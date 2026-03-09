Menu icon
Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 1

Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers and Free Bets - the best offers from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet - Day 1

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Betting Offers: Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet

The Cheltenham Festival gets underway with one of the most anticipated days in the racing calendar, headlined by the Champion Hurdle and supported by a stacked card that includes the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the Arkle Challenge Trophy.

Day 1 is also when bookmakers launch some of their most attractive Cheltenham promotions, giving punters extra value as the Festival begins. Here’s a closer look at the best Day 1 offers currently available.

Betfair Cheltenham Offer – Bet £10 Get £30

Betfair are offering new customers a Bet £10 Get £30 promotion, giving punters additional betting power as the Cheltenham Festival begins. With such a strong opening-day card — culminating in the Champion Hurdle — there are plenty of opportunities to put those free bets to use.

One of the most intriguing races is the Arkle, where Lulamba (proven experience) takes on Kopek Des Bordes (raw potential). Betfair’s offer provides a useful boost for punters looking to get involved in this standout Day 1 clash.

Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer – Bet £10 Get £60 + Arkle 60/1 Specials

Paddy Power are going big for the opening day with a Bet £10 Get £60 welcome offer, alongside a pair of headline-grabbing Arkle specials. Both Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes are available at 60/1 to win, giving punters the choice of which star to back at an enormous price.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer – Bet £20 Get £60 + Lulamba 60/1 Top 3 Special

Sky Bet are offering strong incentives, including a Bet £20 Get £60 offer on racing. But the most eye-catching special is their 60/1 boost on Lulamba to finish in the top three, offering an extra safety net for the Arkle favorite.

