Get the Best Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Best Cheltenham Festival Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Round-Up: Three Unmissable Offers

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here, and the bookmakers are rolling out the offers. If you're planning to back the biggest racing event of the year, it's worth knowing which promotions deliver the best value.

We've rounded up three standout Cheltenham offers from Sky Bet and Betfair that can give your betting a serious boost during Festival week.

Offer 1: Sky Bet – Bet £20, Get £60 in Racing Free Bets

Sky Bet's headline Cheltenham offer delivers the biggest overall boost. Stake £20 on any racing market and you'll receive £60 in racing free bets.

Sky Bet Exclusive

£60 in free bets when you place a £20 bet

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

What You Get

A £20 stake unlocks £60 in racing free bets that can be used throughout the Festival.

Best Use Cases

  • Use your £20 stake on solid selections
  • Deploy the £60 free bets on bigger-odds horses
  • Explore each-way betting with free bets
  • Build multi combinations across different races
  • Spread bets across multiple days of the Festival

The unrestricted nature of these free bets is key. You can use them on singles, multiples, each-way bets, or handicaps.

The Verdict: If you're serious about Cheltenham and want maximum betting firepower, this is the strongest overall offer.

Offer 2: Betfair – Bet £10, Get £50 in Multis

Betfair’s Cheltenham promotion requires a smaller stake but still provides substantial betting credit.

Betfair Multi Offer

Bet £10, Get £50 in Multis

Claim £10 → £50 Offer

New customers only. Bet £10 and receive £50 in multis credit. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What You Get

A £10 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit.

Best Use Cases

  • Use your £10 stake on confident selections
  • Use the £50 multis credit to build trebles and accumulators
  • Combine selections across multiple race days
  • Use multis credit on other sports if you wish

This offer works well if you like building combinations and exploring different betting approaches.

The Verdict: A strong mid-range promotion offering flexibility and solid value.

Offer 3: Sky Bet – Bet £1, Get £50 in Multis

Sky Bet also offers one of the most accessible Cheltenham promotions available.

Stake just £1 on any racing market and you'll receive £50 in multis credit.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Offer

Bet £1 Get £50 in Multis

CLAIM OFFER HERE

New customers only. £5 minimum deposit. First £1 bet only. 5 x £10 free bets for multis. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

What You Get

A £1 qualifying bet unlocks £50 in multis credit for bets such as:

  • Doubles
  • Trebles
  • Accumulators
  • Lucky 15s

Best Use Cases

  • Build several Lucky 15 combinations
  • Create multiple trebles across race days
  • Link selections across the Festival schedule

The Verdict: A fantastic low-risk entry point with strong potential value.

Comparing the Three Offers

Value for Money

  • Sky Bet (£1 → £50): exceptional value
  • Betfair (£10 → £50): strong value
  • Sky Bet (£20 → £60): solid overall boost

Total Betting Power

  • Sky Bet £1 offer: £51 total value
  • Betfair £10 offer: £60 total value
  • Sky Bet £20 offer: £80 total value

Flexibility

  • Sky Bet £1 offer: multis only
  • Betfair £10 offer: multis across multiple sports
  • Sky Bet £20 offer: unrestricted racing bet types

How to Maximise These Offers

The Layered Approach

  • Use Sky Bet's £1 offer for Lucky 15s and trebles
  • Use Betfair's £10 offer to build additional multi combinations

The Balanced Approach

  • Use Sky Bet's £20 free bets for singles and each-way bets
  • Use Betfair's multis credit for accumulators and trebles

The Full Coverage Approach

  • Sky Bet £1 → £50 for ambitious multis
  • Sky Bet £20 → £60 for core race selections
  • Betfair £10 → £50 for additional combinations

Key Takeaways

  • All three offers deliver genuine Cheltenham value
  • Each promotion suits a different betting strategy
  • Combining offers can maximise your betting flexibility
  • The Festival schedule creates perfect conditions for using these offers

Getting Started

The Cheltenham Festival is almost here and these offers are ready to go.

Pick the promotion that suits your betting style, or combine two for broader coverage across the week.

However you approach it, these offers give you the extra firepower to enjoy the Festival and potentially turn small stakes into meaningful returns.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

