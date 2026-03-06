Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - Bet £1 Get £50

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Your Guide to Doubles, Trebles & Accumulators

Some of the most exciting multi opportunities come from football, where fixtures stack up thick and fast. With Sky Bet’s bet £1, get £50 in multis offer, you can explore multi betting across any sport – and right now, the FA Cup 5th Round gives you the perfect opportunity.

What Are Multis?

Multi bets combine multiple selections into one wager. Your winnings from one selection roll into the next, creating the potential for big returns from a small stake. They're available across racing, football, tennis, basketball – pretty much any sport you can think of.

The Accumulator

The accumulator (or "acca") is the multi bettor's favourite in football. It's straightforward: pick as many matches as you like, combine them into one bet, and if every single selection wins, you're laughing. If one loses, the whole bet loses.

Accumulators are thrilling because they reward conviction. Pick five matches you're confident about, stake £1, and if all five come in, your returns can be genuinely impressive. They're popular because they're simple to understand and they capture the excitement of multiple matches unfolding simultaneously.

Here's an FA Cup example: Newcastle v Man City (Saturday), Wrexham v Chelsea (Saturday), Mansfield v Arsenal (Saturday), Fulham v Southampton (Sunday), and Leeds v Norwich (Sunday). Combine all five, and you've got a five-fold accumulator. It's ambitious, but that's the appeal.

Doubles

A double combines two selections into one bet. Pick Mansfield v Arsenal and Wrexham v Chelsea on Saturday. If both results go your way, you've got a winner. If one doesn't, the bet loses.

Doubles are the sweet spot between risk and reward. They're more achievable than accumulators (you only need two right, not five), but they still give you decent odds. During the FA Cup, when there are multiple matches, doubles are perfect for linking games you're confident about.

Many punters use doubles as their staple. They're easy to track, straightforward to place, and they offer genuine value without requiring you to predict an entire day's worth of football.

Trebles

A treble is three selections in one bet. It sits between doubles and accumulators in terms of risk and reward. Pick three FA Cup matches – say Newcastle v Man City, Wrexham v Chelsea, and Mansfield v Arsenal – and combine them into one treble.

Trebles are ideal if you've got strong conviction about three specific matches but don't want to overextend with a five-fold accumulator. They're more forgiving than accumulators but more rewarding than doubles. During busy fixture periods like the FA Cup 5th Round, trebles are a natural choice.

An FA Cup Example

Let's say you're looking at this weekend's FA Cup fixtures. You could:

Option 1 – The Bold Accumulator

Combine Mansfield v Arsenal (Arsenal win), Wrexham v Chelsea (Chelsea win), Newcastle v Man City (Man City win), Fulham v Southampton (Fulham win), and Port Vale v Sunderland (Sunderland win) into one five-fold accumulator.

Option 2 – The Balanced Approach

Treble 1: Mansfield v Arsenal, Wrexham v Chelsea, Newcastle v Man City

Treble 2: Fulham v Southampton, Port Vale v Sunderland, Leeds v Norwich

Treble 3: West Ham v Brentford, Newcastle v Man City, Wrexham v Chelsea

Option 3 – The Conservative Route

Focus on doubles linking matches you're most confident about. Maybe Newcastle v Man City and Wrexham v Chelsea. Or Fulham v Southampton and Leeds v Norwich. With doubles, you only need two right, making them more forgiving.

Why Multi Betting Works in Football

Football's appeal for multi betting is simple: there are always matches on. The FA Cup 5th Round alone gives you eight fixtures across four days. That creates genuine opportunity to combine selections you're confident about.

Multi betting also adds another layer of excitement. You're not just watching individual matches; you're invested in multiple outcomes simultaneously. It transforms a weekend of football into something more engaging.

Getting Started

Think about which matches appeal to you. Do you fancy a particular team? Do you have strong views on how certain fixtures will play out? Combine those selections into doubles, trebles, or accumulators – whatever feels right for your conviction level.

Use your £50 credit to explore. Maybe start with doubles to build confidence, then progress to trebles or accumulators as you get more comfortable. There's no right or wrong approach – just what works for you.

The Beauty of Choice

Multi betting across multiple sports gives you genuine flexibility. You're not locked into one market or one sport. You can follow your instincts, back your convictions, and enjoy the process. With your £50 credit, you've got a genuine opportunity to explore multi betting properly and see what resonates with you.