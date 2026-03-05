FA Cup tips: Wolves vs Liverpool tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Don't worry, you are in the right place.

This is not a preview that has already been on the website this week, it is a completely fresh write up of the same game we saw three days ago, only this time in the FA Cup.

When the draw was made many probably rolled their eyes at this tie thinking it would be a walkover for Liverpool, but after Wolves' smash and grab win in midweek, there is a very real chance the Old Gold - tipped by Joe Townsend to win the FA Cup - could cause an upset once again.

Not only have Rob Edwards's side just beaten Liverpool, but this game comes right before a Champions League away first leg in Galatasaray, making team selection awkward for Arne Slot.

Some players look tired in midweek and in need of a rest, so we should see some changes for the visitors, which would potentially leave them vulnerable.

It's around 5/1 for those wanting to back the hosts to win, but we'll head down the card route instead with a decent refereeing appointment and the jeopardy of knockout football.

YERSON MOSQUERA TO BE CARDED is being dangled at 23/10 and we have to take the plunge. The Colombian centre-back has been carded in 10 of 19 starts this season, averaging 0.48 cards per 90, including in the last round of the FA Cup away at League Two Grimbsy.