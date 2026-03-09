Where to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Viewing Guide

How to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Guide to All Viewing Options

The Cheltenham Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers each year, but not everyone can attend in person. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to follow the action, whether you're at the racecourse or watching from home.

Watching at Cheltenham Racecourse

The most immersive way to experience the Cheltenham Festival is to attend in person. The racecourse in Gloucestershire offers different enclosures and facilities, from general admission areas to premium hospitality packages. The atmosphere on course—particularly on Gold Cup day—is unmatched.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Cheltenham racecourse website (see Article 4 for pricing details), though popular days often sell out weeks in advance.

Television Coverage

The Cheltenham Festival receives extensive television coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Racing TV

Provides comprehensive live coverage of all races across the four days

Expert commentary and analysis

Available on Sky channel 426 / Virgin Media channel 545

Requires subscription (or included with some Sky/Virgin packages)

ITV Racing

Broadcasts selected races from Cheltenham, particularly the major Grade 1 contests

Coverage typically includes: Live race broadcasts Pre-race analysis and interviews Post-race reaction and commentary

Free-to-air (no subscription required)

Check your local TV guide or streaming service for exact channel numbers and broadcast times

Online Streaming

Several platforms offer live streaming of the Cheltenham Festival:

Racing TV Online

Subscription-based streaming service with full festival coverage

Available on desktop, mobile, tablet, and smart TV

Includes on-demand replays

ITV X

Streams ITV Racing coverage online

Free access (with TV license in UK)

Available on multiple devices

Bookmaker Platforms

Most betting operators stream races live to account holders

Particularly useful for remote betting

Typically requires active account with funds

Official Cheltenham Website

Sometimes offers live coverage or highlights

Check closer to the festival

Radio Coverage

For those unable to watch:

BBC Radio 5 Live: Comprehensive commentary and analysis

Racing Radio: Dedicated racing station with full festival coverage

TalkSPORT: Selected race coverage

Social Media & Live Updates

Real-time updates, results, and analysis are available across:

Official Cheltenham racecourse social media

Racing media outlets (Sporting Life, Timeform, Racing Post, Racing TV etc.)

Bookmaker social channels

Sports news websites

These are useful for quick information if you can't access full coverage.

Viewing Option Best For In-person attendance Maximum atmosphere & experience Racing TV Comprehensive coverage, all races ITV Racing Major races, free viewing Bookmaker streaming Active bettors Radio Commuting or working Social media updates Quick info on-the-go

International Viewing

If you're outside the UK:

Ireland: RTÉ (national broadcaster) and Racing TV Ireland

Australia: Racing.com and Sky Racing

USA: NBC Sports and TVG

Europe: Eurosport and local broadcasters

Check local listings for your region.

Betting While Watching

If you're betting remotely, most bookmakers offer live streaming to account holders. This allows you to watch and place bets simultaneously—particularly useful for in-play betting and monitoring your selections, though be aware of the time delay.

The Bottom Line

The Cheltenham Festival is broadcast across multiple channels and platforms. For comprehensive coverage of all races, Racing TV is the best option. For major races without subscription, ITV provides quality coverage. For active bettors, bookmaker apps offer convenient streaming. Choose based on your preferences, budget, and what you have access to.