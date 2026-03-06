Cheltenham Festival Free Bets – Your £1 Bet, £50 in Multis Guide

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here, and there's no better time to explore the world of multis betting. With Sky Bet’s bet £1, get £50 in multis offer, you've got 5 x £10 free bets for use on multis at the Festival. Whether you're a racing regular or dipping your toes in for the first time, we've broken down three popular multi types that'll help you make the most of it.

What Are Multis?

A multi bet combines multiple selections into one wager. The beauty? Your winnings from one leg roll into the next, giving you the chance to turn modest stakes into bigger returns. It's why they're so popular during big racing festivals like Cheltenham.

The Lucky 15

The Lucky 15 is the perfect starting point for Cheltenham newcomers. It's four selections combined into 15 separate bets: four singles, six doubles, four trebles, and one four-fold accumulator. Sounds complex, but here's the clever bit – you only need one selection to win and you'll get a return (not the same as making a profit, though!).

Imagine you're backing four horses across different races at the Festival. Your stake covers all 15 combinations. If three of your four horses win, you're already in profit. If all four come in? That's a great day of racing. The Lucky 15 is forgiving and rewarding – perfect for building confidence with your £50 credit.

Doubles

A double is the simplest multi: two selections, one bet. Pick a horse in the 2:30 and another in the 3:15. If both win, your stake multiplies accordingly. During Cheltenham, with races running thick and fast, doubles are ideal for linking horses you fancy across consecutive races or different meetings on the same day.

They're straightforward, easy to track, and they give you genuine value without overthinking it. Many punters use doubles as their bread and butter during the Festival – quick selections, quick wins, and the satisfaction of getting two right.

Trebles

A treble takes it up a notch: three selections, one bet. It's more challenging than a double (you need all three to win), but the potential returns are noticeably better. During Cheltenham, trebles work brilliantly if you've got strong conviction about three particular horses.

Maybe you've done your homework on the Champion Hurdle, the Supreme, and the Arkle. A treble lets you combine all three into one bet. It's riskier than a double, sure, but that's the trade-off for better odds.

How to Use Your £50 Credit

Here's a practical example. You've got your £50 in multis credit to play with. You could:

Place a Lucky 15 or two

Mix doubles and trebles across different race days

Build a combination of all three types to try different approaches

The key is thinking about what you're confident in. If you fancy multiple horses across multiple races, the Lucky 15 gives you flexibility. If you've got two strong convictions, a double is your friend. If you're feeling bold about three specific races, go for the treble.

A Cheltenham Example

Let's say you're backing three horses you really like: one in the Champion Hurdle, one in the Arkle, and one in the Supreme.

You could place a treble combining all three – the small stakes you might’ve placed on singles for each horse are now combined into one bet with a bigger payout.

Alternatively, you could place three separate doubles: Champion Hurdle + Arkle, Arkle + Supreme, and Champion Hurdle + Supreme. This way, if any two of your selections win, you're in profit. It's a different approach to the same races, and it's entirely up to your preference.

The Festival Advantage

Cheltenham is unique. With multiple races across multiple days, there's constant opportunity to build multis. The racing is top-tier, the atmosphere is electric, and the multi-betting possibilities are endless. Your £50 credit is your ticket to joining in properly – not just watching from the sidelines.

Getting Started

Pick your selections based on form, jockey, ground conditions, or whatever factors matter to you. Combine them into Lucky 15s, doubles, or trebles. Place your bets using your £50 credit.

The beauty of multi betting during Cheltenham is that it transforms the experience. You're not just watching; you're invested.