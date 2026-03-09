Menu icon
The Arkle Showdown: Lulamba vs Kopek des Bordes - get 60/1 for either to win with this Paddy Power Sign Up Offer

Arkle clash: Lulamba vs Kopek Des Bordes – which star novice should you side with?

Date: Tuesday 10th March
Race Time: 14:10
Competition: Cheltenham Festival - Arkle Challenge Trophy
Offer: Paddy Power – 60/1 for Lulamba OR Kopek Des Bordes to win (new customers)

The Arkle Challenge Trophy is rarely short on quality, but this year’s renewal has the feel of a genuine heavyweight clash. Two outstanding young chasers dominate the market: Lulamba, already an unbeaten and proven performer over fences, and Kopek Des Bordes, last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle hero who could yet prove even better as a chaser.

Both arrive at Cheltenham with exceptional profiles and both have the potential to develop into the leading two-mile chaser of their generation. The big question for punters is simple: which one should you side with?

PADDY POWER EXCLUSIVE

Arkle Special: 60/1 Lulamba or Kopek Des Bordes to win

CLAIM THIS 60/1 OFFER

New customers only. Max £1 bet. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Case for Lulamba: Proven Over Fences

Lulamba comes into the Arkle with arguably the most solid chasing credentials in the field. Since switching to fences this season he has been perfect in three starts, progressing rapidly through the ranks and already collecting victories at the highest level.

  • Henry VIII Novices’ Chase: Won by nearly ten lengths at Sandown.
  • Game Spirit Chase: Brushed aside experienced rivals at Newbury.
  • Reliability: Has demonstrated high-class jumping at a relentless gallop.
  • Festival Form: Finished a close second in last year's Triumph Hurdle at this track.

The Arkle rewards horses who are already comfortable operating at top speed over fences. Lulamba has already demonstrated exactly that.

The Case for Kopek Des Bordes: Raw Star Quality

While Lulamba brings experience, Kopek Des Bordes brings the aura of a potential superstar. Trained by Willie Mullins, he dominated the novice hurdling division last season and capped the campaign with victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

  • Elite Speed: Possesses a devastating turn of foot confirmed in the Supreme.
  • Navan Debut: Cruised to a 13-length victory on his chasing debut.
  • Improvement Factor: With only one chase start, there is significant room for growth.
  • Mullins Factor: Hails from the stable that has dominated this race for a decade.

The Arkle has often been won by horses who make a big leap forward on only their second or third chase start — Kopek Des Bordes fits that profile perfectly.

Verdict: Which Side Are You On?

From a racing perspective, the clash between the pair should be fascinating. Lulamba has shown he can travel strongly and jump efficiently at pace, while Kopek Des Bordes tends to race prominently and deliver a massive challenge late.

If you want a proven novice chaser with strong Festival form, then Lulamba is the logical choice. If you prefer a potential superstar who could still improve significantly, then Kopek Des Bordes is the one to side with.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 60/1 for Lulamba or Kopek Des Bordes to win

Please gamble responsibly. 18+. New customer offer. Full terms and conditions apply.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using the relevant promo code.
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on Lulamba OR Kopek Des Bordes to win the Arkle Challenge Trophy on Tuesday 10th March.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count.

What can I win?

  • If your chosen horse wins, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price and the extra amount, bringing the bet up to 60/1, will be credited in free bets.

When will I get my prize?

  • Free bets are credited after the qualifying bet settles and are valid for 30 days.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

Arkle Clash: 60/1 Either Horse to Win

CLAIM 60/1 BOOST HERE

18+. New customers only. Max £1 stake. T&Cs apply.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

