Cheltenham Festival Dress Code: What to Wear

Cheltenham Festival Dress Code: Complete Guide to Looking the Part
The Cheltenham Festival is one of the UK's premier racing events, and like most prestigious occasions, there are expectations around what racegoers should wear. Understanding the dress code ensures you fit in and avoid awkwardness on the day.
Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free BetsCLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.
General Dress Code Guidelines
Cheltenham operates a smart casual to formal dress code depending on which enclosure you're in. The racecourse has different areas with varying levels of formality, so your attire should reflect where you'll be spending your day.
By Enclosure Type
General Admission Areas
- Smart casual clothing is acceptable
- No sportswear, football shirts, or beachwear
- Trainers are generally permitted
- Jeans are acceptable if paired with a smart top
- Comfortable footwear is recommended (you'll be standing or walking much of the day)
Premium Enclosures
- Men: Jacket and tie, or smart suit. Some enclosures require formal dress
- Women: Dresses, skirts, or smart trousers. Many women wear fascinators or hats
- Footwear: Smart shoes are expected; high heels are common but consider comfort for a long day
Ladies Day (Wednesday) Special Considerations
Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival is Ladies Day. While there's no mandatory dress code change, many attendees—both men and women—dress more formally:
- Elaborate hats and fascinators are particularly popular
- Stylish, colourful dresses are encouraged
- Bold fashion choices are celebrated rather than judged
- It's one of the few occasions when extravagant fashion is not just accepted but encouraged
What to Avoid (All Days)
Regardless of enclosure, the following are generally not permitted:
- Sportswear or gym clothing
- Football or rugby shirts
- Flip-flops or beachwear
- Offensive or inappropriate clothing
- Excessive or offensive fancy dress
Weather Considerations
March weather can be unpredictable. Dress in layers:
- A warm coat or jacket (essential)
- Waterproof outer layer (rain is common)
- Warm base layers
- A hat and gloves if particularly cold
- Comfortable, waterproof footwear is crucial—the ground can be muddy, particularly in general admission areas
Practical Tips for Fashion at Cheltenham
- Wear clothes you can move in comfortably
- Consider the weather forecast for your specific day
- Bring a small bag for essentials (tickets, phone, cash)
- Avoid anything you'd be upset about getting muddy or damaged
- If attending Ladies Day, plan your outfit weeks in advance
The Bottom Line
Cheltenham Festival dress codes are enforced to maintain the prestige of the event. Smart casual is the baseline for most areas, with formal dress expected in premium enclosures.
Check your ticket type to confirm which enclosure you'll be in and dress accordingly. When in doubt, err on the side of formality—it's better to be overdressed than underdressed at Cheltenham.
Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free BetsCLAIM £60 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. Promo code: YHRCHW. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). 6 x £10 free bet tokens. T&Cs apply. 18+.