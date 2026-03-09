Menu icon
Read our guide on how to get to Cheltenham, where to stay and how to get around the busy Festival days!

Cheltenham Festival Accommodation, Travel & Logistics

Getting to Cheltenham & Where to Stay: Complete Logistics Guide

Attending the Cheltenham Festival requires planning beyond just securing tickets. Here's everything you need to know about getting there, where to stay, and managing the logistics of a four-day event.

Getting to Cheltenham Racecourse

By Car

  • Location: Cheltenham Racecourse is located in Gloucestershire, England
  • Postcode for sat-nav: GL50 4SH
  • Parking at the racecourse: £5-£15 depending on enclosure
  • Arrive early: Parking fills quickly
  • Alternative: Park in town and use shuttle services

By Train

  • Nearest station: Cheltenham Spa railway station
  • From London Paddington: Direct trains (1.5 hours)
  • From other cities: Trains from Birmingham, Bristol, and other major cities
  • Shuttle buses: Run from station to racecourse (10-15 minutes)
  • Book in advance: Shuttle buses fill during festival week

By Coach

  • Numerous operators run services from across the UK
  • Often cheaper than driving or trains
  • Takes longer but includes return journey
  • Popular with groups

By Air

  • Birmingham Airport: 45 minutes away (closest major airport)
  • Bristol Airport: 1 hour away
  • Rent a car or use coach services from airports

The Cheltenham Festival Parade Ring surrounded by racegoers

Where to Stay for the Cheltenham Festival

In Cheltenham Town

  • Wide range of hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses
  • Walking distance to town centre (restaurants, bars, shops)
  • 15-20 minute walk or short taxi ride to racecourse
  • Book early: Accommodation fills months in advance during festival week

Near Racecourse

  • Limited accommodation immediately adjacent
  • Some hotels within 2-3 miles
  • More convenient but often more expensive

In Surrounding Villages

  • Cheaper options in nearby towns
  • Requires transport to racecourse
  • More peaceful but less convenient

Festival Week Pricing

  • Expect 30-50% premium on normal rates
  • Budget £80-£150+ per night for decent accommodation
  • Book 3-6 months in advance for best selection

Festival Week Logistics

Crowds & Congestion

  • Peak attendance: 250,000+ across four days
  • Friday (Gold Cup day) is busiest
  • Expect heavy traffic and crowded public transport
  • Allow extra time for travel

Parking Strategy

  • Arrive by 11:00 AM to secure parking
  • Friday parking fills by 10:30 AM
  • Consider park-and-ride or coach services
  • Don't plan to leave immediately after final race (traffic chaos)

Food & Refreshments

  • Racecourse catering available with multiple options
  • Bring snacks/packed lunch if in general admission
  • Premium enclosures typically include catering
  • Budget for drinks at racecourse (see detailed pricing article)

Facilities

  • Toilets: Adequate but busy during peak times
  • ATMs: Available but queues form
  • Mobile reception: Generally good
  • First aid: Available on-site

Day-Trip vs. Overnight Stay

Day-Trip Option

  • Feasible from London (2.5 hours), Birmingham (1 hour), Bristol (1.5 hours)
  • Saves accommodation costs
  • Requires early start and late return
  • Tiring but economical

Overnight Stay Option

  • Allows more relaxed schedule
  • Opportunity to explore Cheltenham town
  • Social element (evening entertainment, dining)
  • More expensive but more enjoyable

Money-Saving Tips At Cheltenham

  • Travel mid-week (Tuesday-Wednesday) rather than Friday
  • Stay in nearby villages rather than Cheltenham town
  • Use coach services (often include accommodation packages)
  • Book accommodation 6+ months in advance
  • Consider group bookings (often receive discounts)

The Bottom Line

Planning Cheltenham logistics requires advance booking—accommodation, transport, and parking all fill quickly during festival week. Book accommodation 3-6 months in advance, arrange transport early, and arrive at the racecourse by mid-morning. Whether you make a day-trip or stay overnight depends on your location, budget, and how much you want to experience beyond just the racing.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

