FA Cup tips: Wolves vs Liverpool tips, predictions, best bets and preview

1pt Yerson Mosquera to be carded at 23/10 (Paddy Power)
1pt Andre to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
***All bets in 90 minutes
Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 GMT
TV: BBC One, TNT Sports 1
This is not a preview that has already been on the website this week, it is a completely fresh write up of the same game we saw three days ago, only this time in the FA Cup.
When the draw was made many probably rolled their eyes at this tie thinking it would be a walkover for Liverpool, but after Wolves' smash and grab win in midweek, there is a very real chance the Old Gold - tipped by Joe Townsend to win the FA Cup - could cause an upset once again.
Not only have Rob Edwards's side just beaten Liverpool, but this game comes right before a Champions League away first leg in Galatasaray, making team selection awkward for Arne Slot.
Some players look tired in midweek and in need of a rest, so we should see some changes for the visitors, which would potentially leave them vulnerable.
It's around 5/1 for those wanting to back the hosts to win, but we'll head down the card route instead with a decent refereeing appointment and the jeopardy of knockout football.
YERSON MOSQUERA TO BE CARDED is being dangled at 23/10 and we have to take the plunge. The Colombian centre-back has been carded in 10 of 19 starts this season, averaging 0.48 cards per 90, including in the last round of the FA Cup away at League Two Grimbsy.
He was rested from the off in midweek but came on and made an impact so should come back into the fold here and he'll be tasked with keeping tabs on Liverpool's left hand side, which will either be Cody Gakpo or the youngster Rio Ngumoha - with the latter pushing for a start.
Gakpo has won 1.59 fouls per 90 this season, while Ngumoha has been fouled five times in the three games he's started this season - all coming in the cup competitions.
Farai Hallam is the man with the whistle and he has averaged 3.50 cards per game this season and did brandish four cards in his last FA Cup outing.
We'll also have a bet on Wolves midfielder ANDRE TO BE CARDED at 11/4. The Brazilian has been booked 12 times across all competitions this season, including in both FA Cup outings against League Two opponents.
He's averaged 0.45 cards per 90 across all competitions this term, making the price on off here simply enormous.
In a game that will likely see Wolves scrapping and clawing at Liverpool for most of the game, aiming to disrupt any rhythm, these two look solid prices to pick up yet more cards on Friday night. The double is 8/1 for those interested with bet365.
Odds correct at 13:30 GMT (5/3/26)
