Betfair Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Day 1

The Cheltenham Festival begins with one of the most exciting days in the racing calendar, featuring a stacked card that includes the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Arkle Challenge Trophy, and the feature race of the afternoon, the Champion Hurdle.

Alongside the top-class racing, bookmakers are rolling out some of their biggest promotions of the year — and Betfair are kicking things off with a Bet £10 Get £30 offer for new customers. With three times your initial stake returned in free bets, it’s a useful boost for punters looking to get involved in the opening day of the Festival.

How the Betfair Bet £10 Get £30 Offer Works

Betfair’s Cheltenham welcome offer is simple. New customers can place a £10 bet and receive £30 in free bets, giving them additional chances to get involved in the Festival action.

Day 1 provides plenty of opportunities to use those free bets, whether on the headline Champion Hurdle or on one of the ultra-competitive novice races that traditionally open the meeting. One of the most intriguing contests on the card is the Arkle Challenge Trophy, which looks set to feature a fascinating clash between two outstanding novice chasers.

Arkle Clash: Lulamba vs Kopek Des Bordes

This year’s Arkle has the potential to be one of the races of the Festival, with Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes dominating the betting and bringing contrasting profiles into the race.

Lulamba: Arrives with the stronger chasing credentials. Perfect in three starts over fences, including Graded success at Sandown and Newbury. He travels strongly and jumps efficiently at pace.

Kopek Des Bordes: The Willie Mullins-trained superstar. Last season's Supreme winner, he created a huge impression on his chase debut at Navan, pulling 13 lengths clear. He brings elite natural talent and massive potential.

It makes for a fascinating clash between the proven novice chaser and the potential superstar still learning his trade.

Why the Arkle Is One of the Best Betting Races on Day 1

The Arkle is traditionally one of the most exciting races of the Festival. Run over two miles at a relentless pace, it demands accurate jumping and tactical speed — qualities that often produce thrilling finishes.

For punters using Betfair’s Bet £10 Get £30 offer, it’s exactly the sort of race where free bets can add extra interest. Whether you are backing the tactical composure of Lulamba or the raw engine of Kopek Des Bordes, Day 1 starts with a bang.

Don’t Forget the Champion Hurdle

While the novice races generate plenty of excitement, the highlight of Day 1 remains the Champion Hurdle. The two-mile championship contest regularly produces some of the most memorable moments of the Festival and will once again bring together the best hurdlers in training.

Betfair Cheltenham Offer: Final Word

With a packed opening-day card, Betfair’s Bet £10 Get £30 offer provides a strong starting point. Whether you’re backing a proven performer like Lulamba in the Arkle, taking a chance on the raw talent of Kopek Des Bordes, or saving your stake for the Champion Hurdle, the promotion gives punters extra opportunities to enjoy the biggest day in the racing calendar.

