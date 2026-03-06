Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Get £50 in Free Acca Bets when you place a £10 acca (5+ legs)

Get £50 in Free Acca Bets when you place a £10 acca (5+ legs) – FA Cup 5th Round Preview

Date: Saturday 6th March

Competition: FA Cup

Today is packed with unmissable football action across both the FA Cup and the EFL.

FA Cup Fifth Round

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal – The Gunners' Test

Kick-off: 12 :15

Location: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town welcome Arsenal to the One Call Stadium in what looks to be a one-sided affair in the FA Cup. Arsenal are entering the fixture heave odss-on favourites to win, with their impressive Premier League form hard to oppose against the League 2 side.

What to Expect:

Mansfield will have nothing to lose and everything to gain

Arsenal are among the FA Cup favourites this season

Cup football is notoriously unpredictable

Squad rotation can add an intruiging element to the fixture

Early kick-off time means this match sets the tone for the day

Betting Angle:

Arsenal are heavy favourites, but they could still help boost your accumulator odds

For many people, Arsenal are a 'banker' against lower league opposition.

The early kick-off could help start your acca with a winning leg.

Looking for more betting angles? Our experts have you covered with a full match preview and best bets!

Wrexham vs Chelsea – The Fairy Tale Continues?

Kick-off: 17 :45

Location: STok Cae Ras

The Welsh club stunned Premier League opposition Nottingham Forest in the third round, and now they face another top-flight challenge againt a Chelsea side that scored four goals midweek.

Key Points:

Wrexham have proven they can cause upsets in the FA Cup

Chelsea must not underestimate Championship opposition

The Blues are still fighting in several competitions, rotation be their undoing

This could be another FA Cup upset in the making

Betting Angle:

Wrexham's are underdogs but will have home advantage

Wrexham are no slouch in front of goal, scoring eight goals in their last three matches

While the FA Cup dream is still alive, Chelsea will bring a degree of star power to the match that Wrexham can;t match.

Whether you're backing Chelsea to win or boosting your accumulator's value with a the big price on Wrexham, this FA Cup fixture is a great place to start your acca.

Newcastle vs Manchester City – Premier League Clash in the Club

Kick-off: 20:00

Location: St. James' Park

Kicking off at 8:00 PM at St. James' Park, Newcastle United face Manchester City in what promises to be a thrilling FA Cup fifth-round clash. After a stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United midweek, Eddie Howe's side will be brimming with confidence as they look to upset the odds against the defending Premier League champions.

Why This Match Matters:

Newcastle will be hoping to win some silverware this season

Home advantage at St. James' Park is a significant factor

A quarter-final spot awaits the winner

Manchester City are perennial cup competition favourites under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City dropped points in the Premier League midweek, every piece of silverware is now vital to them.

Betting Angle:

Newcastle's odds could offer excellent value as underdogs

City are likely to be favourites despite the home advantage

Expect intensity, drama, and potentially several goals

This has all the hallmarks of a classic FA Cup tie

Want a full match preview? Check out our expert's selections for today's fixture

EFL Action

Saturday's EFL Fixtures offer a full card of competitive football to help fill out your acca. Whether you fancy top of the table Coventry to win away at Bristol in the Championship or struggling Crawley Town to get some much needed points in League 2, today's football action is the perfect time to claim our Acca Offer!

