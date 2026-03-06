Betfair Sign Up Offer – Newcastle vs Manchester City: 50/1 A Goal to be Scored

Betfair Sign Up Offer – Newcastle vs Manchester City
Fixture: Newcastle vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Date: Saturday 07 March 2026
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Venue: St James' Park
Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored + a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet (new customers)
Newcastle United face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round this Saturday, and our 50/1 odds on a goal to be scored represents outstanding value for new customers looking to back one of football's most predictable outcomes.
We'll explain how you can claim the offer and why 50/1 on a goal to be scored PLUS a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet is a superb offer to claim.
Betfair Special Offer!
50/1 a goal to be scored: Newcastle vs Man City PLUS £10 Cheltenham Free BetClaim 50/1 Offer Here
Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder Bets. £10 Free Cheltenham Festival Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards., ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Manchester City's Attacking Prowess
Manchester City are one of the juggernauts of the Premier League, high levels of spending and big name transfer signings have created a formidable attack.
- City have scored 12 goals in their last six matches.
- In the English League Cup against Newcastle, Man City scored five goals across both legs.
- Manchester have scored 12 goals across two FA Cup fixtures, including 10 against Exeter.
Among the Premier League's most prolific attacking sides, their squad depth and talent allows them to maintain a strong attack in multiple competitions. They possess world class talent:
- Erling Haaland – One of the world's best strikers
- Omar Marmoush – Clinical finisher and creative False 9
- Antoine Semenyo – Pacey, dangerous forward who joined in January.
- Bernardo Silva – Creative midfielder with goal-scoring threat
- Jérémy Doku – Attacking winger who can beat a man and play a dangerous ball into the box
Manchester City's attacking quality makes goalless outcomes extremely unlikely. They create chances consistently and have the finishing ability to convert them.
Newcastle's Attacking Capabilities
Newcastle haven't enjoyed quite the same success as Manchester City since their financial takeover. Nonetheless, they are a strong side with the ability to score plenty of goals.
- Scored 11 goals in their last 6 matches
- Have scored 2 or more goals in their last four matches
- Newcastle have scored six goals in their two FA Cup fixtures.
Newcastle have shown they are willing to be aggressive against all opposition and won't settle for scoreless draws, expect no different in the today's match.
Newcastle's offensive threat might not have the star studded power of Manchester City's, but they have a squad filled with players with a nose for goal.
- Anthony Gordon – Dangerous winger with goal-scoring ability
- William Osula – Scored crucial late goal against Manchester United
- Harvey Barnes – 4 goals this season
Home Advantage Factor
Newcastle play at St. James' Park and have often tried to make it a fortress to no avail. In fact, they have not managed a scoreless draw the whole Premier League season. While they are often performing best at home, their defensive weaknesses and Manchester City's dangerous attack means this game should have fireworks.
Neither team boasts strong defensive form either, the fixture is set up for goals by both teams.
Why Cup Football Favors Goals
- Teams are motivated to progress to the quarter-finals
- Attacking intent is typically higher in knockout competitions
- Both sides will be keen to avoid extra time and penalties
- Defensive caution is less prevalent than in league matches
Why this offer makes sense
- Only need a single goal to be scored
- You aren't relying on either team to win, removing the risk of an upset ruining the offer
- Both teams are set up for attacking football, with defensive frailties offering loads of opportunities
- You're getting huge odds on a fairly likely outcome PLUS a £10 free bet for the Cheltenham Festival next week.
Betfair Special Offer!
50/1 a goal to be scored: Newcastle vs Man City PLUS £10 Cheltenham Free BetClaim 50/1 Offer Here
Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder Bets. £10 Free Cheltenham Festival Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards., ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions
Who can take part?
New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland
How & when can I qualify?
- Open a new account using promo code ZFBECZ
- Deposit a minimum of £10 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Newcastle v Man City on Saturday, March 7th.
- Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion.
- If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
- What can I win?
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. A £10 free racing bet to be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival.
When will I get my prize?
- You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles.
- The racing £10 Free Bet will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled and can be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival. All Free bets are valid for 30 days
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.
- Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Deposits made with e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee. Other essential stuff: Betfair reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
- Betfair reserves the right to change the terms, or the availability, of this offer at any time. Any such change won’t materially impact customers already taking part in the promotion.
- Betfair reserves the right, at its discretion, to exclude certain customers from this promotion.
- If you have been sent an email from Betfair excluding you from promotions, you will not qualify for this promotion.
- Customers found to be signing up for multiple accounts to take part in the promotion will have their accounts closed, and any winnings generated from bonus funds will not be paid out.
- If any term of the promotion is breached, or if there is evidence that a customer is using the promotion to guarantee profits regardless of the outcome (whether individually or as part of a group), we reserve the right to reclaim the bonus element, and any pending winnings from play generated using the bonus funds.
- We reserve the right to withdraw the availability of this offer to any player or group of players, or to modify the terms and conditions of this promotion at any time.
- This will not impact any players who have already started wagering under a promotion - such players will be given the opportunity to win a reasonable equivalent in the event the prize is withdrawn or changed." The full terms and conditions of Betfair.com also apply to this offer.How & when can I qualify?