Get £50 in free bet multis from Betfair, ready for the Cheltenham Festival

What Are Multis?

A multi bet combines multiple selections into one wager. The beauty? Your winnings from one leg roll into the next, giving you the chance to turn modest stakes into meaningful returns.

It's why they're so popular during big racing festivals like Cheltenham.

The Lucky 15

The Lucky 15 is the perfect starting point for Cheltenham newcomers. It's four selections combined into 15 separate bets:

Four singles

Six doubles

Four trebles

One four-fold accumulator

It sounds complex, but here's the clever bit – you only need one selection to win and you'll get a return (though not necessarily a profit).

Imagine you're backing four horses across different races at the Festival. Your stake covers all 15 combinations. If three of your four horses win, you're already in profit. If all four come in, that's a brilliant day of racing.

The Lucky 15 is exciting and rewarding – perfect for building confidence with your £50 credit.

Doubles

A double is the simplest multi: two selections, one bet.

Pick a horse in the 2:30 and another in the 3:15. If both win, your stake multiplies accordingly. During Cheltenham, with races running thick and fast, doubles are ideal for linking horses you fancy across consecutive races or different meetings on the same day.

They're straightforward, easy to track, and they give you genuine value without overthinking it.

Many punters use doubles as their bread and butter during the Festival – quick selections, quick wins, and the satisfaction of getting two right.

Trebles

A treble takes things up a notch: three selections, one bet.

It's more challenging than a double because all three selections must win, but the potential returns are noticeably stronger.

During Cheltenham, trebles work brilliantly if you've got strong conviction about three particular races or horses.

Maybe you've done your homework on the Champion Chase, the Gold Cup, and the Mares' Hurdle. A treble lets you combine all three into one bet. It's riskier than a double, sure, but that's the trade-off for bigger potential payouts.

How to Use Your £50 Credit

Here's where the Betfair offer becomes interesting. You've got £10 to spend and £50 in multis credit to use, giving you genuine flexibility during the Festival.

You could:

Place one or two Lucky 15s

Mix doubles and trebles across different race days

Build a combination of all three types to spread risk

The key is thinking about where your strongest opinions lie.

If you fancy multiple horses across multiple races, the Lucky 15 gives you flexibility. If you've got two strong convictions, a double is ideal. If you're confident about three specific races, the treble becomes appealing.

A Cheltenham Example

Let's say you're backing three horses you really like:

One in the Champion Hurdle

One in the Arkle

One in the Supreme

You could place a treble combining all three. Your £10 stake remains modest, but if all three selections deliver, the return can become genuinely interesting.

Alternatively, you could place three doubles:

Champion Hurdle + Arkle

Arkle + Supreme

Champion Hurdle + Supreme

This way, if any two of your selections win, you're still landing a profit.

It's simply two different ways of approaching the same races.

The Festival Advantage

Cheltenham is unique. With multiple races across multiple days, there's constant opportunity to build multis.

The racing is top-tier, the atmosphere is electric, and the multi-betting possibilities are endless.

Getting Started

Pick your selections based on form, jockey, ground conditions, or whatever factors matter most to you.

Combine them into Lucky 15s, doubles, or trebles, and place your bets using your £10 stake and your £50 credit.

The beauty of multi betting during Cheltenham is that it transforms the experience.

You're not just watching the Festival — you're invested in it.