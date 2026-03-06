Best Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Round-Up: Three Unmissable Offers
The Cheltenham Festival is almost here, and the bookmakers are rolling out the offers. If you're planning to back the biggest racing event of the year, it's worth knowing which promotions deliver the best value.
We've rounded up three standout Cheltenham offers from Sky Bet and Betfair that can give your betting a serious boost during Festival week.
Offer 1: Sky Bet – Bet £20, Get £60 in Racing Free Bets
Sky Bet's headline Cheltenham offer delivers the biggest overall boost. Stake £20 on any racing market and you'll receive £60 in racing free bets.
What You Get
A £20 stake unlocks £60 in racing free bets that can be used throughout the Festival.
Best Use Cases
- Use your £20 stake on solid selections
- Deploy the £60 free bets on bigger-odds horses
- Explore each-way betting with free bets
- Build multi combinations across different races
- Spread bets across multiple days of the Festival
The unrestricted nature of these free bets is key. You can use them on singles, multiples, each-way bets, or handicaps.
The Verdict: If you're serious about Cheltenham and want maximum betting firepower, this is the strongest overall offer.
Offer 2: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Multis
Betfair’s Cheltenham promotion requires a smaller stake but still provides substantial betting credit.
What You Get
A £10 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit.
Best Use Cases
- Use your £10 stake on confident selections
- Use the £50 multis credit to build trebles and accumulators
- Combine selections across multiple race days
- Use multis credit on other sports if you wish
This offer works well if you like building combinations and exploring different betting approaches.
The Verdict: A strong mid-range promotion offering flexibility and solid value.
Offer 3: Sky Bet – Bet £1, Get £50 in Multis
Sky Bet also offers one of the most accessible Cheltenham promotions available.
Stake just £1 on any racing market and you'll receive £50 in multis credit.
What You Get
A £1 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit for bets such as:
- Doubles
- Trebles
- Accumulators
- Lucky 15s
Best Use Cases
- Build several Lucky 15 combinations
- Create multiple trebles across race days
- Link selections across the Festival schedule
The Verdict: A fantastic low-risk entry point with strong potential value.
Comparing the Three Offers
Value for Money
- Sky Bet (£1 → £50): exceptional value
- Betfair (£10 → £50): strong value
- Sky Bet (£20 → £60): solid overall boost
Total Betting Power
- Sky Bet £1 offer: £51 total value
- Betfair £10 offer: £60 total value
- Sky Bet £20 offer: £80 total value
Flexibility
- Sky Bet £1 offer: multis only
- Betfair £10 offer: multis across multiple sports
- Sky Bet £20 offer: unrestricted racing bet types
How to Maximise These Offers
The Layered Approach
- Use Sky Bet's £1 offer for Lucky 15s and trebles
- Use Betfair's £10 offer to build additional multi combinations
The Balanced Approach
- Use Sky Bet's £20 free bets for singles and each-way bets
- Use Betfair's multis credit for accumulators and trebles
The Full Coverage Approach
- Sky Bet £1 → £50 for ambitious multis
- Sky Bet £20 → £60 for core race selections
- Betfair £10 → £50 for additional combinations
Key Takeaways
- All three offers deliver genuine Cheltenham value
- Each promotion suits a different betting strategy
- Combining offers can maximise your betting flexibility
- The Festival schedule creates perfect conditions for using these offers
Getting Started
The Cheltenham Festival is almost here and these offers are ready to go.
Pick the promotion that suits your betting style, or combine two for broader coverage across the week.
However you approach it, these offers give you the extra firepower to enjoy the Festival and potentially turn small stakes into meaningful returns.