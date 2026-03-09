Free Bets - Paddy Power Sign Up Offer Round Up for Cheltenham Festival Day 1

Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10 Get £60 + Arkle 60/1 Specials

The Cheltenham Festival begins with a blockbuster opening day, headlined by the Champion Hurdle and supported by a card packed with high-quality racing including the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle Challenge Trophy.

As always, bookmakers mark the occasion with a range of eye-catching promotions, and Paddy Power have gone particularly big for the first day of the meeting. New customers can take advantage of a Bet £10 Get £60 welcome offer, while there are also standout specials available - including huge 60/1 prices on either Lulamba or Kopek Des Bordes to win the Arkle.

How the Paddy Power Bet £10 Get £60 Offer Works

Paddy Power’s Cheltenham welcome offer gives new customers the chance to place a £10 bet and receive £60 in free bets. With a full day of top-class racing, those extra bets provide plenty of opportunities to get involved across the card - from the opening Supreme to the headline Champion Hurdle.

Arkle Special: Lulamba vs Kopek Des Bordes at 60/1

Lulamba has been one of the most impressive novice chasers in Britain this season. Unbeaten in three starts since switching to fences, he has already brushed aside experienced rivals in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and the Game Spirit Chase. His jumping ability and high cruising speed make him a formidable Arkle contender.

The Case for Kopek Des Bordes

While Lulamba brings experience, Kopek Des Bordes arrives with raw talent. The Willie Mullins-trained gelding won last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at this track and his chasing debut at Navan, where he won by 13 lengths, suggested he could reach an even higher level over fences.

A Classic Arkle Match-Up

The contrast between the two horses makes the race particularly fascinating. Lulamba represents the battle-tested novice, while Kopek Des Bordes represents the potential superstar. With Paddy Power offering 60/1 on either horse, you can take your pick of the rivalry at an enormous price.

Don’t Forget the Champion Hurdle

The centrepiece of Day 1 remains the Champion Hurdle. For punters using the Bet £10 Get £60 offer, this two-mile championship provides a high-profile opportunity to use your free bets on the biggest stars of the sport.

