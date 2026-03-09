Where to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Viewing Guide

How to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Guide to All Viewing Options
The Cheltenham Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers each year, but not everyone can attend in person. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to follow the action, whether you're at the racecourse or watching from home.
Watching at Cheltenham Racecourse
The most immersive way to experience the Cheltenham Festival is to attend in person. The racecourse in Gloucestershire offers different enclosures and facilities, from general admission areas to premium hospitality packages. The atmosphere on course—particularly on Gold Cup day—is unmatched.
Tickets can be purchased through the official Cheltenham racecourse website (see Article 4 for pricing details), though popular days often sell out weeks in advance.
Television Coverage
The Cheltenham Festival receives extensive television coverage in the UK and Ireland.
Racing TV
- Provides comprehensive live coverage of all races across the four days
- Expert commentary and analysis
- Available on Sky channel 426 / Virgin Media channel 545
- Requires subscription (or included with some Sky/Virgin packages)
ITV Racing
Broadcasts selected races from Cheltenham, particularly the major Grade 1 contests
- Coverage typically includes:
- Live race broadcasts
- Pre-race analysis and interviews
- Post-race reaction and commentary
- Free-to-air (no subscription required)
- Check your local TV guide or streaming service for exact channel numbers and broadcast times
Online Streaming
Several platforms offer live streaming of the Cheltenham Festival:
Racing TV Online
- Subscription-based streaming service with full festival coverage
- Available on desktop, mobile, tablet, and smart TV
- Includes on-demand replays
ITV X
- Streams ITV Racing coverage online
- Free access (with TV license in UK)
- Available on multiple devices
Bookmaker Platforms
- Most betting operators stream races live to account holders
- Particularly useful for remote betting
- Typically requires active account with funds
Official Cheltenham Website
- Sometimes offers live coverage or highlights
- Check closer to the festival
Radio Coverage
For those unable to watch:
- BBC Radio 5 Live: Comprehensive commentary and analysis
- Racing Radio: Dedicated racing station with full festival coverage
- TalkSPORT: Selected race coverage
Social Media & Live Updates
Real-time updates, results, and analysis are available across:
- Official Cheltenham racecourse social media
- Racing media outlets (Sporting Life, Timeform, Racing Post, Racing TV etc.)
- Bookmaker social channels
- Sports news websites
These are useful for quick information if you can't access full coverage.
Viewing Option
|
Best For
|
In-person attendance
|
Maximum atmosphere & experience
|
Racing TV
|
Comprehensive coverage, all races
|
ITV Racing
|
Major races, free viewing
|
Bookmaker streaming
|
Active bettors
|
Radio
|
Commuting or working
|
Social media updates
|
Quick info on-the-go
International Viewing
If you're outside the UK:
- Ireland: RTÉ (national broadcaster) and Racing TV Ireland
- Australia: Racing.com and Sky Racing
- USA: NBC Sports and TVG
- Europe: Eurosport and local broadcasters
Check local listings for your region.
Betting While Watching
If you're betting remotely, most bookmakers offer live streaming to account holders. This allows you to watch and place bets simultaneously—particularly useful for in-play betting and monitoring your selections, though be aware of the time delay.
The Bottom Line
The Cheltenham Festival is broadcast across multiple channels and platforms. For comprehensive coverage of all races, Racing TV is the best option. For major races without subscription, ITV provides quality coverage. For active bettors, bookmaker apps offer convenient streaming. Choose based on your preferences, budget, and what you have access to.
