Cheltenham Festival Betting Glossary & Terminology

Cheltenham Festival Betting Glossary: Complete Terminology Guide
Horse racing betting uses specialised terminology that can be confusing for newcomers. Here's a comprehensive glossary of common terms you'll encounter at Cheltenham.
Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free BetsCLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Betting Basics
Accumulator (Acca)
- Single bet combining multiple selections where all must win
- Odds multiply together
- All-or-nothing outcome
Backing
- Betting on a selection to win
- Traditional form of betting
Betting Exchange
- Platform where users bet against each other (e.g. Betfair)
- Odds determined by supply and demand
- Allows lay betting – this means betting on a horse not to win
Bookmaker
- Licenced organisation that accepts bets
- Sets the odds
- Pays out winners
Bookmaker Margin
- Bookmaker's built-in profit
- Sum of implied probabilities exceeds 100%
- Difference is the margin, i.e. 115% book = 15% margin
Each-Way Bet
- Two bets in one: win and place
Double stake
- Can win with partial success
Free Bet
- Bet placed with bookmaker money
- Profit is yours if you win
- Stake typically not returned
Lay Betting
- Backing a selection to lose
- Opposite of traditional betting
- Available on betting exchanges and some bookmakers
Odds
- Price at which you back a selection
- Represent probability and potential return
- Can be fractional or decimal
Stake
- Amount of money you wager
- Your bet size
Odds & Probability
Decimal Odds
- European format (e.g., 6.0)
- Total return for every £1 staked (including stake)
Fractional Odds
- UK traditional format (e.g., 5/1)
- Profit for every £1 staked
Implied Probability
- Probability reflected in the odds
- Calculated from odds
Odds Movement
- Odds changing before a race
- Typically shorten (decrease) as race time approaches
Starting Price (SP)
- Official odds when the race starts
- Determined by the betting market at that moment
Bet Types & Structures
Double
- 2 selections combined
- Both must win
Heinz
- 6 selections into 57 separate bets
- Can win with partial success
Lucky 15
- 4 selections into 15 separate bets
- Can win with partial success
Patent
- 3 selections into 7 separate bets
- Can win with partial success
Super Heinz
- 7 selections into 120 separate bets
- Can win with partial success
Treble
- 3 selections combined
- All must win
Race & Horse Terms
Chase
- Race where horses jump fences
- More demanding than hurdles
Grade 1
- Highest quality racing
- Most prestigious races
Handicap
- Race where horses carry different weights based on rating/ability
- Designed to level the playing field
Hurdle
- Race where horses jump hurdles (lower obstacles)
- Less demanding than chases
Novice
- Race for horses with limited experience
- Lower prize money
Steeplechase
- Race over fences (synonym for chase)
Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free BetsCLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Betting Outcomes & Actions
Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
- Bookmaker protection
- You get the better of fixed odds or Starting Price
Cashback
- Money returned if selection loses
- Bookmaker promotion
Enhanced Odds
- Temporarily boosted prices
- Bookmaker promotion
Extra Places
- Additional places for place betting
- Bookmaker promotion
Money Back as Cash
- Stake returned as cash if selection finishes second
- Bookmaker promotion
Void Bet
- Bet cancelled and stake returned
- Occurs if horse is scratched or race is cancelled
Betting Strategies
Chasing Losses
- Increasing stakes after losses
- Dangerous betting behaviour
NAP
- Tipster's most confident selection
- "Nap of the Day"
Value
- When odds exceed true probability
- Key to profitable betting
Laying
- Backing a horse to lose
- Available on betting exchanges
Common Phrases
"At the races"
- Attending the racecourse in person
"Back the field"
- Bet on multiple selections in a race
"Drifted"
- Odds lengthened (became longer/more generous)
"Shorten"
- Odds decrease (become shorter/less generous)
"In the frame"
- Finished in the places (typically 2nd, 3rd, or 4th)
"On the nose"
- Win bet (horse to finish first)
"Punter"
- Bettor
"SP"
- Starting Price
"Touched off"
- Beaten by a narrow margin
The Bottom Line
Horse racing betting uses specialised terminology that can be confusing initially. Understanding these terms helps you navigate betting platforms, interpret tipster advice, and communicate with other bettors. Familiarise yourself with common terms before placing bets at Cheltenham.