Best Odds Guaranteed & Starting Price: Complete Explanation

"Best odds guaranteed" and "Starting Price" are two important concepts in horse racing betting. Understanding how they work helps you maximise your betting value and protect your selections.

What is Best Odds Guaranteed?

Best odds guaranteed means:

You place a bet at fixed odds

If the Starting Price (SP) is higher than your fixed odds, you're paid at the higher Starting Price

If the Starting Price is lower than your fixed odds, you're paid at your fixed odds

You always get the best of your fixed odds or the Starting Price

Why It's Valuable

Best odds guaranteed protects you against:

Odds shortening: If the horse becomes more popular and odds shorten, you're protected

Market movement: You get the best outcome regardless of how odds move

Timing risk: You don't have to time your bet perfectly

How It Works: Examples

Scenario 1: Odds Shorten Before Race

You bet at 5/1 fixed odds

The horse becomes popular

Starting Price comes in at 4/1

You're paid at 5/1 (your original odds, which are better)

Scenario 2: Odds Lengthen Before Race

You bet at 5/1 fixed odds

The horse becomes less popular

Starting Price comes in at 6/1

You're paid at 6/1 (the Starting Price, which is better)

Scenario 3: Odds Stay the Same

You bet at 5/1 fixed odds

Starting Price is 5/1

You're paid at 5/1 (both are the same)

What is Starting Price?

Starting Price is the official odds at which a horse is backed to win at the moment the race starts.

How Starting Price Works

The Betting Market

Before a race:

Bookmakers set opening odds (often several days before)

Bettors place bets at various odds

Odds fluctuate based on betting volume

As race time approaches, odds typically shorten

At the moment the race starts, the Starting Price (SP) is established

Odds Movement

Odds change constantly based on:

Betting volume: Heavy backing shortens odds

News: Injuries, withdrawals, or weather changes

Expert tips: Popular tipster recommendations

Market conditions: Bookmakers adjusting to manage risk

Time: Odds typically shorten as race time approaches

Early odds (days before) are often longer than late odds (at race time). Odds generally firm (shorten) as race time approaches.

When Best Odds Guaranteed Applies

Applies to:

Win bets

Place bets

Each-way bets

Some bookmakers extend it to other bet types

Doesn't apply to:

Accumulators (typically)

Some promotional bets

Certain market types

Bets placed with free bets (varies by bookmaker)

Always check terms to confirm.

Strategic Use of BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

Bet Earlier for Better Odds

Early odds are typically longer. Best odds guaranteed protects you if odds shorten. However, to guard against this be aware that some bookmakers may place limits on bets struck early.

Example:

You spot value at 8/1 early

You bet with best odds guaranteed

Odds shorten to 6/1 before race

You're paid at 8/1 (your original odds)

Avoid Betting Late

Late odds are typically shorter. Best odds guaranteed is less valuable when odds are already short. Betting late doesn't give odds much room to lengthen.

Bookmakers Offering BOG

Most major UK bookmakers offer best odds guaranteed on horse racing and some of them may include:

Paddy Power

Betfair

Sky Bet

Coral

Ladbrokes

William Hill

Bet365

Check individual bookmakers for specific terms and coverage.

Terms and Conditions

Typical Restrictions

Bet types:

Usually applies to win and place bets

May not apply to accumulators

Some bookmakers extend to all bet types

Odds restrictions:

May require minimum odds (e.g., 1/5 or 4/5)

Very short odds may be excluded

Check specific terms

Customer restrictions:

May apply only to new customers

Some restrict to existing customers

Varies by bookmaker

Free bet restrictions:

May not apply to free bets

Varies by bookmaker

Check terms carefully

Comparing BOG Across Bookmakers

Different bookmakers have different BOG terms:

Coverage: Which bet types are covered?

Odds thresholds: Are there minimum odds requirements?

Customer eligibility: Who can use it?

Exceptions: Are there any exclusions?

Compare before choosing a bookmaker.

BOG at Cheltenham

Most major bookmakers offer best odds guaranteed on Cheltenham Festival races:

Applies to all four days

Covers all races

Often highlighted in promotional material

Particularly valuable during the festival

Maximising BOG

Identify Value Early

Look for value before odds shorten. Bet with best odds guaranteed to protect your value if odds move.

Combine with Research

Don't just bet because of BOG. Still research thoroughly. Use BOG as protection, not justification.

Use on Longer Odds

BOG is more valuable on longer odds. More room for odds to move. Better protection potential.

Track Odds Movement

Monitor how odds move after you bet. Understand market dynamics. Learn which horses attract betting.

The Bottom Line

Best odds guaranteed is a valuable protection that ensures you receive the better of your fixed odds or the Starting Price. Most major bookmakers offer BOG on horse racing, particularly during the Cheltenham Festival. Use BOG strategically to identify value early while protecting against adverse odds movement.