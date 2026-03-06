Bet £10 Get £50 in free bet multis from Betfair - for new customers only

Multi-Sport Multi Betting – Your Guide to Doubles, Trebles & Accumulators

Some of the most exciting multi opportunities come from football, where fixtures stack up thick and fast. With Betfair’s bet £10, get £50 in multis offer, you can explore multi betting across any sport – and right now, the FA Cup 5th Round gives you the perfect playground.

What Are Multis?

Multi bets combine multiple selections into one wager. Your winnings from one selection roll into the next, creating the potential for substantial returns from a modest stake.

They're available across racing, football, tennis, basketball – pretty much any sport you can think of.

The Accumulator

The accumulator (or “acca”) is the multi bettor's favourite in football.

It's straightforward: pick as many matches as you like, combine them into one bet, and if every single selection wins, you're laughing. If one loses, the whole bet loses.

Accumulators are thrilling because they reward conviction. Pick five matches you're confident about, stake £10, and if all five come in, your returns can be genuinely impressive.

They're popular because they're simple to understand and they capture the excitement of multiple matches unfolding simultaneously.

Here's an FA Cup example:

Newcastle v Man City

Wrexham v Chelsea

Mansfield v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Norwich

Combine all five and you've got a five-fold accumulator. It's ambitious, but that's the appeal.

Doubles

A double combines two selections into one bet.

For example, pick Mansfield v Arsenal and Wrexham v Chelsea on Saturday. If both results go your way, you've got a winner. If one doesn't, the bet loses.

Doubles are the sweet spot between risk and reward. They're more achievable than accumulators – you only need two results – but they still offer stronger odds than single bets.

During competitions like the FA Cup, when there are multiple matches across a weekend, doubles are perfect for linking games you're confident about.

Many punters use doubles as their staple. They're easy to track, straightforward to place, and they offer genuine value without requiring you to predict an entire slate of matches.

Trebles

A treble combines three selections into one bet.

It sits between doubles and accumulators in terms of both risk and reward. Pick three FA Cup matches – for example:

Newcastle v Man City

Wrexham v Chelsea

Mansfield v Arsenal

Combine them into one treble.

Trebles are ideal if you've got strong conviction about three specific matches but don't want to stretch all the way to a five-fold accumulator.

They're more forgiving than large accumulators while still offering better returns than doubles.

How to Use Your £50 Credit with Your £10 Stake

This is where multi betting becomes interesting with the Betfair offer.

You’ve got £10 to spend and £50 in multis credit to use, giving you genuine flexibility in how you approach your betting.

You could:

Mix doubles and trebles across the FA Cup fixtures

Build several accumulators with different risk levels

Spread selections across multiple matchdays

The flexibility is yours, and that's the beauty of the Betfair offer.

An FA Cup Example

Let’s say you're looking at this weekend's FA Cup fixtures.

Option 1 – The Bold Accumulator

Combine the following selections:

Mansfield v Arsenal – Arsenal win

Wrexham v Chelsea – Chelsea win

Newcastle v Man City – Man City win

Fulham v Southampton – Fulham win

Port Vale v Sunderland – Sunderland win

This five-fold accumulator carries risk, but if every selection lands, your returns can grow quickly.

Option 2 – The Balanced Approach

Place three separate trebles:

Treble 1: Mansfield v Arsenal, Wrexham v Chelsea, Newcastle v Man City

Treble 2: Fulham v Southampton, Port Vale v Sunderland, Leeds v Norwich

Treble 3: West Ham v Brentford, Newcastle v Man City, Wrexham v Chelsea

If any of those trebles win, you're landing a return.

It's less ambitious than a large accumulator but still offers strong potential returns.

Option 3 – The Conservative Route

Focus on doubles linking matches you're most confident about.

Newcastle v Man City + Wrexham v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton + Leeds v Norwich

With doubles you only need two correct selections, making them the most forgiving of the three approaches.

Why Multi Betting Works in Football

Football is perfect for multi betting because fixtures are constant.

The FA Cup 5th Round alone delivers several matches across multiple days, giving you genuine opportunity to combine selections you like.

Multi betting also adds another layer of excitement. You're not just watching individual matches – you're invested in multiple outcomes unfolding across the weekend.

Getting Started

Think about which matches appeal to you.

Do you fancy a particular team? Do you have strong views on certain fixtures?

Combine those selections into doubles, trebles, or accumulators depending on how confident you feel.

Use your £10 stake and your £50 credit to explore the different options.

Many bettors begin with doubles to build confidence before moving into trebles or accumulators.

The Beauty of Choice

Multi betting across multiple sports gives you genuine flexibility.

You're not restricted to one competition or one market – you can follow your instincts across football, racing, and more.

With your £10 stake and £50 credit, you've got a great opportunity to explore multi betting properly and discover what works best for you.