Each-Way Betting: Complete Guide to Mechanics & Strategy

Each-Way Betting: Complete Guide to Mechanics, Payouts & Strategy

Each-way betting is one of the most popular bet types in horse racing, particularly at the Cheltenham Festival. It's a straightforward concept but requires understanding to use effectively.

The Basic Concept

An each-way bet is two separate bets placed simultaneously on the same selection:

Win bet: Your selection finishes first

Place bet: Your selection finishes in the places (typically 2nd, 3rd, or 4th)

You stake the same amount on both parts, so a £10 each-way bet costs £20 total (£10 win, £10 place).

How Each-Way Payouts Work

If Your Selection Wins:

Both parts of your bet win:

Win part: Pays at full odds

Place part: Pays at reduced odds (typically 1/4 or 1/5 of win odds)

Total return: Win payout + place payout

Example:

£10 each-way at 10/1

Place odds: 2/1 (1/5 of 10/1)

Win part: (£10 × 10) + £10 = £110

Place part: (£10 × 2) + £10 = £30

Total return: £140 (£120 profit)

If Your Selection Finishes in the Places But Doesn't Win:

Only the place part wins:

Win part: Loses

Place part: Pays at reduced odds

Total return: Place payout only

Example:

£10 each-way at 10/1, horse finishes 3rd

Place part: (£10 × 2) + £10 = £30

Total return: £30 (£10 profit)

If Your Selection Doesn't Place:

Both parts lose:

Win part: Loses

Place part: Loses

Total loss: Your entire stake

Place Odds by Field Size

Place odds typically depend on the number of runners but may vary beyond standard practice:

5–7 runners: 1/4 of win odds

8–15 runners: 1/5 of win odds

16+ runners: 1/4 or 1/5 of win odds

At Cheltenham, many races have 15+ runners, so place odds are typically 1/5 of win odds.

Calculating Each-Way Returns

Formula:

Total return = (Stake × Win odds) + (Stake × Place odds) + (2 × Stake)

This accounts for:

Win part payout (if applicable)

Place part payout (if applicable)

Return of original stakes (if applicable)

Practical Example:

Stake: £5 each-way

Win odds: 8/1

Place odds: 2/1 (1/4 of 8/1)

If horse wins:

Win part: (£5 × 8) + £5 = £45

Place part: (£5 × 2) + £5 = £15

Total return: £60 (£50 profit on £10 stake)

If horse finishes 2nd:

Win part: £0

Place part: £15

Total return: £15 (£5 profit on £10 stake)

Each-Way vs. Win Betting

Aspect Win Bet Each-Way Bet Cost £10 £20 (for same stake) Win outcome £10 × odds £10 × odds + £10 × place odds Place outcome £0 £10 × place odds Risk All-or-nothing Two chances to win Best for Confident selections Outsiders, uncertain selections

When to Use Each-Way Betting

Good for:

Backing outsiders at longer odds

Competitive races with many runners

When you think your selection will run well but aren't convinced it will win

Reducing the all-or-nothing nature of win betting

Building confidence with uncertain selections

Not ideal for:

Short-priced favourites (place odds become minimal)

Small fields (fewer places available)

When you're highly confident of a win (win betting offers better returns)

Each-Way Betting at Cheltenham

Each-way betting is particularly popular at Cheltenham because:

Races are competitive with many runners

Odds are often generous

Fields are large (many places available)

Less experienced bettors prefer the safety of each-way bets

Bookmakers often offer enhanced place odds during Cheltenham

Maximising Each-Way Bets

Use on Longer Odds

Higher odds = higher potential return on both parts

Understand Place Odds

Know what odds apply to standard vs. extra places (if offered)

Research Your Selection

Only use each-way on selections where you see genuine value

Use Each-Way Bonuses

Many bookmakers offer bonuses on place finishes

The Bottom Line

Each-way betting is two bets in one: a win bet and a place bet at reduced odds. You stake the same amount on both parts (doubling your total stake). If your selection wins, both parts pay out. If it places but doesn't win, only the place part pays out. Each-way betting is ideal for outsiders and competitive races where you want insurance against a near-miss. It's particularly popular at Cheltenham, where fields are large and odds can be generous.