Claim this Paddy Power welcome offer of 50/1 on a goal to be scored. Read our match preview and reasons this bet appeals

Paddy Power Betting Offer: Wolves vs Liverpool – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Wolves vs Liverpool – FA Cup 5th Round Preview

Date: Friday 6th March
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: FA Cup
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Wolves and Liverpool rarely produce a quiet evening. After Tuesday's 2-1 victory to Wolves, the Reds will be out for revenge especially after the manner of their defeat - a last minute winner by André. When these two sides meet tonight, intensity is guaranteed and momentum can shift in seconds.

FA Cup fixture bring emotion, urgency and risk — and that combination tends to produce chances. Whether it's early pressure, a set-piece breakthrough or a late surge, this matchup almost always delivers at least one decisive moment.

That's why Paddy Power's 50/1 for a goal to be scored immediately catches the eye. In a fixture built on attacking intent and momentum swings, one breakthrough feels far more likely than none. 

Match Tempo & Early Momentum

Wolves vs Liverpool encounters are rarely cautious affairs. Typical patterns include:

  • High pressing in the opening exchanges
  • Transitional attacks when possession turns over
  • Shots from distance to test composure
  • Tactical fouls that lead to dangerous set-pieces
  • Direct play to exploit space in behind

It just takes just one lapse in concentration to open the scoring.

Wolves' Attacking Intent

At Molineux, Wolves will look to keep it tight at the back and exploit counterattacks against a weak Liverpool defence. They enter the match as underdogs and have the opportunity to cause a huge upset for the second time this week. Their likely approach:

  • Structured defending to disrupt Liverpool's buildup
  • Fast breaks and quick transitions
  • Isolate centre-backs on the break once Liverpool's fullbacks have pushed forward.
  • Quick switches to create counter-attacking opportunities

They may not dominate possession, but they will create chances.

Liverpool's Quality & Control

Liverpool's identity is built on rhythm and territorial dominance. Key strengths:

  • Composed buildup through midfield
  • Wide combinations to unbalance compact shapes
  • Full-backs pushing high to create overloads
  • Late runners arriving into the box

If Liverpool settle into their passing patterns, chances will come. And if they are allowed to control the game their attacking quality becomes even more dangerous.

Why a Goal Feels Highly Likely

Liverpool's fixture's rarely finish 0-0. They have the attacking talent to win any game, but also a weakness at the back that Wolves can exploit. Contributing factors:

  • High tempo transitions from both sides
  • Set-piece volume from tactical fouls
  • Late-game pressure if the score is level
  • Attacking ambition from Liverpool could see them overcommit
  • Liverpool's desire to avoid extra-time and penalties

One early goal opens the game up immediately. One late goal usually arrives after sustained pressure. Either scenario points toward at least one breakthrough.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You're not relying on an unlikely outcome — you're backing one goal in a fixture between two sides with defensive weaknesses. Reasons the value stands out:

  • Wolves and Liverpool have both shown an inability to stop other teams scoring
  • Liverpool have significant star power at their disposal
  • High-intensity matchday atmosphere
  • Multiple routes to a breakthrough (open play, set-pieces)

One finish, one deflection, one decisive moment — and the offer lands.

Final Word

The FA Cup is always exciting, every team fancies their chances of progressing and playing at Wembley. Liverpool and Wolves have both suffered disappointing seasons, albeit at opposite ends of the Premier League, and would love to get some silverware to please their fans.

In a game where tension and tempo usually combine to produce chances, backing at least one goal just makes sense

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

Please gamble responsibly. 18+. New customer offer. Full terms and conditions apply.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo code YFBDGA
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Wolves vs Liverpool on Friday 6th March
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles.
  • Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.
  • Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.
  • Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff: Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers. The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

