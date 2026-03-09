Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
New to racing betting? Check out our complete guide to betting terminology to help you at the Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival Betting Glossary & Terminology

Cheltenham Festival Betting Glossary: Complete Terminology Guide

Horse racing betting uses specialised terminology that can be confusing for newcomers. Here's a comprehensive glossary of common terms you'll encounter at Cheltenham.

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

CLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betting Basics

Accumulator (Acca)

  • Single bet combining multiple selections where all must win
  • Odds multiply together
  • All-or-nothing outcome

Backing

  • Betting on a selection to win
  • Traditional form of betting

Betting Exchange

  • Platform where users bet against each other (e.g. Betfair)
  • Odds determined by supply and demand
  • Allows lay betting – this means betting on a horse not to win

Bookmaker

  • Licenced organisation that accepts bets
  • Sets the odds
  • Pays out winners

Bookmaker Margin 

  • Bookmaker's built-in profit
  • Sum of implied probabilities exceeds 100%
  • Difference is the margin, i.e. 115% book = 15% margin

Each-Way Bet

  • Two bets in one: win and place

Double stake

  • Can win with partial success

Free Bet

  • Bet placed with bookmaker money
  • Profit is yours if you win
  • Stake typically not returned

Lay Betting

  • Backing a selection to lose
  • Opposite of traditional betting
  • Available on betting exchanges and some bookmakers

Odds

  • Price at which you back a selection
  • Represent probability and potential return
  • Can be fractional or decimal

Stake

  • Amount of money you wager
  • Your bet size

Odds & Probability

Decimal Odds

  • European format (e.g., 6.0)
  • Total return for every £1 staked (including stake)

Fractional Odds

  • UK traditional format (e.g., 5/1)
  • Profit for every £1 staked

Implied Probability

  • Probability reflected in the odds
  • Calculated from odds

Odds Movement

  • Odds changing before a race
  • Typically shorten (decrease) as race time approaches

Starting Price (SP)

  • Official odds when the race starts
  • Determined by the betting market at that moment

Bet Types & Structures

Double

  • 2 selections combined
  • Both must win

Heinz

  • 6 selections into 57 separate bets
  • Can win with partial success

Lucky 15

  • 4 selections into 15 separate bets
  • Can win with partial success

Patent

  • 3 selections into 7 separate bets
  • Can win with partial success

Super Heinz

  • 7 selections into 120 separate bets
  • Can win with partial success

Treble

  • 3 selections combined
  • All must win

Race & Horse Terms

Chase

  • Race where horses jump fences
  • More demanding than hurdles

Grade 1

  • Highest quality racing
  • Most prestigious races

Handicap

  • Race where horses carry different weights based on rating/ability
  • Designed to level the playing field

Hurdle

  • Race where horses jump hurdles (lower obstacles)
  • Less demanding than chases

Novice

  • Race for horses with limited experience
  • Lower prize money

Steeplechase

  • Race over fences (synonym for chase)

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

CLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betting Outcomes & Actions

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

  • Bookmaker protection
  • You get the better of fixed odds or Starting Price

Cashback

  • Money returned if selection loses
  • Bookmaker promotion

Enhanced Odds

  • Temporarily boosted prices
  • Bookmaker promotion

Extra Places

  • Additional places for place betting
  • Bookmaker promotion

Money Back as Cash

  • Stake returned as cash if selection finishes second
  • Bookmaker promotion

Void Bet

  • Bet cancelled and stake returned
  • Occurs if horse is scratched or race is cancelled

Betting Strategies

Chasing Losses

  • Increasing stakes after losses
  • Dangerous betting behaviour

NAP

  • Tipster's most confident selection
  • "Nap of the Day"

Value

  • When odds exceed true probability
  • Key to profitable betting

Laying

  • Backing a horse to lose
  • Available on betting exchanges

Common Phrases

"At the races"

  • Attending the racecourse in person

"Back the field"

  • Bet on multiple selections in a race

"Drifted"

  • Odds lengthened (became longer/more generous)

"Shorten"

  • Odds decrease (become shorter/less generous)

"In the frame"

  • Finished in the places (typically 2nd, 3rd, or 4th)

"On the nose"

  • Win bet (horse to finish first)

"Punter"

  • Bettor

"SP"

  • Starting Price

"Touched off"

  • Beaten by a narrow margin

The Bottom Line

Horse racing betting uses specialised terminology that can be confusing initially. Understanding these terms helps you navigate betting platforms, interpret tipster advice, and communicate with other bettors. Familiarise yourself with common terms before placing bets at Cheltenham.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets