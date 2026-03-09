Each-Way Betting: Complete Guide to Mechanics & Strategy

Each-Way Betting: Complete Guide to Mechanics, Payouts & Strategy
Each-way betting is one of the most popular bet types in horse racing, particularly at the Cheltenham Festival. It's a straightforward concept but requires understanding to use effectively.
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
New customers only. Min £5 deposit. 5 x £10 free bet tokens. Multiples only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
The Basic Concept
An each-way bet is two separate bets placed simultaneously on the same selection:
- Win bet: Your selection finishes first
- Place bet: Your selection finishes in the places (typically 2nd, 3rd, or 4th)
You stake the same amount on both parts, so a £10 each-way bet costs £20 total (£10 win, £10 place).
How Each-Way Payouts Work
If Your Selection Wins:
Both parts of your bet win:
- Win part: Pays at full odds
- Place part: Pays at reduced odds (typically 1/4 or 1/5 of win odds)
- Total return: Win payout + place payout
Example:
- £10 each-way at 10/1
- Place odds: 2/1 (1/5 of 10/1)
- Win part: (£10 × 10) + £10 = £110
- Place part: (£10 × 2) + £10 = £30
- Total return: £140 (£120 profit)
If Your Selection Finishes in the Places But Doesn't Win:
Only the place part wins:
- Win part: Loses
- Place part: Pays at reduced odds
- Total return: Place payout only
- Example:
- £10 each-way at 10/1, horse finishes 3rd
- Place part: (£10 × 2) + £10 = £30
- Total return: £30 (£10 profit)
If Your Selection Doesn't Place:
Both parts lose:
- Win part: Loses
- Place part: Loses
- Total loss: Your entire stake
Place Odds by Field Size
Place odds typically depend on the number of runners but may vary beyond standard practice:
- 5–7 runners: 1/4 of win odds
- 8–15 runners: 1/5 of win odds
- 16+ runners: 1/4 or 1/5 of win odds
At Cheltenham, many races have 15+ runners, so place odds are typically 1/5 of win odds.
Calculating Each-Way Returns
Formula:
Total return = (Stake × Win odds) + (Stake × Place odds) + (2 × Stake)
This accounts for:
- Win part payout (if applicable)
- Place part payout (if applicable)
- Return of original stakes (if applicable)
- Practical Example:
- Stake: £5 each-way
- Win odds: 8/1
- Place odds: 2/1 (1/4 of 8/1)
If horse wins:
- Win part: (£5 × 8) + £5 = £45
- Place part: (£5 × 2) + £5 = £15
- Total return: £60 (£50 profit on £10 stake)
If horse finishes 2nd:
- Win part: £0
- Place part: £15
- Total return: £15 (£5 profit on £10 stake)
Each-Way vs. Win Betting
|
Aspect
|
Win Bet
|
Each-Way Bet
|
Cost
|
£10
|
£20 (for same stake)
|
Win outcome
|
£10 × odds
|
£10 × odds + £10 × place odds
|
Place outcome
|
£0
|
£10 × place odds
|
Risk
|
All-or-nothing
|
Two chances to win
|
Best for
|
Confident selections
|
Outsiders, uncertain selections
Sky Bet Multiples Offer
Bet £1 Get £50 in Free BetsCLAIM £50 IN MULTIS
New customers only. Min £5 deposit. 5 x £10 free bet tokens. Multiples only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
When to Use Each-Way Betting
Good for:
- Backing outsiders at longer odds
- Competitive races with many runners
- When you think your selection will run well but aren't convinced it will win
- Reducing the all-or-nothing nature of win betting
- Building confidence with uncertain selections
Not ideal for:
- Short-priced favourites (place odds become minimal)
- Small fields (fewer places available)
- When you're highly confident of a win (win betting offers better returns)
- Each-Way Betting at Cheltenham
Each-way betting is particularly popular at Cheltenham because:
- Races are competitive with many runners
- Odds are often generous
- Fields are large (many places available)
- Less experienced bettors prefer the safety of each-way bets
- Bookmakers often offer enhanced place odds during Cheltenham
Maximising Each-Way Bets
Use on Longer Odds
Higher odds = higher potential return on both parts
Understand Place Odds
Know what odds apply to standard vs. extra places (if offered)
Research Your Selection
Only use each-way on selections where you see genuine value
Use Each-Way Bonuses
Many bookmakers offer bonuses on place finishes
The Bottom Line
Each-way betting is two bets in one: a win bet and a place bet at reduced odds. You stake the same amount on both parts (doubling your total stake). If your selection wins, both parts pay out. If it places but doesn't win, only the place part pays out. Each-way betting is ideal for outsiders and competitive races where you want insurance against a near-miss. It's particularly popular at Cheltenham, where fields are large and odds can be generous.