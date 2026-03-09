Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Get a step-by-step guide to the most popular horse racing betting multiples, from accas to Luck 15s we have you covered

Accumulators & Multi-Selection Bets: Strategy & Risks

Accumulators, Lucky 15s & Heinz Bets: Complete Multi-Selection Betting Guide

Accumulators and multi-selection bets like Lucky 15s are among the most popular bet types in sports betting. They offer high potential returns but come with significant risks. Understanding how they work and when to use them is essential.

Accumulators (Acca)

The Basic Concept

An accumulator is a single bet combining multiple selections where:

  • All selections must win for the bet to pay out
  • Winnings from one selection automatically roll onto the next
  • Odds multiply together
  • You stake only once (not multiplied like other multi-selection bets)

Example:

  • You back 3 horses at 3/1, 4/1, and 2/1
  • Combined odds = 59/1
  • £1 stake at 59/1 returns £59 profit (£60 total)
  • If any selection loses, the entire bet loses

Accumulator Terminology

  • Double: 2 selections
  • Treble: 3 selections
  • Four-Fold Accumulator: 4 selections
  • Five-Fold Accumulator: 5 selections
  • Larger accumulators can include any number of selections

How Accumulators Work

Step-by-Step Process

1. Select your first horse (e.g., 3/1)

2. Select your second horse (e.g., 4/1)

3. Select your third horse (e.g., 2/1)

4. Choose "accumulator" as your bet type

5. Enter your stake (e.g., £1)

6. Confirm the bet

7. The system automatically multiplies the odds: 3/1 × 4/1 × 2/1 = 59/1

Payout Calculation

  • Total return = Stake × Combined odds
  • Example:
  • Stake: £1
  • Combined odds: 24/1
  • Total return: £1 × 59 + £1 stake = £60
  • Profit: £59

Odds Examples

Two-Selection Accumulator

  • Selection 1: 3/1
  • Selection 2: 4/1
  • Combined odds = 19/1
  • £1 stake returns £19 profit

Three-Selection Accumulator

  • Selection 1: 2/1
  • Selection 2: 3/1
  • Selection 3: 4/1
  • Combined odds = 59/1
  • £1 stake returns £59 profit

Four-Selection Accumulator

  • Selection 1: 2/1
  • Selection 2: 2/1
  • Selection 3: 2/1
  • Selection 4: 2/1
  • Combined odds: 80/1
  • £1 stake returns £80 profit

Why Use Accumulators?

Advantages

  • High potential return: Combined odds create large payouts
  • Low cost: Single stake (not multiplied)
  • Excitement: Multiple outcomes to root for
  • Simplicity: Straightforward concept
  • Accessibility: Available at all bookmakers

Disadvantages

  • All-or-nothing: If any selection loses, entire bet loses
  • High risk: Difficult to win (all selections must win)
  • Low probability: Harder to win than single bets
  • Temptation to over-stake: Exciting odds can lead to over-betting

Accumulators at Cheltenham

Accumulators are particularly popular at Cheltenham:

  • Multiple races across 4 days
  • Variety of odds available
  • Potential for large returns
  • Bookmakers promote accumulator betting

Accumulator Strategy

Mix Odds

Combine favourites with outsiders:

  • Favourites increase probability of winning
  • Outsiders increase potential return

Example:

  • Favourite at 2/1
  • Mid-range at 4/1
  • Outsider at 10/1
  • Combined = 164/1

Focus on Quality Races

Select races where you see genuine value. Don't force selections just to build accumulator. Quality over quantity.

Limit Number of Selections

  • 2–3 selections: Reasonable probability
  • 4–5 selections: Difficult to win
  • 6+ selections: Very difficult to win

Manage Stake

  • Don't over-stake
  • Treat as entertainment
  • Only stake what you can afford to lose

Racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival surround the parade ring before the next race

Lucky 15 (4 Selections)

How a Lucky 15 Works

  • A Lucky 15 involves 4 selections combined into 15 separate bets:
  • 4 single bets
  • 6 double bets (combining 2 selections)
  • 4 treble bets (combining 3 selections)
  • 1 four-fold accumulator (all 4 selections)
  • You stake the same amount on each of the 15 bets. A £1 Lucky 15 costs £15 total.

