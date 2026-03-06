Betfair Sign Up Offer – Newcastle vs Manchester City: 50/1 A Goal to be Scored

Betfair Sign Up Offer – Newcastle vs Manchester City

Fixture: Newcastle vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Date: Saturday 07 March 2026

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

Venue: St James' Park

Offer: Betfair – 50/1 for a goal to be scored + a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet (new customers)

Newcastle United face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round this Saturday, and our 50/1 odds on a goal to be scored represents outstanding value for new customers looking to back one of football's most predictable outcomes.

We'll explain how you can claim the offer and why 50/1 on a goal to be scored PLUS a £10 Cheltenham Free Bet is a superb offer to claim.

Betfair Special Offer! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Newcastle vs Man City PLUS £10 Cheltenham Free Bet Claim 50/1 Offer Here Place a max £1 bet on "Over 0.5 Goals" in the Over/Under Goals market. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder Bets. £10 Free Cheltenham Festival Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled. Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards., ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C's apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Manchester City's Attacking Prowess

Manchester City are one of the juggernauts of the Premier League, high levels of spending and big name transfer signings have created a formidable attack.

City have scored 12 goals in their last six matches.

In the English League Cup against Newcastle, Man City scored five goals across both legs.

Manchester have scored 12 goals across two FA Cup fixtures, including 10 against Exeter.

Among the Premier League's most prolific attacking sides, their squad depth and talent allows them to maintain a strong attack in multiple competitions. They possess world class talent:

Erling Haaland – One of the world's best strikers

Omar Marmoush – Clinical finisher and creative False 9

Antoine Semenyo – Pacey, dangerous forward who joined in January.

Bernardo Silva – Creative midfielder with goal-scoring threat

Jérémy Doku – Attacking winger who can beat a man and play a dangerous ball into the box

Manchester City's attacking quality makes goalless outcomes extremely unlikely. They create chances consistently and have the finishing ability to convert them.

Newcastle's Attacking Capabilities

Newcastle haven't enjoyed quite the same success as Manchester City since their financial takeover. Nonetheless, they are a strong side with the ability to score plenty of goals.

Scored 11 goals in their last 6 matches

Have scored 2 or more goals in their last four matches

Newcastle have scored six goals in their two FA Cup fixtures.

Newcastle have shown they are willing to be aggressive against all opposition and won't settle for scoreless draws, expect no different in the today's match.

Newcastle's offensive threat might not have the star studded power of Manchester City's, but they have a squad filled with players with a nose for goal.

Anthony Gordon – Dangerous winger with goal-scoring ability

William Osula – Scored crucial late goal against Manchester United

Harvey Barnes – 4 goals this season

Home Advantage Factor

Newcastle play at St. James' Park and have often tried to make it a fortress to no avail. In fact, they have not managed a scoreless draw the whole Premier League season. While they are often performing best at home, their defensive weaknesses and Manchester City's dangerous attack means this game should have fireworks.

Neither team boasts strong defensive form either, the fixture is set up for goals by both teams.

Why Cup Football Favors Goals

Teams are motivated to progress to the quarter-finals

Attacking intent is typically higher in knockout competitions

Both sides will be keen to avoid extra time and penalties

Defensive caution is less prevalent than in league matches

Why this offer makes sense

Only need a single goal to be scored

You aren't relying on either team to win, removing the risk of an upset ruining the offer

Both teams are set up for attacking football, with defensive frailties offering loads of opportunities

You're getting huge odds on a fairly likely outcome PLUS a £10 free bet for the Cheltenham Festival next week.

Betfair Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code ZFBECZ

Deposit a minimum of £10 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Newcastle v Man City on Saturday, March 7th.

Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion.

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. A £10 free racing bet to be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles.

The racing £10 Free Bet will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled and can be used on multis during Cheltenham Festival. All Free bets are valid for 30 days

What else do I need to know?