Get Lulamba at 60/1 to win the Arkle - Paddy Power Free Bets for the Cheltenham Festival

Arkle showdown: Why Lulamba can get the better of Kopek Des Bordes at Cheltenham

The Arkle Challenge Trophy often produces one of the defining novice clashes of the Cheltenham Festival, and this year’s renewal looks set to revolve around two outstanding young chasers.

Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes arrive at Prestbury Park with huge reputations. Timeform’s verdict captures the narrative perfectly, describing them as “two hugely exciting sorts”. But when the pair line up in the Arkle, there are compelling reasons to believe Lulamba holds the stronger hand.

Paddy Power Arkle Boost 60/1 Lulamba to win the Arkle BACK LULAMBA AT 60/1 New customers only. Max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The established novice chaser

The biggest difference heading into the race is experience over fences. Lulamba has already proven himself at the highest level, winning all three of his chase starts and landing both a Grade 1 and Grade 2 along the way.

After a devastating display in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown, he confirmed that impression in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury. Timeform noted that the experience gained there should prove invaluable, particularly in a race that places such a premium on accurate jumping at speed.

Kopek Des Bordes: brilliant but unproven over fences

There is no denying the raw ability of Kopek Des Bordes. Last season's Supreme winner was foot-perfect over hurdles, but he has had just one run over fences. While his Navan success was striking, the Arkle is rarely won on raw talent alone; it demands a level of racecraft that Lulamba has already displayed in spades.

The jumping question

Jumping technique could play a key role. Kopek Des Bordes was described as “guessy at times” on his chase debut. Lulamba, by contrast, has looked increasingly assured and appears comfortable operating at the relentless pace the Arkle demands. In a race where rhythm is everything, that reliability could be crucial.

Cheltenham form already in the bank

Lulamba ran a superb race in last season’s Triumph Hurdle, finishing second by only a narrow margin. That performance shows he can handle the unique demands of the track and the Cheltenham atmosphere — a key advantage when facing a rival who has only jumped fences once in public.

Ready for Day 1? Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets CLAIM YOUR BONUS

Verdict

Kopek Des Bordes brings immense talent, but he remains relatively inexperienced. Lulamba arrives with three chase wins, top-level experience, and proven Cheltenham form. In what promises to be a thrilling duel, those advantages could make all the difference. Lulamba looks the one most likely to come out on top.

18+. New customers only. £10 qualifying bet required for £60 offer. 60/1 offer max stake £1. Winnings paid as free bets. Full T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.