Payout Structure

You can still win even if not all selections win:

  • All 4 win: All 15 bets win (maximum payout, often with bookmaker bonuses)
  • 3 win: Singles, doubles, and trebles involving those 3 selections
  • 2 win: Singles and one double involving those 2 selections
  • 1 wins: The two singles win
  • 0 win: You lose your entire stake

Example:

Let's say you place a £1 Lucky 15 on four horses, all at 5/1:

If all 4 win:

  • 4 singles = £24
  • 6 doubles = £180
  • 4 trebles: = £864
  • 1 four-fold: = £1,296
  • Total: £2,400 (plus bookmaker bonuses, which can add significantly)

If 3 win:

  • Combinations of the 3 winners pay out
  • Total return: £342

If 2 win:

  • Singles and doubles of the 2 winners pay out
  • Total return: £48

If 1 wins:

  • Only the single on the winning horse pas out
  • Total return: £6

Why Use a Lucky 15?

Advantages

  • Flexibility: Can win with partial success
  • Bookmaker bonuses: Enhanced returns when multiple selections win
  • Excitement: Multiple outcomes to root for
  • Manageable stakes: Can bet small amounts (10p Lucky 15 = £1.50 total cost)
  • Potential for large returns: All 4 winners produce substantial payouts

When to Use a Lucky 15:

Good for:

  • Backing 4 horses across Cheltenham's four days
  • Wanting insurance against near-misses
  • Taking advantage of bookmaker bonuses
  • Experienced bettors comfortable with complexity

Not ideal for:

  • Beginners (complex structure)
  • When you lack conviction in 4 selections

Heinz (6 Selections)

How a Heinz Works

A Heinz involves 6 selections combined into 57 separate bets:

  • 6 single bets
  • 15 double bets
  • 20 triple bets
  • 15 four-fold accumulators
  • 6 five-fold accumulators
  • 1 six-fold accumulator
  • A £1 Heinz costs £57 total.

Payout Structure

Similar to Lucky 15, you can win with partial success:

  • All 6 win: All 57 bets win (maximum payout)
  • 5 win: Most bets win (significant payout)
  • 4 win: Many bets win (good payout)
  • Fewer selections win: Progressively smaller payouts

Why Use a Heinz?

  • Flexibility: Can win with partial success
  • Bookmaker bonuses: Enhanced returns for multiple winners
  • More selections: 6 selections vs. 4 in Lucky 15
  • Excitement: Multiple outcomes across more races

When to Use a Heinz:

Good for:

  • Backing 6 horses across Cheltenham
  • Experienced bettors comfortable with high complexity
  • When you have genuine conviction in 6 selections

Not ideal for:

  • Beginners (very complex)
  • Limited budgets (57 x unit stake, which is often minimum 10p)
  • When you lack conviction in 6 selections

Bookmaker Bonuses

Many bookmakers offer bonuses on Lucky 15s and Heinz bets:

  • 3 out of 4 winners (Lucky 15): 50% bonus on returns
  • 4 out of 4 winners (Lucky 15): 100% bonus on returns (sometimes more)
  • Similar bonuses for Heinz and Super Heinz
  • These bonuses significantly enhance returns.

Strategy for Multi-Selection Bets

Build Around Favourites

Include some favourites for consistency. Mix with outsiders for higher odds.

Research Thoroughly

You're backing multiple selections, ensure you have conviction in each.

Use at Major Events

Cheltenham provides 7 races each day. Bets like these can provide interest in most of the card.

Manage Your Bankroll

  • Lucky 15: £1.50 minimum
  • Heinz: £5.70 minimum
  • Super Heinz: £12 minimum
  • Ensure you can afford the stake.

Common Accumulator Mistakes

❌ Over-staking: Exciting odds tempt over-betting; stake only what you can afford to lose

❌ Forcing selections: Don't add selections just to build accumulator; only include selections where you see value

❌ Betting without research: Research each selection thoroughly; don't bet on poor selections

❌ Building too many selections: 6+ selection accumulators rarely win; focus on 2–4 selections

❌ Chasing losses: Don't increase stakes after losses; accept losses as part of betting

The Bottom Line

Accumulators are single bets combining multiple selections where all must win for the bet to pay out. Odds multiply together, creating high potential returns from low stakes.

Accumulators are all-or-nothing bets—if any selection loses, the entire bet loses.

Lucky 15s and Heinz bets offer flexibility compared to accumulators. You can win even if not all selections win. They're complex but offer potential for large returns when multiple selections win.

Use multi-selection bets strategically: mix odds, focus on quality selections, limit the number of selections to 2–4 for reasonable probability (or 4–6 for Lucky 15/Heinz), and manage your stake carefully. At the Cheltenham Festival, these bets are particularly popular and can produce large returns when multiple selections win.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets