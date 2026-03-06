Best Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Round-Up: Three Unmissable Offers

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here, and the bookmakers are rolling out the offers. If you're planning to back the biggest racing event of the year, it's worth knowing which promotions deliver the best value.

We've rounded up three standout Cheltenham offers from Sky Bet and Betfair that can give your betting a serious boost during Festival week.

Offer 1: Sky Bet – Bet £20, Get £60 in Racing Free Bets

Sky Bet's headline Cheltenham offer delivers the biggest overall boost. Stake £20 on any racing market and you'll receive £60 in racing free bets.

Sky Bet Exclusive £60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

What You Get

A £20 stake unlocks £60 in racing free bets that can be used throughout the Festival.

Best Use Cases

Use your £20 stake on solid selections

Deploy the £60 free bets on bigger-odds horses

Explore each-way betting with free bets

Build multi combinations across different races

Spread bets across multiple days of the Festival

The unrestricted nature of these free bets is key. You can use them on singles, multiples, each-way bets, or handicaps.

The Verdict: If you're serious about Cheltenham and want maximum betting firepower, this is the strongest overall offer.

Offer 2: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Multis

Betfair’s Cheltenham promotion requires a smaller stake but still provides substantial betting credit.

Betfair Multi Offer Bet £10, Get £50 in Multis Claim £10 → £50 Offer New customers only. Bet £10 and receive £50 in multis credit. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What You Get

A £10 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit.

Best Use Cases

Use your £10 stake on confident selections

Use the £50 multis credit to build trebles and accumulators

Combine selections across multiple race days

Use multis credit on other sports if you wish

This offer works well if you like building combinations and exploring different betting approaches.

The Verdict: A strong mid-range promotion offering flexibility and solid value.

Offer 3: Sky Bet – Bet £1, Get £50 in Multis

Sky Bet also offers one of the most accessible Cheltenham promotions available.

Stake just £1 on any racing market and you'll receive £50 in multis credit.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer Bet £1 Get £50 in Multis CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. First £1 bet only. 5 x £10 free bets for multis. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

What You Get

A £1 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit for bets such as:

Doubles

Trebles

Accumulators

Lucky 15s

Best Use Cases

Build several Lucky 15 combinations

Create multiple trebles across race days

Link selections across the Festival schedule

The Verdict: A fantastic low-risk entry point with strong potential value.

Comparing the Three Offers

Value for Money

Sky Bet (£1 → £50): exceptional value

Betfair (£10 → £50): strong value

Sky Bet (£20 → £60): solid overall boost

Total Betting Power

Sky Bet £1 offer: £51 total value

Betfair £10 offer: £60 total value

Sky Bet £20 offer: £80 total value

Flexibility

Sky Bet £1 offer: multis only

Betfair £10 offer: multis across multiple sports

Sky Bet £20 offer: unrestricted racing bet types

How to Maximise These Offers

The Layered Approach

Use Sky Bet's £1 offer for Lucky 15s and trebles

Use Betfair's £10 offer to build additional multi combinations

The Balanced Approach

Use Sky Bet's £20 free bets for singles and each-way bets

Use Betfair's multis credit for accumulators and trebles

The Full Coverage Approach

Sky Bet £1 → £50 for ambitious multis

Sky Bet £20 → £60 for core race selections

Betfair £10 → £50 for additional combinations

Key Takeaways

All three offers deliver genuine Cheltenham value

Each promotion suits a different betting strategy

Combining offers can maximise your betting flexibility

The Festival schedule creates perfect conditions for using these offers

Getting Started

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here and these offers are ready to go.

Pick the promotion that suits your betting style, or combine two for broader coverage across the week.

However you approach it, these offers give you the extra firepower to enjoy the Festival and potentially turn small stakes into meaningful returns.