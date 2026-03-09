Menu icon
Extra places Today - Get Extra Places for the Cheltenham Festival

How to Play the Places: A Strategic Guide to Day One

Arming yourself with a list of bookmaker offers is only half the battle at Cheltenham; knowing exactly how and where to deploy them is what separates the casual punters from the shrewd operators. With Timeform’s expert verdicts and the latest betting forecasts, we can map out exactly how to exploit the opening day of the 2026 Festival.

The golden rule of each-way betting is simple: find races with a high number of places being paid and target horses at prices large enough to guarantee a profit even if they only hit the frame.

Strategy 1: Hunting the Handicap Goldmines

The Ultima Handicap Chase is where bookmakers go to war over extra places. With Sky Bet traditionally offering 7 places, it is the primary battleground for each-way value.

The Ultima Strategy

Timeform highlights Blaze The Way (22/1) as the pick of the Irish. At these odds, a £20 qualifying bet not only targets a massive return but unlocks £60 in racing free bets to use across the rest of the card. Even a 7th-place finish here yields a superb return on your place stake.

Strategy 2: Exploiting the Multi-Place Markets

The Fred Winter and the Sun Racing Plate are notoriously wide-open. This is where "Multis" credit becomes your best friend, allowing you to back multiple horses to place - either in the same race, or across different races.

The Tactical Play

  • The Boodles: Timeform notes Bibe Mus (14/1) carries a penalty but is in winning form. Use your £10 stake here.
  • The Racing Plate: Deploy your £50 multis credit to split stakes across Will The Wise (10/1) and Zurich (14/1).

Strategy 3: High-Reward Novices

Taking on a hot favourite in a race like the Supreme Novices' Hurdle can be a smart play if the place terms are stretched to 4 or 5 places.

The Supreme Play

If Nicky Henderson’s Old Park Star (7/4) is the superstar many believe, the value is in finding the horse to follow him home. A bet on El Cairos (10/1) or Mydaddypaddy (11/1) to place effectively turns this into a 'betting without the favourite' scenario, while handing you £50 in credit to build Lucky 15s for the rest of the week.

The Swerves: When to Keep Your Powder Dry

Knowing where to avoid each-way betting is just as vital as knowing where to play.

  • The Arkle: With only 2 places on offer and a market dominated by Lulamba (11/8), each-way value is poor. Stick to straight win bets.
  • Champion Hurdle: Only 3 places available. While Brighterdaysahead (5/1) is classy, the returns for a place are negligible. Use your free "Bet & Get" bonuses for straight win singles here instead.

All prices at time of writing

