer Stands Out

The appeal of the promotion comes from the simplicity of the selection.

Reasons to like Mexico or Draw:

Home advantage

Tournament-opening atmosphere

Importance of avoiding defeat

Strong incentive to start positively

In a game where the hosts know a point would still represent a solid platform for the tournament ahead, the double chance angle has obvious appeal.

Final Word

World Cup opening matches rarely follow a predictable script, but Mexico will believe they have a huge opportunity to begin their campaign positively in front of a passionate home crowd.

South Africa should provide a stern test, but avoiding defeat feels like a realistic objective for the hosts as the tournament gets underway.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 60/1 on Mexico to Win or Draw

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Tuesday, 9th June 2026 until 20:00 on Thursday, 11th June 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Double Chance - Mexico And Draw” in the match Mexico vs South Africa, on Thursday, 11th June (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Mexico lose the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.

19. The promoter for this promotion is SBG SPORTS LIMITED, incorporated and registered in England and Wales and acting through its Malta branch, with company number OC 1568, and having its place of business at Level 2, Spinola Park, Triq Mikielang Borg, San Gijan, SPK 1000, Malta.