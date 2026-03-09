Cheltenham Festival Calendar: Key Races & Schedule

Cheltenham Festival Complete Race Schedule: Key Races & Betting Opportunities
Understanding the Cheltenham Festival schedule helps you plan your betting strategy and identify key races. Here's a complete breakdown of the festival's major races across four days.
Tuesday, March 10 (Champion Day)
Key Races:
1:20 PM – Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
- For novice hurdlers
- 2 miles
- Prestigious opening race
2:00 PM – Arkle Trophy (Grade 1)
- For novice chasers
- 2 miles
- Highly competitive
4:00 PM – Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)
- For top hurdlers
- 2 miles
- One of racing's most prestigious hurdles
Supporting races throughout the day
Significance: Opening day sets the tone for the Festival – famous for the Cheltenham roar that greets the first race. Three Grade 1s contested on the day.
Wednesday, March 11 (Ladies Day)
Key Races:
4:00 PM – Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)
- For top two-mile chasers
- 2 miles
- Highly competitive
Supporting races throughout the day
Significance: Ladies day features two Grade 1 chases and four Grade 1s overall. Attracts quality horses and significant betting turnover.
Thursday, March 12 (St Patrick’s Day)
Key Races:
3:20 PM – Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)
- For top stayers
- 3 miles
- Tests stamina
4:00 PM – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)
- For top chasers over intermediate distance
- 2 miles 4½ furlongs
- Highly competitive
Supporting races throughout the day
Significance: Thursday builds momentum toward Gold Cup day. Features quality racing with three Grade 1s and good betting opportunities.
Friday, March 13 (Gold Cup Day)
Key Races:
1:20 PM – Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)
- First race of the day
- For top juvenile hurdlers
- 2 miles
- Quality race
2:00 PM – Supporting races
4:00 PM – CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP (Grade 1) – THE MAIN EVENT
- The headline race
- 3¼ miles
- Most prestigious steeplechase in the world
- Attracts maximum crowds and betting turnover
4:40 PM – Supporting races
5:20 PM – Final race of the Festival
Significance: Gold Cup day is the Festival's climax – attracting peak crowds and record betting turnover – and features three Grade 1s, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup itself.
Total Festival Program
- Total races: 28 across four days
- Races per day: 7
- Grade 1 races: 13 across the Festival
- Grade 2 races: 3
- Total prize money: Over 4 million pounds
Planning Your Betting
Tuesday Strategy
- Lower prices and smaller crowds
- Good value opportunities
- Less competitive betting markets
Wednesday Strategy
- Two Grade 1 chases
- Quality racing
- Significant betting turnover
Thursday Strategy
- Building toward Gold Cup
- Good betting opportunities
- Moderate crowds
Friday Strategy
- Peak betting activity
- Record turnover
- Most competitive odds
- Excellent atmosphere
Key Betting Dates
- Odds released: Final fields declared 2 days before the race day
- Early betting: Better odds available weeks before
- Late betting: Odds can firm up (shorten) in final minutes before each race
- Betting closes: As the tapes go up and the race begins
The Bottom Line
The Cheltenham Festival features 28 races across four days, with 13 Grade 1 races. Tuesday offers value and smaller crowds. Wednesday and Thursday feature quality racing. Friday (Gold Cup day) is the Festival's climax with peak atmosphere and betting activity. Plan your betting strategy around these key races and dates.